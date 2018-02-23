REITs | Canada

Should You Buy This Industrial REIT And Its 6.5% Yielding Dividend?

|
About: Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF), Includes: BX, PDTRF
by: Ploutos Investing
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Ploutos Investing
Dividend growth investing, growth at reasonable price, value, long-term horizon
Summary

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF) (TSX:SMU.UN) focuses on light industrial properties in major markets in Canada.

The REIT has consistently maintained a high occupancy ratio with a diversified tenant base.

Summit Industrial’s recent entry towards building data centers has a long runway of growth.

Investment Thesis

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTC:SMMCF) (TSX:SMU.UN) focuses on light industrial properties in major markets in Canada. The REIT has consistently maintained a high occupancy ratio with a diversified tenant base. Its