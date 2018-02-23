The WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:DGRW) sounds like an interesting way to invest in dividend stocks which have both quality and growth components.

And when you stack this ETF against some competitors such as the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and the SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) since 2014, the WisdomTree Quality Growth ETF comes out on top.

Is their investment style worthy of imitation? Can we boost returns and lower risk by applying their methodology to our universe of dividend growth stocks? Let’s find out.

The WisdomTree Ranking Factors

The US Quality Dividend Growth ETF is a bit deceiving in its name since the term ‘dividend growth’ is typically applied to stocks which have grown their dividends per share year after year (at least among most of the highly esteemed Seeking Alpha authors). WisdomTree uses the term ‘dividend growth’ in reference to long-term earnings growth estimates on stocks which also offer dividends. It is not in reference to stocks with consecutive annual dividend increases.

They rank dividend stocks based on 3 criteria:

Long-term estimated earnings growth Historical 3-year average return on equity Historical 3-year average return on assets

The WisdomTree Universe

It is important to understand how our investable universes will differ. I am going to allow any stock with a minimum of 5 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to be purchased.

The universe of stocks which WisdomTree draws its DGRW fund from has a variety of criteria which include (but are not limited to) the following:

Investable U.S.-based companies that pay regular cash dividends on shares of common stock (in the previous 12 months of stock inclusion)

Earnings yield is greater than dividend yield

Market capitalization of at least $2 billion on either NYSE, NASDAQ Global Select or CASDAQ Global Market.

Average daily dollar volume of $100,000 for the past 3 months

No ADRs and Limited Partnerships

A variety of stock and sector limits to prevent excessive over-weighting

You can read more in-depth on their index methodology in this document called, WidsomTree Rules-Based Methodology.

While their growth-quality hybrid approach has worked for them, will it translate into a strong performer in our universe of dividend growth stocks?

Testing Period and Rebalance Frequency

Our factors will be tested against our ‘dividend growth’ universe from 1999 until today (Feb 2018).

I will rebalance and replace stocks annually.

Testing Estimated Earnings Growth

Our first factor to test will be long-term estimated earnings growth.

The first red bar on the left is our Dividend Appreciation ETF benchmark (VIG). The succeeding bars represent portfolios that hold dividend growth stocks with low earnings estimates to high earnings estimates. I see very little correlation between earnings expectations and future performance. What I would hope to see is a gradual increase in annual return as the earnings forecasts raise from left to right. I give this factor a fail in our subset of stocks.

Testing Return on Equity

The next factor I will test is Return On Equity or ROE for short. I will use a 5 year lookback period for averaging.

I find it even harder to make a case for the Return On Equity factor in isolation. For this single factor I also give it a fail.

Testing Return on Assets

The final test will use Return On Assets or ROA over the past 5 years.

Hmmm….there might be something there but it is still not a slam-dunk case of higher Return On Assets leading to higher portfolio performance. I give this single factor a fail in our dividend sub-set universe.

Combining the 3 Growth/Quality Factors

Sometimes there is a synergistic relationship between factors. For instance, value momentum is a powerful combination that I have found to work much better than either value or momentum in isolation. Therefore, I will combine these 3 factors in a similar weighting methodology as WisdomTree.

50% weighting to earnings expectations, 25% to ROE and 25% to ROA.

I definitely do not see the relationship between performance and these quality/earnings growth factors. Perhaps they work better in larger cap stocks without the dividend growth filter. I cannot say for sure. But what I will say is that I won’t be using these particular methods anytime soon on dividend growth stocks.

Other Growth/Quality Ranking Systems

But are we to say categorically that growth and quality are unimportant themes when analyzing our dividend growth stocks? To add to the argument, I will use two basic ranking systems that have been standard offerings for many years on the Portfolio123 platform as a test:

Basic: Growth

Basic: Quality

What factors are included in each ranking system?

Basic: Growth – the focus is on trailing growth and not expected growth estimates such as how WisdomTree measures growth. It is 75% weighted towards earnings while having 25% of the weight towards sales growth. The factors used are identical in the earnings and sales growth categories.

Earnings and sales growth latest quarter vs. previous year’s quarter

Earnings and sales growth latest trailing 12 months vs. previous 12 months

Earnings and sales growth over past 5 years

Earnings and sales growth acceleration (comparing the quarterly YOY growth with the TTM growth)

Earnings and sales growth acceleration (comparing the TTM growth with the 5 year growth)

There does appear to be at least some predictive power in this growth ranking system that analyzes past growth instead of analyst estimates.

Basic: Quality – the focus on this ranking system is quality which are grouped into 4 quality sub-sets.

Margins

Operating margin % over the past 12 months

Operating margin % 5 year average

Turnover

Asset turnover trailing 12 months

Return on Capital

Return on Interest % over trailing 12 months

Return on Interest % over past 5 years

Return on Equity % over trailing 12 months

Return on Equity % over past 5 years

Finances

Current Ratio

Interest coverage trailing 12 months

Total debt to total capital ratio

I could definitely make the case of a link between this basic set of quality factors and future performance.

Combining the Basic: Growth and Basic: Quality ranking systems into one combined system – Basic: Quality Growth - does not seem to be synergistic, but neither does it unduly harm returns.

The top 10 picks in this growth-quality hybrid ranking system right now are as follows:

Ticker Name (NVDA) NVIDIA Corp (CBOE) Cboe Global Markets Inc (LYB) LyondellBasell Industries NV (SBUX) Starbucks Corp (JKHY) Henry (NASDAQ:JACK) & Associates Inc (CHD) Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (GGG) Graco Inc. (PETS) PetMed Express Inc (MKSI) MKS Instruments Inc (BR) Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Summary Of Quality and Growth Factors In Dividend Stocks

Should you apply WisdomTree’s theme of quality/growth to your group of dividend growth stocks? My preference is no. While I like the theme of quality, I am not a fan of mixing high earnings growth with dividend stocks.

The reason I don’t like high earnings growth is that screening for this factor often focuses on glamour stocks - which attract a lot of eyeballs and attention. This in turn has the potential to drive up valuations making it a less desirable long-term play – and particularly if future growth disappoints.

I would have a very difficult time buying NVIDIA as a dividend growth stock with a 0.24% yield and a trailing price to earnings ratio greater than 50. It doesn’t fit in with my high-quality investing style.

So what other observations can I make about style investing with dividend growth stocks?

Don’t assume that factor investing is universal. What works in small-cap high tech may not work in high yielding dividend stocks.

Check carefully on fund methodology. Quality dividend growth sounds good. But when you realize that WisdomTree is focusing on high earnings growth estimates on stocks which also offer dividends - and when you see the 3 factors they use - you might not be so enthused about their methods.

As for me? I will continue to use a variety of ‘smart beta’ techniques to select the best possible stocks…but the strict methodology used by DGRW will not be among them.