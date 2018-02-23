Commodities Recap For The Week Of February 23, 2018
Summary
- Lumber is the big story of the week as it rises to another new high.
- The dollar recovers but closes below the 90 level on the March dollar index futures contract.
- Precious metals moved lower on the higher dollar.
- Energy prices rally.
- Cotton and cocoa post significant gains.
Big story of the week: Lumber
It is always an event when the price of commodity futures contract moves to a new historical high or low price. This past week, the price of lumber continued to soar reaching new highs in four of five sessions. Lumber first rallied above its long-term peak and technical resistance point dating back to 1993 at $493.50 in November 2017 when the price reached $500 per 1,000 board feet. After a pullback and correction to $411.20, it has been off to the races for the price of wood which traded to a high of $532.60 on Friday, February 23 and settled at the $526.80 level.
The strength in industrial commodities and the weak dollar had been supportive of the price of lumber, as has increased demand from new home construction. However, concerns about the future of NAFTA may be propelling the price of wood higher as lots of lumber comes to the United States from Canada. Trade tariffs and strained trade relations could create shortages of wood at a time when economic conditions continue to increase demand for construction materials. Lumber has appreciated from low of $214.40 per 1,000 board feet in September 2015 at a time when many industrial commodities were falling to significant bottoms. The price trajectory and move this past week to new record highs makes lumber our big story of the week in the world of commodities.
Highlights in commodities:
- A bounce in the dollar after last Friday’s bullish key reversal trading pattern
- Precious metals weak and following the dollar tick-for-tick
- Energy prices find bottoms and post gains on the week
- Grains hold gains as March is rolling to May futures
- Reversal in meats as cattle correct lower and hogs bounce
- Soft commodities post gains sans FCOJ
- Gold down 1.44% on the week after making bearish key reversal pattern last Friday
- Silver falls 0.87% on the week
- Platinum moves 0.94% lower for the week
- Palladium up just 0.21% since last week
- Copper declines 0.93% on the week, but puts in a bullish key reversal on Thursday
- Iron ore 0.97% on the week and approaches technical resistance
- The Baltic Dry Index rebounds 7.16% on the week
- Lumber moves 4.67% higher for the week and moves to another record high
- March NYMEX crude oil gains 3.03% on the week and settles back over the $63.50 level on April futures
- April Brent crude oil closes 3.50% higher on the week
- The Brent premium over WTI in April futures closes at a $3.78 up $0.41 since last week’s report
- Gasoline moves 2.94% higher, and heating oil rises 3.17% during the week
- The gasoline crack spread rises 2.49% while the heating oil crack moves 3.90% higher on the week
- Natural gas rebounds 1.92% on the week as March futures roll to April. Inventories fall by 124 bcf for the week ending on February 16
- Ethanol falls 0.88% on the week
- Soybeans move 1.44% higher as the oilseed rallies on dry conditions in Argentina
- Corn moves 0.34% lower for the week
- CBOT wheat moves 1.20% lower on the week, and March KCBT wheat trading at a 16.75 cents premium over CBOT wheat down 4.00 cents since last Friday
- Sugar rebounds 1.36% on the week
- Coffee moves 0.46% higher on the week after a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart on Thursday
- Cocoa moves another 2.81% higher on the week and closes just under the $2200 per ton level on May ICE futures
- Cotton bounces and posts an impressive 5.42% on the week
- FCOJ down 3.07% on the week but bounces from lows at just under $1.40 per pound
- Live cattle finish 2.19% lower on the week
- Feeder cattle down 2.49% since last week
- Hogs bounce and move 4.73% higher since last Friday
- The dollar index corrects 0.89% higher on the March futures contract following through on last Friday’s bull key reversal
- March long-Bonds trading at around 144-05 down0-04 on the week after trading to a new low at 142-14 during the week
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 25,310 on Friday, February 23, up 91 points on the week
- Bitcoin trading at $9,960.11 level down $99.46 or 0.99% on the week
- Ethereum moves to $845.26 down 10.35% for the week
Price Changes for the week:
DBC closes the week at $16.86 per share, up 29 cents on the week
Source: Barchart
