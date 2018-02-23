Big story of the week: Lumber

It is always an event when the price of commodity futures contract moves to a new historical high or low price. This past week, the price of lumber continued to soar reaching new highs in four of five sessions. Lumber first rallied above its long-term peak and technical resistance point dating back to 1993 at $493.50 in November 2017 when the price reached $500 per 1,000 board feet. After a pullback and correction to $411.20, it has been off to the races for the price of wood which traded to a high of $532.60 on Friday, February 23 and settled at the $526.80 level.

The strength in industrial commodities and the weak dollar had been supportive of the price of lumber, as has increased demand from new home construction. However, concerns about the future of NAFTA may be propelling the price of wood higher as lots of lumber comes to the United States from Canada. Trade tariffs and strained trade relations could create shortages of wood at a time when economic conditions continue to increase demand for construction materials. Lumber has appreciated from low of $214.40 per 1,000 board feet in September 2015 at a time when many industrial commodities were falling to significant bottoms. The price trajectory and move this past week to new record highs makes lumber our big story of the week in the world of commodities.

Highlights in commodities:

A bounce in the dollar after last Friday’s bullish key reversal trading pattern

Precious metals weak and following the dollar tick-for-tick

Energy prices find bottoms and post gains on the week

Grains hold gains as March is rolling to May futures

Reversal in meats as cattle correct lower and hogs bounce

Soft commodities post gains sans FCOJ

Gold down 1.44% on the week after making bearish key reversal pattern last Friday

Silver falls 0.87% on the week

Platinum moves 0.94% lower for the week

Palladium up just 0.21% since last week

Copper declines 0.93% on the week, but puts in a bullish key reversal on Thursday

Iron ore 0.97% on the week and approaches technical resistance

The Baltic Dry Index rebounds 7.16% on the week

Lumber moves 4.67% higher for the week and moves to another record high

March NYMEX crude oil gains 3.03% on the week and settles back over the $63.50 level on April futures

April Brent crude oil closes 3.50% higher on the week

The Brent premium over WTI in April futures closes at a $3.78 up $0.41 since last week’s report

Gasoline moves 2.94% higher, and heating oil rises 3.17% during the week

The gasoline crack spread rises 2.49% while the heating oil crack moves 3.90% higher on the week

Natural gas rebounds 1.92% on the week as March futures roll to April. Inventories fall by 124 bcf for the week ending on February 16

Ethanol falls 0.88% on the week

Soybeans move 1.44% higher as the oilseed rallies on dry conditions in Argentina

Corn moves 0.34% lower for the week

CBOT wheat moves 1.20% lower on the week, and March KCBT wheat trading at a 16.75 cents premium over CBOT wheat down 4.00 cents since last Friday

Sugar rebounds 1.36% on the week

Coffee moves 0.46% higher on the week after a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart on Thursday

Cocoa moves another 2.81% higher on the week and closes just under the $2200 per ton level on May ICE futures

Cotton bounces and posts an impressive 5.42% on the week

FCOJ down 3.07% on the week but bounces from lows at just under $1.40 per pound

Live cattle finish 2.19% lower on the week

Feeder cattle down 2.49% since last week

Hogs bounce and move 4.73% higher since last Friday

The dollar index corrects 0.89% higher on the March futures contract following through on last Friday’s bull key reversal

March long-Bonds trading at around 144-05 down0-04 on the week after trading to a new low at 142-14 during the week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 25,310 on Friday, February 23, up 91 points on the week

Bitcoin trading at $9,960.11 level down $99.46 or 0.99% on the week

Ethereum moves to $845.26 down 10.35% for the week

Price Changes for the week:

DBC closes the week at $16.86 per share, up 29 cents on the week

Source: Barchart