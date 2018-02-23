TC PipeLines' (TCP) Management on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to also welcome you to TC PipeLines' Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call. I'm joined today by our President, Brandon Anderson; our VP and General Manager, Janine Watson; our VP and Treasurer, Chuck Morris; and our Controller and Principal Financial Officer, Nathan Brown.

Please note that a slide presentation will accompany their remarks and it's available on our website at tcpipelineslp.com, where it can be found in the investor section under the heading Events and Presentations. Brandon will begin today with a review of TC PipeLines' 2017 fourth quarter and annual highlights and results. Janine will provide an update on the partnership's assets and the market environment, following which Nathan will provide a more detailed review of our financial results for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31. Brandon will return and wrap up our remarks with a brief discussion of our growth strategies and close with some key takeaways. Following the prepared remarks, I will ask the conference operator to coordinate your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements made during this conference call will be forward-looking, regarding future events and our future financial performance. All forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions, as discussed in detail in our 2017 10-K as well as our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Please also note that we use the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and distributable cash flow during our presentation. EBITDA is an approximate measure of our operating cash flow during the period and reconciles directly to net income, and distributable cash flow is presented to provide a measure of cash generated during the period to evaluate our cash distribution capabilities. These measures are provided as a supplement to GAAP financial results, and we provide a reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measures in our SEC filings.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Brandon.

Brandon Anderson

Thanks, Rhonda, and good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. Turning to slide 4 and I am pleased to report that TC PipeLines had another good quarter with solid annual results. We generated $66 million in net income during the fourth quarter of 2017 and $252 million on an annual basis. This represented an 8% increase in our fourth quarter earnings in 2017 versus the same period in 2016. On the full year basis, our earnings were 2% higher in 2017 than 2016. We generated $72 million in distributable cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2017, 6% higher in during the same period of 2016.

Although on an annual basis, our distributable cash flow of $310 million was relatively flat year-over-year after accounting for increased maintenance capital being driven by high utilization rates across our pipelines. We paid out $74 million in distributions to our unitholders during the fourth quarter and $284 million during the full quarter of 2017. The partnership also declared its fourth quarter distribution of $1 per common unit, marking the 75th consecutive quarterly distribution paid to our investors. Nathan will discuss our financial results in a little more detail later on the call.

We progressed a number of key regulatory of commercial activities during the fourth quarter. As discussed on our last call, we reached rate settlements with our shippers on both Great Lakes and Northern Border. We received FERC approval for the Great Lakes settlement yesterday and expect to receive approval for the Northern Border settlement in the first half of this year. These settlements provide long-term rate stability for our pipelines, and the new lower rates will not have material impact on our partnership's results.

Great Lakes and Northern Border remain key cost competitive pipelines in the areas and markets they serve and will continue to provide long term, stable transportation solutions in this environment of robust natural gas supply. With these settlements now behind us, and Northern Border a winning approval, we have no major rate cases on the horizon until 2022. Great Lakes has a new long-term contract with TransCanada commenced on November 1, and we have achieved further long-term contracting success on GTN and their certificated capacity of our PNGTS system. Looking at our portfolio of assets and the cash flow generated by these pipelines, 93% of our cash flow is underpinned by long-term contracts.

I'll now turn the call over to Janine Watson, our VP and General Manager, to provide additional color on our assets and the commercial developments, together with our market outlook.

Janine Watson

Thanks, Brandon, and good morning, everyone. Moving to Slide 5. Underlying market fundamentals continue to support a strong, stable performance of TCP's assets. Production of natural gas continues to grow in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, receipts onto TransCanada's NGTL system increased by about 10%, to approximately 12.4 bcf in 2017. This system is the upstream, sort of, a gas for TCP's Western and Midwest pipeline systems, and over 40% of this supply is making its way to market via our pipeline system. We are experiencing robust demand for our services as evidenced by strong contracting for increasing terms and rates.

GTN held a successful open season for its remaining available capacity in 2017, meaning that we will be effectively sold out of firm capacity by 2020, which aligns with incremental gas supplies that we expect to receive from those upstream NGTL expansions. Northern Border continued to operate at very high levels of throughput. Our Bakken receipts have climbed to over 1 bcf a day, providing additional strength to this pipeline's market position. Northern Border generally renewed its contract for terms of up to five years and is now substantially contracted till the end of the 2020.

As Brandon mentioned, Great Lakes long-term transportation contract with TransCanada for 111,000 dekatherms a day took effect on November 1, 2017. As part of the mainline long-term, fixed-price offering, this contract provides a conduit for TransCanada's shippers to transport WCSB natural gas to markets in the U.S. Midwest and on in Eastern Canada. In addition, Great Lakes sold out all of its available firm winter capacity for 2017 and 2018. This level of contracting is higher than that – the one that we have seen on this pipeline in recent years and indicates the favorable shift in market dynamic. Portland, our PNGTS, received FERC approval to increase its certificated capacity by about 25% to 210,000 dekatherms a day as of December 2017. This increase accommodates the 82,000 dekatherms a day of continent coast contracts, which extend out to 2032.

So in the fourth quarter, our entire portfolio of pipeline assets performed well and met or exceeded our operating expectations, reflecting the fact that our pipelines are well positioned in key areas with access to multiple basins and demand centers. But as we mentioned last quarter, higher-utilization rates on our pipelines are driving somewhat higher need for investments in pipeline maintenance than in previous years. We anticipate that higher associated revenues will more than offset these costs. This work as to our pipelines rates basis should be recovered in future rate proceedings.

And now turning to our outlook on Slide 6. Looking forward, TC PipeLines could benefit from a number of developments. First, because of the highly contracted nature of our pipeline assets and the increasing value of our remaining available capacity, we expect these assets will perform in a consistent manner with the potential to improve results due to additional contracting at higher rate. However, as mentioned, we do expect elevated levels of maintenance spending going forward due to the continued strong has flows on our pipelines.

Our GTN, Northern Border and Great Lakes systems are well positioned to provide market access to producers in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, who continue to seek outlook for their growing production and higher net back. As the pipelines in Canada upstream and the GTN system proceed with their debottlenecking activities, which are set to come online in incremental steps in the 2018 to 2020 timeframe, GTN will benefit from the incremental long-term contracts that it secured in 2017. GTN has now turned its attention to maximizing the value of the remaining short-term firm and interruptible transportation left available on this line.

With Northern Border and GTN essentially filled out, Great Lakes transportation, which is priced at $0.27 into St. Clair is well positioned to capture the incremental WCSB supply beefing in export market. And we continue to assess what other opportunities might arise to further leverage TCP's existing pipeline network to help support the supply push out of the WCSB.

In East, we are progressing our Portland XPress project, which provides an excellent example of our ability to use our existing footprint to meet the next wave of growing market demand in that area. The first phase of PXP is expected to come online in November of 2018, when an incremental, approximately, 40,000 a day is expected to come online, subject to various regulatory approval.

I will now turn the call over to Nathan Brown, our Controller and Principal Financial Officer, to discuss our fourth quarter financial results in more detail.

Nathan Brown

Thanks, Janine, and good morning, everyone. Moving on to Slide 7, I will now review the partnership's fourth quarter and full year 2017 results. Net income in the fourth quarter was $66 million, up approximately 8% over the $61 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. This equates to $0.77 per unit compared to $0.70 per unit in 2017.

Several factors impacted our Q4 2017 results, the net effect of which led to the increase quarter-over-quarter. The primary driver, the change is in increased equity earnings resulting for our prior acquisition of the 49.34% interest in Iroquois, effective June 1, 2017. We also benefited from higher equity earnings from Great Lakes due to its lower pipeline integrity cost during the period compared to 2016.

Offsetting this was higher interest expenses during the fourth quarter of 2017, attributable to additional borrowings to finance the 2017 acquisition of interest in Iroquois and PNGTS. On an annual basis, net income in 2017 was $252 million compared to $248 million in 2017.

Earnings were higher in 2017, primarily due to the addition of equity earnings from Iroquois, partially offset by generally higher pipeline integrity cost and overall higher allocated management and operational expenses and higher financial charges due to additional borrowings.

The partnership paid distribution of $74 million in the fourth quarter, an $8 million increase over Q4 2019 primarily due to an increase in the quarterly distribution of $0.06 per common unit, paid beginning in July of 2017, together with a higher number of units outstanding during the period following unit issuances under our ATM program. On an annual basis, the partnership paid $284 million in distributions in 2017 compared to $250 million in 2016, with the difference, again, due to the same factors that impacted the quarter.

We also paid $22 million to Class B units in 2017 related to GTN's performance in 2016. In 2017, the 30% portion of GTN associated with the Class B, generated $35 million, of which $15 million was allocated to the Class B units. This amount will be paid in Class B unit holder in Q1 of 2018.

The partnership's EBITDA was $117 million in fourth quarter, again 8% higher than that in the same period in 2016. Distributable cash flows were $72 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, $4 million higher than the corresponding quarter in 2016. The increase was primarily due to the addition of Iroquois to our portfolio and higher equity earnings from Great Lakes, partially offset by increase in maintenance capital expenditures during the period and higher financing costs due to additional borrowings. For the year ended December 31, 2017 distributable cash flow amounted to $310 million, in line with the DCF of $313 million in 2016.

Turning to Slide 8. Revenues from our consolidated pipelines were comparable to those in the same quarter last year. Equity earnings in the fourth quarter of 2017 were $15 million higher in the same quarter of 2016, primarily due to the addition of Iroquois to our portfolio and increased results at Great Lakes.

Operating, maintenance and administrative expenses during the fourth quarter were $4 million higher than in the same quarter in 2016 and depreciation was comparable. Financial charges were also higher fourth quarter of 2017 versus the same period in 2016. As I mentioned earlier, this was due to an increase in interest expense related to the additional borrowings to fund the portion of Iroquois and PNGTS acquisition.

Let me also speak briefly to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was signed into law December 22. This is a significant piece of legislation we’ve dedicated substantial resources over the past few months to analyzing its key components and how they may apply TC PipeLines going forward. The 2017 Tax Act resulted in major changes to U.S. tax law, including a decrease in U.S. corporate federal tax rate from 35% to 21%, effective January 1, 2018.

Although, we are not a federally taxable entity, we expect the lower tax rates to impact future rate-setting processes on our pipeline systems due to the FERC-regulated nature of our business. The FERC approves our pipelines’ rates on a cost to service basis, which includes a recovery of our ultimate taxable owners, income tax expense as a component of the rates charged to customers. Over time, we expect these changes will influence the maximum allowable rates charged by our subsidiaries and equity investments.

From a high-level point of view, and generally speaking unless or until the FERC mandates otherwise or unless there’s specific provisions in our rate case settlement, the true up of the reduced tax rates will occur in each pipeline’s next rate proceeding. Notwithstanding this general practice, various industry segments have been urging the FERC to require pipelines to reduce rates immediately. To our industry grouping, we and other pipelines have responded, knowing several key points.

One is that the FERC should respect the terms of approved rate settlements, especially where more torrents are in place or where rates are designed a black-box settlements with no individual components of the cost of service identified. Second, FERC has a long-standing precedent of not looking at only one element of cost of service when changes are being considered. Third, legally, the FERC must first make a finding that the pipeline’s rates are unjust and unreasonable. And finally, and perhaps most importantly, a significant portion of rates are either discounted and not bearing a full tax rate or negotiating and contractually not subject to the change in conjunction with the maximum allowable rates.

Moving on now to Slide 9 for our financial position. Our investment credit grade – excuse me, investment-grade credit ratings provide us with financial flexibilities as we continue to grow. We believe our rating reflect our solid financial condition and outlook. The partnership’s liquidity position remains solid, and the partnership has $330 million of undrawn and available borrowing capacity under our senior credit facility as of February 23. Our distribution coverage was healthy at 1.1 times in 2017, reflecting the positive operating performance from our assets during the period.

And that concludes my remarks on the fourth quarter financial results. I’ll now turn the call back to Brandon.

Brandon Anderson

Thanks, Thanks, Nathan. I am on Slide 10. Our cash flows derived from our portfolio of highly stable, natural gas pipeline infrastructure assets. Our focus remains on the optimization of our asset portfolio, and they also – and we’re also pursuing organic growth over time, such as the current Portland XPress Project. We continue to advance business opportunities that fit within our geographic footprint.

TransCanada Corporation owns our general partner and continues to hold a 26% interest in the partnership. TransCanada is pursuing energy infrastructure investments across North America and is progressing a large capital program, which includes a CAD 23 billion of near-term growth projects, together with a number of larger, commercially secured initiatives.

TransCanada continues to be the partnership as a core element of its strategy, and we expect to play a meaningful role in the funding of its sizable, near-term capital program, depending on the market conditions and TransCanada’s financing needs. We believe our portfolio of solid pipeline infrastructure assets will provide our unitholders with the continued source of long term, predictable and growing distributions.

Moving to Slide11. TC PipeLines has demonstrated a consistent track record of performance and growth since our inception in 1999. We increased our quarterly distribution by 6% in 2017. We believe our recent drop-down transaction, together with our positive commercial developments, will further strengthen our cash flows and provide our unitholders with a continued source of long term, predictable and growing distributions. Our unitholders benefit from our strong relationship with TransCanada, particularly as they progress through their large capital program.

One final comment before I turn the call back to Rhonda. Earlier this morning, we announced a number of management and board changes. Of note, I will be leaving my position as President, effective May 1 of this year, to focus on my other responsibilities at TransCanada. I’ll lead the commercial activities of our entire U.S. gas pipeline operations, including marketing, regulatory, commercial operations and business development. In this role, my team and I are responsible for delivering the revenues and contracting and marketing initiatives across the portfolio, including the assets held by limited partnership as well as advancing growth opportunities throughout the U.S.

I’m happy to confirm that Nathan will be assuming the role of President of TCP, and he’s been involved in this business for many years. I’m confident that the partnership is in good hands. Filling Nathan’s role as Principal Financial Officer will be Chuck Morris, who has been our Treasurer for the past five years.

Thank you. And I’ll now turn the call back over to Rhonda.

Rhonda Amundson

Great. Thanks, Brandon. I’d now like to open the call for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Jeremy Tonet from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning.

Brandon Anderson

Good morning, Jeremy.

Jeremy Tonet

I wanted to touch off on the cold snap that we had at the end of the year and also the start of January as well. And was wondering if you saw much of that benefit on the interruptible side in the 4Q? Or do you expect much in the first quarter, granted you’re highly contracted, but just wondering if there was any little uplift from IT there?

Nathan Brown

Sure. It’s a good question. In fact we did it. I think we made one comment in our results about selling out Great Lakes for the winter. That was one activity that we saw given the cold snap. We did see a increase in flows and demand for winter capacity in Great Lakes. We also saw increasing demand for short-term capacity on PNGTS was to be the – the two main pipelines that benefited from the cold snap. Those results will come in Q1.

Jeremy Tonet

Great. Thanks for that. And just going to the maintenance spend that you guys were talking about due to the higher utilization. Just wondering if you could provide a bit more color as far as the duration or size of the elevation in the maintenance? And how we should think about that over the course of the year?

Nathan Brown

Well, as we’re disclosing, we’re – our partnership share of maintenance capital for 2018 is expected to be about $53 million. So we we’re progressing through the program, focusing on the types of assets that need maintenance and refurbishment following this utilizing. And we have kind of a short-term plan on that, that’s identified for 2018, but we don't have any more specific guidance past that.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks. And then just going back to taxes. I was just wondering if you might able to provide a little bit more color, if you could quantify thoughts as far as the impact there? And also if you could add what percentage of your contracts are cost of service versus negotiated? And which cases might be up next across the portfolio? That will be helpful.

Brandon Anderson

Sure. So I'll start with that. We don't have any rate cases coming until 2022. The comeback rates – the comeback dates are on GTN 2022. Great Lakes is 2022, then the other pipelines are a year or two later than that. Our percentage – it's a good question, but our percentage of negotiated-rate contracts is going up as we've been successful at securing negotiated-rate contracts on the PNGTS system and some of the new contracting we're doing on GTN. We don't have a specific percentage, I think it's growing to over 40% by 2021, kind of, timeframe. As far as…

Nathan Brown

We've got a kind of – we've got a rough calculation. We expect it to be over 50% by 2020.

Brandon Anderson

Okay, so 50% – that's better. 50% by 2020. As far as an impact, sort of a tax-only impact that the industry is using and where we'd be in that ballpark of somewhere around 6-plus percent related to tax reform changes relative to our cost of service rates.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s all, very helpful. I’ll hop back in the queue. Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question is from Tom Abrams from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Tom Abrams

Just to follow up on that last question. The 6%, is that something that we should expect you to – is that reflecting right away? Or it's something you're going to wait for direction from FERC or how should think about that?

Nathan Brown

Should we think about that? So it's 6% to 9% is the range that we're using in our analysis. We have no specific provisions in our rate settlements to make adjustments for tax changes, all right? So unless there's an action by the FERC and we've kind of outlined in our call the way that would have to work, we have no reason to be making any adjustments. There's nothing in our rate settlements that causes a specific adjustment due to a change in tax rates. So we'll have to go through, kind of, a full rate proceeding and another black-box settlement like we all – like we've had across our pipelines before this would come into effect.

Tom Abrams

Some other pipes have suggested that in those more complete rate filings discussions that there are some offsets to the 6% to 9% you're indicating, is that potentially the case as well in your systems?

Brandon Anderson

Yes, certainly. And as I mentioned in my remarks, the FERC's kind of precluded from cherry- picking any one particular cost of service. So it really does become a comprehensive look at what rates are just and reasonable coming out of a full analysis of the cost of service that we have.

Tom Abrams

And other pipes also have to – almost want a rate case, because they believe their tariffs may go up? I wondered if you could say that as well.

Nathan Brown

No, I mean, I wouldn't say that we're in that situation. We have very highly contracted assets that are earning nice returns. One of the reasons that we have these come back so late is we're pretty happy with where we sit in terms of our rates and our revenues.

Tom Abrams

Okay. And then shifting over to the commercial opportunities that you've talked about. You perhaps don't want to tell us what those are, but could you suggest how much money you might be spending on at the TCP level? And if – particularly with the management change, if there's any desire overtime to get more capital being spent at the LP rather than through drop downs?

Brandon Anderson

Yes, so these LPS, that's – we've always tried to find and explore organic growth opportunities, right? They've been projects like the Carty Lateral would be an example. Some of these bolt-on activities around our pipelines and small-scale expansions. The first really organic opportunity that we've been pursuing is Portland XPress. So we don't have a capital forecast yet for potential expansions to our system, but we are pursuing. Given that border and GTN full and given the wide-basis differentials between Alberta and those markets, we are exploring opportunities to expand our systems, we're talking to upstream connectivity about potential for incremental gas flows. And any extensions that we would do would be under the – on these assets would be owned by the limited partnership. So we would expect some potential growth capital to come in as these projects mature. We'd say that we're – it takes three-plus years to get a through FERC 7C process. So these are 2020, 2020-plus, sort of, project timeframes. And we're in the initial stages of evaluation.

Tom Abrams

Thanks so much.

Thank you. The next question is from Nick Raza from Citi. Please go ahead.

Nick Raza

Thank you. Just a couple of follow-ons on Great Lakes. Could you quantify how much of the Great Lakes contracts are negotiated versus cost of service? Another follow-up, maybe sort of quantify what your expectations are for distributions from that particular pipeline system, given the fact that your new settlement poses a reduction in rates by about 27%?

Brandon Anderson

Yes, so the long-term fixed price proposal is a negotiated-rate contract. So that the level of nonrecourse contracts in Great Lakes has actually moved up to – by 2019, it's going to be in the mid-70% range. So what we are seeing and we've talked about in the past is increasing EBITDA coming out of Great Lakes even post the rate reductions that we just went through, because it is offset by larger volumes. So I think we're in the 120 growing range of 100% EBITDA on Great Lakes

Naqi Raza

And so should we sort of take that to mean that your distribution should stay flat to go up a little bit as we go through the year?

Brandon Anderson

Yes, I would say – actually, stay flat to increase by $5 million to $7 million. However, as I think Janine pointed out, Great Lakes has remaining available capacity. It's kind of the last pipeline out of Canada that has sub-$0.30 rates, everything else is full and we're looking at expansion rates, right? So because of that – we know we do view the Great Lakes will be a key component of any future expansions that we're looking at because we do have legacy capacity to sell that currently we know isn't sold, kind of, a term like we've seen on the other pipelines.

Naqi Raza

Got you. And then I guess just in terms of expectations for the next drop. I mean, do you guys have some sort of expectation? Or is that going to be driven more by TransCanada?

Brandon Anderson

Yes, it will be driven more by TransCanada. To date, we're aren't in – we're not in the receipt of an offer.

Naqi Raza

Okay. Thanks guys.

Brandon Anderson

Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question is from TJ Schultz from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

TJ Schultz

Good morning. What's the expectation I guess, kind of, related to the question on drops for ATM equity needs in 2018? Whether it's to clean up some of the funding for the last drop or anticipation of the next one?

Chuck Morris

Yes. It's Chuck Morris here. So ultimately, from the standpoint of any kind of drop-down opportunities, typically our financial structure is a 50% debt, 50% equity component. And equity, we could choose to use the ATM or a different equity method, if you will, to raise the equity, including discrete equity issuance as well. So we calibrate our ATM requirements based on managing our capital structure and our financial ratios. And we're careful to issue equity as required, certainly as we see additional earnings on the horizon here from some of the things that we've just talked about, we'll be careful to manage the ATM program on a prudent basis.

TJ Schultz

Okay, understood. Just one follow up on tax reform, kind of, higher level. Just right now, I think you talked about the expectation is that this would be addressed in each proceeding. But as far as the opposition that would want this enacted across the board immediately, and it sounds like you all have responded to this with a long list of reasons why that does not really make any sense. But what's your expectation for timing on when there would be clarity, one way or other, from the regulators on how that would be handled going forward?

Brandon Anderson

Yes, so we don't actually have – we don't know. We have responded through directly and through our industry associations to the request for FERC is sent out and to – and in response to some of what's been filed by some other groups. FERC has yet to respond. We have no insight into when they might.

TJ Schultz

Okay, fair enough. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Matthew Taylor from Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Please go ahead.

Matthew Taylor

Hi everyone, thanks for taking my questions. Just a quick follow-up question on Great Lakes. Do you see the possibly of putting longer-term contracts in place for that legacy capacity that you have available?

Nathan Brown

Yes, yes, indeed. So – no – as I said, there's still capacity available. We are seeing additional volumes coming out of Western Canada through the expansion opportunities – expansions of the NGTL systems. And we do have, as I said, some low-cost capacity available. And so we're – we are currently undergoing marketing efforts as always to contract the terms of Great Lakes like we've done on other pipelines. We're coordinating that effort with what's happening upstream is fairly important to make sure we capture all the value available and provide in this remaining, kind of, low-cost outlet for Canadian gas.

Matthew Taylor

Okay. And just to be clear on that, when we say, kind of, recontract, are we thinking in longer term? Like 10- to 151-year type agreements or?

Brandon Anderson

Yes. So it depends – so we've seen that type of market demand on GTN and on border. We haven't seen that length of contract demand yet on Great Lakes. So our current contracting strategy in Great Lakes has been shorter term, one year, maybe two. So really will depend on how the market conditions evolve and on where these producers are trying to take their export gas.

Matthew Taylor

Okay. That's helpful. And then just a quick question on Northern Border, too. Given as you've addressed already. The takeaway constraints up here in Canada, do you see any impact from the lower tolls in Northern Border, perhaps changing the contractual profile of that pipe longer term? I'm just asking in terms of if there's availability for nonrenewals for Canadian shippers to, kind of, squeak out on capacity post 2020.

Brandon Anderson

It's a good question. Certainly something that our Canadian shippers asked us a lot about. So Northern Border has a tariff provision that gives current full recourse rate capacity holders the right to match rofers [ph] for only five years. So even if someone comes in and bids 10 years, they can match with five. They don't have to match up, up to five. So that's one of the reasons that the legacy capacity holders have been able to maintain their capacity. We have seen longer-term contracts given the positive market dynamics around border, every rofer comes out and every renewal goes for five years. Whereas in the past, that wasn't the case. However, it's difficult for a new shipper coming in to border because of that situation.

Matthew Taylor

Okay, that’s very helpful. Maybe just last one on – are you consciously going to add contracts on that pipe? Looks like they start to step down in 2019. Could we see something similar to PNGTS where business expansions, the system or recontracting kind of longer term on that system? Any thoughts of that pipe would be helpful?

Janine Watson

Yes, certainly. I think that Iroquois also benefited from the cold snap and is a – an important – provides an important service in its market. We have not seen the same push for sort of 20-year contracts materializing there yet, but they are exploring all kinds of initiatives with their shippers. So we'll have to see what comes.

Matthew Taylor

Okay, that’s helpful. Thanks guys.

Thank you. The next question is from Andy Gupta from HITE. Please go ahead.

Andy Gupta

Thanks. My questions have been asked and answered. Thank you.

Brandon Anderson

Thanks, Andy.

Thank you. The next question is from Jeremy Tonet from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Tonet

Just wanted to follow up quickly on GTN here. And was just wondering if could expand a bit more as far as the NGTL debottlenecks upstream, that's going to be happening over the next few years here. And how that could benefit GTN and, kind of, how you see the timeline in potential EBITDA pick up there as we see more of those projects enter service?

Brandon Anderson

Sure. So GTN's EBITDA in 2017 was $168 million. It has had capacity that either had to be sold on the short-term basis or, frankly, wasn't utilized because of the upstream – the inability to get gas into the system upstream. So what's happened with the debottlenecking and activities going on in the NGTL system of the west gate of Alberta is that the contract holders on upstream capacity have, in turn, turned around and – either bid into seasons or negotiated directly with TransCanada on GTN capacity? So you can think of – it's almost a one-for-one match as the upstream, debottlenecks, those volumes then hit GTN and we're – we have sold that capacity under 10, 15-year contracts at either max rates or negotiated rates that are at a slight discount to max. So we are – we will – we are expecting a substantially EBITDA growth on GTN between now and 2020, 2021, when the pipeline is effectively sold out.

Jeremy Tonet

That’s helpful. Thank you. And then just turning to Bison real quick here. If there's any updated thoughts with regards to the potential to repurpose that pipe at the end of the contracts there? Anything else you can share with us?

Brandon Anderson

Not too much more to update other than we've – we are engaging in marketing activities on potentially purposing, talking to shippers and joint – maybe joint tariff relationships. We've also done the preliminary engineering and regulatory work to determine the costs and schedules of a repurposing of that asset. So we're getting everything in place, but we really are – it really will depend on finding the right market and the right to write a customer profile for. And those activities are underway.

Janine Watson

Something else I might add on the GTN question. NGTL's 2018 billed program is going very well, just for that Northern Border – sorry, that debottlenecking project they have going on where it was once forecast last fall to come online in November. It's now looking like it's going to be sort of April, May's timeframe.

Jeremy Tonet

That’s all, very helpful. Thank you

Thank you. The next question is from Alex Kania from Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Alex Kania

Great. Thanks, my question was answered. Thanks very much.

Rhonda Amundson

Okay. Thank you, everyone, for your participation today. We really appreciate your interest in the TC PipeLines, and we look forward to speaking with you again soon. Have a great day

