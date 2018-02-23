Tesla Model 3 Ramp Guidance At Risk: Production Is Likely Well Below 1,000 Per Week

We continue to maintain that Tesla will be lucky to deliver 10k beta grade Model 3s in Q1. Production grade Model 3 is likely many quarters away.

We show why we believe Model 3 is run rate is likely well below 1000 per week now.

It has been well over 7 months since Tesla (TSLA) announced commencement of Model 3 manufacturing. However, by all indications, Model 3 remains firmly in the beta territory and production volumes have been low. As such, we believe that product quality, or the lack there of, will start impeding Model 3 ramp soon.

Given the high interest in Model 3, there are several websites tracking Model 3 delivery and production status. Bloomberg Model 3 tracker, in particular, seems to be garnering high interest from investors.

Bloomberg Model 3 Analysis Appears Flawed

At last check, here are Bloomberg’s Model 3 estimates in charts.

While the Bloomberg’s model is being widely quoted across media, we are skeptical about the analysis and results.

Firstly, we agree that Bloomberg’s reporting of VINs registered with NHTSA is accurate. This measure sets the upper bound on Model 3 production. In other words, we can say that total production is less than the highest VIN registered with NHTSA (~11,000 in the figure above).

Secondly, we do not quibble with the data that Bloomberg used to arrive at its conclusions. This data seems to be based primarily on publicly maintained Model 3 tracker. As such, there are other trackers which use similar data (image below).

With the caveat that VIN sightings lag production by a week or two, the data itself seems solid. So, we are not questioning the inputs to the tracker. Where we think Bloomberg got it wrong is in interpreting the available data.

VIN Dispersion Suggests Lower Shippable Production Than Bloomberg Estimates

Firstly, note the dispersion of the VINs reported on any single date. The spread is wide. On a recent day, VINs at the 4000 level are being reported and around the same time VINs at the 8000 level are also being reported. Looking back at data from January and February, a spread of about 3000 VINs appears normal. While some of the VIN spreads can be explained by geography (i.e. it takes longer for a Model 3 to make it to Atlanta, GA than Palo Alto, CA), geography does not appear to the primary reason for the wide dispersion.

So, what is the reason for this VIN spread? Is Tesla producing vehicles with VINs being completely out of sequence?

If so, a more reasonable approximation of the production status is the mid-point of the VINs over time. i.e. most recent production count should be around 6000 units (approximately 8000 + 4000 divided by 2) instead of the 7919 cited by Bloomberg.

However, we believe there are other factors that could explain this VIN spread better. Evidence has been building that there are rampant Model 3 quality concerns and several cars may have been inventoried at the factory and other locations waiting for repairs and upgrades. The implication here is that it is taking abnormally long time for some VINs to get past Tesla’s outgoing quality screen (as low as it may be). For example, a Model 3 with a VIN around 3000 may have been originally manufactured in early January but it may have taken weeks for Tesla to make it “production worthy” and shippable.

Given the high defect rates, Tesla is also likely scrapping some Model 3s altogether. While it is impossible to accurately estimate or forecast scrappage, we would not be surprised if Tesla scrapped several hundred Model 3s at this point.

What are the consequences of scrap and defect rates on production quantity?

It is impossible to tell without inside information, but we expect that the cumulative production of shippable product at Tesla is several hundred to several thousand units below the highest cited VIN.

With the most recent sighted high VIN being around 8200, we estimate that Tesla’s shippable production to date is likely closer to 7000 than 8000.

Note that either methodologies give a production number lower than the 7919 number projected by Bloomberg.

Exponential Ramp Imagery Is False

Secondly, Bloomberg imagery seems to be relying on CEO Elon Musk’s exponential ramp narrative. Bloomberg has put up a beautiful image which shows production stair stepping on a weekly basis creating an imagery of an exponential ramp. However, there is no manufacturing process that fits with Mr. Musk’s exponential ramp narrative, and the Bloomberg picture based on this exponential narrative is patently false.

Note that, in Q4 delivery report, Tesla stated:

“In the last seven working days of the quarter, we made 793 Model 3's, and in the last few days, we hit a production rate on each of our manufacturing lines that extrapolates to over 1,000 Model 3's per week.”

Bloomberg weekly production rate estimate for the end of December is 326! This is well below the narrative above from management. Based on this data point alone, we can see that Bloomberg’s ramp analysis is incorrect.

On Q4 earnings call, CEO Elon Musk refused to answer repeated questions about the weekly production rates of Model 3. This was a clear indication that Tesla did not meet the 1000 units a week run rate at that point in time. Consider that, between January 1st 2018 and February 19th 2018, there are almost 7 weeks or 40 calendar days. Even assuming Tesla has been running at 800 cars per week, Tesla would have had a production of 5600 units this quarter to date. This combined with 2,685 Model 3s produced in 2017 would mean that Tesla would have produced over 8,285 Model 3s so far. This would mean that the high production VINs would be at 9,000 or 10,000 level. Clearly, that is not the case. In other words, Tesla is not even producing Model 3’s at a rate the management referred to at the end of 2017.

Also note that, during the last two weeks, the reported high VIN has stagnated at the 8200 level. If Tesla were producing Model 3’s at 1052 per week as the Bloomberg graphic suggests, we should have seen a significant acceleration of VINs reported and a much higher high VIN.

Based on the above analysis, our best estimate is that Model 3 ramp is erratic and for the last few weeks has varied between roughly 600 to 800 units a week. There are certainly no step functions occurring in production as Bloomberg is forecasting. There may have been some minor increases in run-rates but such improvements have been insignificant. Bloomberg analysis is overestimating manufacturing ramp by trying to fit into to an exponential curve what is more like a bursty manufacturing operation.

Let’s consider the Gigafactory battery ramp. According the CEO, there are semi automated and manual lines currently used for battery module manufacturing. Any production output from these machines will likely see small improvements as processes get better or step function improvements as previously non-working equipment becomes functional. It is possible that there could be a step function improvement that takes production rate to above 1000 per week but there is no evidence that such a step function has occurred.

With half of Q1 now behind us, and with Tesla appearing to have not even gotten to 1,000 units per week, we continue to predict that Tesla will miss Q1 guidance and the Company will be lucky to manufacture and ship even 10,000 units this quarter.

Prognosis

Bloomberg analysis falls into the trap of Tesla management “exponential growth” narrative and misrepresents the status of Model 3 ramp.

Data indicates Model 3 ramp continues to be bursty and problematic as the Company forces a not-ready product through a half-baked manufacturing process. As long as the above discussed dynamics last, management will continue to miss guidance on the ramp.

We expect that the stock will move down as investors understand the ramp is below guidance and implications of the slow ramp on cash flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s investment philosophy is long only and author does not short. Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.