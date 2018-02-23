Over the past twelve months, the shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) are up about 27%, and in my view, the growth will continue over time. In my view, there is a great deal to like about this company, and I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing in on the financial history, and by attempting to model the future price based on my expectations about dividend growth. I’ll also look at the stock, and I’ll conclude with an appeal to authority.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that this is a company that has a great deal going for it. Although revenue has grown at CAGR of about 2.7% since 2012, free cash flow has grown at a CAGR of about 7.7%, and net income has grown at a CAGR of about 22%. This is a very encouraging sign in my view, because it means that the company is able to turn a greater percentage of sales into profits. Specifically, the net margin has increased from about 5.4% in 2012, and is just about 15.5% today.

Turning briefly to the capital structure, I’m encouraged by the fact that total borrowings have been declining since 2014, and (not surprisingly) net interest expense has been declining since 2015. I’m also encouraged by the fact that fully 54% of the total borrowings are due in 2025 or later, suggesting that there’s little risk of insolvency anytime soon.

Shareholder friendly management is a necessary precondition to invest in my view, and in this regard, Eastman Chemical is doing very well. Over the past six years, management has returned over $2.5 billion to shareholders. Fully $1.2 billion of this came from stock buybacks, the balance from dividends. The virtuous combination of stock buybacks and dividend increases have caused dividends per share to grow at a CAGR of about 11.6% over the past six years.

Source: Company Filings, 10-K, Gurufocus

Modeling Future Price

Although the recent financial past is interesting, investors are obviously more concerned about the future and for that reason, I must spill some virtual ink trying to think about what the future price might be. In order to do this, I’ll employ the methodology used by fellow contributor John DiCecco. I think this approach is both elegant and relevant. What DiCecco does is to engage in a ceteris paribus assumption by holding yield constant while growing the dividend.

I think there’s some room for dividend increases, obviously, as the payout ratio is currently sitting at about 21% and has averaged between 30% and 37% over several years. In order to be as conservative as possible, I’m going to assume a growth rate of only about half of what we’ve seen over the past six years. This may be too conservative an approach, but it’s always better to err on the side of caution in these exercises.

When I forecast in this way, I infer an annualized return of about 8% over the next four years. In addition, fully 28% of this return would come from dividends, which are far less capricious than the more volatile stock market that we all know and love. In my view, this is a very reasonable rate of return.

Author forecast



The Stock

Obviously the quality of the investment is largely (if not mostly) a function of the valuation at the moment. In my view, even the best company in the world can be a terrible investment if the price is wrong. I think we investors must find a combination of decent cash flow generation at a reasonable price. Whenever I engage in valuations, the first things I do are to look at the market’s growth expectations embedded in price, and I look at the price to free cash flow per share.

I calculate the growth assumptions embedded in price by employing the methodology outlined in Professor Stephen Penman’s excellent book, Accounting for Value. In this book, Penman basically outlines the level of growth the market currently expects for a given company, by isolating the “g” variable in a relatively standard finance formula. At the moment, the market is forecasting a growth rate of only about 2.5% for Eastman Chemical going forward. I consider this to be an unduly conservative assessment in light of the strong history of robust earnings growth present.



I also like to look at the price to free cash flow per share.

Source: Gurufocus



At the moment, I’d suggest that on this measure, the shares are neither excessively cheap or expensive, given the rate of free cash flow growth here.

Source: Eastman Chemicals Shareholder Presentation

Appeal To Authority

I have to acknowledge that some investors are better at this game than others. Either they have a relative talent, or they are insiders who know more about the company than those of us on the outside. It’s with that in mind that I note that both Joel Greenblatt and Robert Olstein have purchased 20,345 and 38,000 shares respectively over the past few months. The shares are up somewhat since then, but the fact that I’m on the same side of the table as these talented institutional investors helps me sleep at night.

Conclusion

Eastman Chemical represents a great combination of robust growth at a reasonable price. The dividend is solid, the company generates excellent free cash flow growth, the capital structure is solid, and management seems to be very shareholder friendly. At the same time, the overall market seems to be unduly cautious about the name, given the relatively low growth expectations embedded in the shares. In my view, Eastman Chemical is an excellent buy and hold investment.





