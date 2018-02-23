Data I/O Is Still Attractive In The Medium Term

The immediate picture might be a little less bullish with some customers digesting the recent expansion.

We think the company is still powered by pretty strong tailwinds.

Data I/O keeps on delivering good results while the stock is way off its 52-week highs.

Data I/O (DAIO) produces equipment for the secure provisioning of software onto electronic circuits (memory and processors).

The company has had an excellent 2017:

Fourth-quarter figures aren't yet included in the graph above, but you can detect a clearly upwards sloping trend. That trend is simply driven by two things:

Market growth

Data I/O taking market share

The market is growing simply because there is ever more electronics going into stuff, particularly in automotive, IoT (the internet of things), and factory automation.

Demand remains strong, for simple reasons:

Ever more electronics going into ever more stuff, like for instance cars (entertainment systems, control systems, diagnostics systems, ADAS systems, etc.); see figure below (unit growth).

These systems are becoming increasingly complex, needing more programming (bit growth).

Increasing security demands

Demand is especially strong in automotive. Below you can see how cars are containing ever more electronics:

Regarding growth in the automotive market, management had this to say during the Q4CC:

Industry forecast from leading automotive OEMs show about a 10% to 15% compounded annual growth rate for semiconductor content and cars, and a larger increase of about a 30% compounded annual growth rate and the total market for flash memory and cars, growing to about 1 terabit or more of flash memory in the next seven year to eight years.

There is also a gradual shift from the eMMS flash standard to something faster, which is the UFS interface. The company has developed a solution for the latter and it already has the first customer. This will be an ongoing (gradual) shift.

Another big growth opportunity is the IoT market, more specifically because the weak security is hampering the growth. Data I/O has developed the SentriX Security Provisioning platform, which won the 2017 Productronica Global Technology Award in the category of Programming.

The company realized its first revenue from the latter already, but given the long cycles it expects 2018 to be mostly a market development phase. The company is very optimistic on 2019 for the SentriX though.

It sees an addressable market of nearly 4 billion units in the next five years (according to ABI Research).

Results

Here are some highlights:

Revenues in 2017 were $34M, the highest level in 17 years, and

bookings were also at record level with $34.3M - a 17 year high as well compared to bookings of $26.9 million in 2016.

Net income for the year tripled to $5.4 million and this represents about $0.65 per diluted share.

Automotive bookings for the year were up 46% and now represent over half of our orders at 54%

Q4 revenues increased by 26% to $8.1M (92% is from international markets).

Q4 order bookings were $7.6M and backlog was $4M (the latter is actually down a little from the $4.6M at the end of Q3).

Q4 bookings where the highest in 11 years at $7.6 million, compared to $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Gross margins were 58.5% in Q4, up from 56.3% in Q4 2016 due to higher utilization and product mix.

Q4 GAAP earnings were $1.5M or an EPS of $0.18 while non-GAAP earnings were $1M (excluding a $531K net benefit from the tax reform), 63% higher than in Q4 2016.

Cash increased to $18.5M up from $15.2M at September 30, 2017, and $11.6M at December 31, 2016.

Margins and finance

These are GAAP figures and not yet including Q4, which is a little frustrating. Non-GAAP gross margin in Q4 was 58.5% and for the whole of 2017 it was 58.9%.

Management summarized margin development as follows during the Q4CC:

In summary, our expense categories while up in dollars as a percentage of sales were each down in 2017, compared with 2016 and our operating and net profit on a dollar basis tripled.

Gross margins will remain in the mid to high 50s this year but whether there will be further operational leverage remains to be seen. Here is management during Q4CC:

We expect an increase in our overall spending, primarily in R&D and marketing to support our automotive and Managed and Secure Programming initiatives.

If this is just a dollar-amount increase (which is what we surmise), there could very well be additional operational margin expansion.

Once again the graph doesn't include Q4 figures yet. Cash flow was helped by a $1.4M reduction in receivables in Q4.

Guidance

It's difficult for the company to see a full year ahead but management is convinced that the long-term trends, which are tailwinds, are still in place. However, for the first quarter, management had this to say (Q4CC):

we like the long-term trends in automotive and security for IoT and we think some of our programming centers might be digesting some capacity that they brought in 2017... For our 2018 growth outlook, we see signs that our largest programming center customers are still absorbing capacity purchase last year and we will not be adding new capacity at the same rate as the past two years... in the first quarter each year Data I/O typically pays a good portion of its annual public company operating costs, as well as satisfying a cash payment for annual year end accrued incentive compensation, 401(K) matching contributions.

This suggests to us that Q1 might be a little soft on some metrics, which could explain the little sell-off after the presentation of the data.

Valuation

Analysts expect an EPS this year of $0.74, but this is based on a single analyst.

The company has more than $18M in cash (nearly 20% of the market capitalization) and no debt, with cash likely being added again this year. The company is extremely healthy financially.

Conclusion

We are not too perturbed by the possible slight softness in the programming centers, where clients have to absorb some capacity. This constitutes just over 20% of the revenues while everything points to continued growth in automotive (over half of revenues) and IoT, where the company is especially well positioned with the SentriX, even if that might be more of a 2019 story.

We think the shares are quite reasonably priced, and they are way off their 52 week high. Accumulating here will likely provide significant returns in the medium term.

