Energy Transfer Partners: Strong Earnings Beat And A 12% Dividend Yield
About: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
by: Sure Dividend
Summary
Energy Transfer Partners had a very strong fourth quarter, indicating positive momentum in 2018.
Future growth projects could add up to $10 billion of EBITDA by 2019.
The balance sheet remains a concern, particularly if interest rates rise. However, deleveraging efforts are underway.
Energy Transfer's highly attractive 12% dividend yield appears secure.
By Bob Ciura
Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) is one of 131 MLPs in the Sure Dividend database. You can see the entire list of all 131 MLPs here.
Master limited partnerships like