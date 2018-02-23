I confess to not being a TV viewer, and somehow I'm that rare soul who managed to go through Super Bowl Sunday without cheering on either the Eagles or the Patriots. As it happened, there was a pretty fair crowd of diners and wine drinkers looking to avoid the event by enjoying the cuisine at La Republique, the closest one can come to a French bistro experience in the LA basin.

While I have followed Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) for some time now, I confess that I was unaware that it sponsored something called "Good Mythical Morning" and that the stars of this show, which apparently has some measure of popularity, appeared in the 2018 Wix Super Bowl ad and also have endorsed the Wix service. I have never watched a show on YouTube, and somehow I don't imagine it is an experience for my bucket list.

And now, having confessed to my lack of integration into the popular culture of the day, I will get back to the purpose of this article which is to assess the strong quarter that Wix reported last week. I first wrote about this company a few months ago and followed it up in October in the wake of the company's share price pullback. Back at that point, a few analysts such as the individual from Wedbush were bemoaning the company's extra development spending which caused it to miss Q3 EPS estimates. This time around, while reported non-GAAP EPS was just in line, revenue growth was above expectations, and revenue growth guidance for 2018 was well above prior estimates.

The company's faster revenue growth forecast this year is partially a function of its deeper alliance with Google (GOOG) (GOOGL). Because of the enhanced relationship, Wix will now change its reporting of its sales of Google's G-Suite from that of recognizing net revenues as an agent to recognizing gross revenues as a principal. In addition, the adoption of ASC 606 is going to add marginally to growth in the current year.

That said, as will be detailed later, the company actually saw an organic growth resurgence last quarter and is anticipating a further noticeable resurgence in growth this year as its guidance doesn't actually mean the same as guidance from many other companies. See Slide 18 of the Q4 investor presentation for details.

This company focuses on free cash flow growth rather than non-GAAP profitability as its favored metric in terms of margins. That's probably because it has not optimized its operations at this point to produce any earnings at all. It is forecasting that it will achieve a free cash flow margin of about 15% on collections in 2018, up slightly from the 14.7% free cash flow margin the company reported last year. Growing free cash flow by over 40% year over year, after a year in which that metric grew by 85%, suggests that this come has a healthy business model even at its current scale.

As for the title of this article, it comes from a song called "They Say its Wonderful" composed for the musical "Annie Get Your Gun" by Irving Berlin. The song was about how falling in love was wonderful. Many users seem to have fallen in love with the websites they have been able to build with Wix based on the commentary I have read in connection with preparing this article. It has continued to enjoy very high renewal rates and user satisfaction scores.

While I rarely fall in love with my investments and eschew anthropomorphism, particularly when it comes to investing, I do believe that Wix, while not worth loving, is certainly worth an investment and for something a bit more long lasting than a fling.

A deeper dive into the Wix results and its forecast

It should be noted at the outset that Wix, as a company, is focused more on operating cash flow/free cash flow and therefore collections - or bookings really, than it is on the more traditional financial metrics. Collections, or what most companies call bookings, typically exceed reported revenues by a few percent although this amount varies depending on the deal mix in any given quarter. In essence, Wix is building up a large base of deferred revenues that are getting collected monthly and which should lead to accelerating cash flows.

The other thing to note is that for Wix guidance is not really guidance. The company actually presented a slide in this quarter's investor presentation that has a subhead called Potential Additional Drivers. For example, the current forecast includes no contribution from Wix Code, although that's the company's largest new product launch to date. The slide also speaks to the potential of unannounced new products. In addition, the guidance includes little impact from the company's DeviantArt solutions, a product that was acquired last year and which is just now getting monetized. It is fair to state that based on the company's subscription model, new users of new products are not going to drive an overwhelming contribution in any given time period. That said, however, it would not particularly surprise this writer to see Wix achieve reported revenue growth of 50% or more this year - again, the company has no revenue experience with Wix Code which has a larger addressable market than the totality of what Wix has addressed to date.

Focusing on collections - or basically bookings, and not including the contribution from products particularly including Wix Code which is just newly offered in a production version, are quite likely to noticeably change the financial outlook of the business. I think, realistically, that Wix revenues this year are likely to reach $650 million, and I would not be surprised to see them reach as much as $900 million in 2019. Wix is not the ultimate e-commerce vendor. While it competes with Shopify (SHOP) at the margin, it simply is not the way users set up e-commerce retail sites, and it never will be. But this company will continue to benefit from its position and trends that continue to support the growth in e-commerce offerings beyond retail. Simply put, if an entrepreneur wants to sell products on the web, his first choice these days will be the creation of a SHOP store. But if an entrepreneur wants to create a website to offer services of various kinds, then the Wix set of solutions has captured the No. 1 position. And with the advent of Wix code, that lead will almost inevitably grow.

Wix has achieved very high levels of gross margins, and it is not reasonable to suggest that it can exceed current levels in any meaningful fashion. In Q4, the company reported GAAP gross margins of 85%, up marginally from the prior year. Gross margins will likely decline somewhat in 2018 as the company will include the royalties the company pays to Google for G-Suite as part of its cost of goods.

The company's R&D spend is an outlier even in the context of hyper-growth tech names and continues to increase. Last quarter, the company spent 37% of its revenue on research and development, compared to 34% in the prior year's period. Research and development spending rose by almost 10% sequentially. Some of this is organic, and some of this represents the appreciation of the Israeli shekel in Q4. Wix does essentially all of its development in Israel, and the Shekel appreciated by a few percent on average during Q4. As it happens, the Shekel has declined significantly against the USD so far in this quarter. The elevated level of the cost of research and development is a continuation of some of the trends experienced in the prior quarter. Back then, some analysts thought the company was over-spending on research and development, and because of the headline earnings miss, the shares were pummeled.

As it happens, the sequential growth in research and development spending was a bit faster in Q4 than it was in Q3. Investors simply seem to have adjusted their expectations to reflect both the issues of the shekel and the fact that getting Wix Code ready for mass distribution to the professional developer market is costing lots of development dollars. Ultimately, Wix Code is going to address a different market segment than that addressed by Wix so far, and one said to be double the size of the market that has heretofore been targeted by Wix. Without going into the details, the cohort analysis presented in the slide presentation suggests that Wix is well advised to continue to spend heavily on research and development, given the company's ability to sell its newly developed products into its installed base.

Wix also spends liberally on sales and marketing, just not quite as much compared to other hyper-growth companies in terms of its percentages. Last quarter, sales and marketing expense was 43% of revenues, down from 47.5% of revenues in the prior year. Sales and marketing expense actually fell a little sequentially, although there can be a bit of seasonality in spend on that category with Q4 seeing a low point in spending because it is a seasonal low for new customer acquisitions. Wix has no direct sales people, and this gives it the flexibility to scale its customer acquisition program without having to hire a substantial level of new personnel.

General and administrative costs are rather elevated and have yet to show meaningful leverage. They grew by 10.6% sequentially last quarter and were up by more than 85% year on year. That level of cost increase suggests that the company is building a substantial infrastructure and that there are meaningful opportunities to constrain the future growth of that expense line.

Overall, operating expenses were 91.5% of revenue on a GAAP basis last quarter compared to 90.5% of revenues the prior year. As mentioned, Wix has focused on cash flow rather than reported profitability, but it has focused most of all on revenue growth and customer acquisition given the ability it has had to drive revenue from within its installed base. Last quarter, Wix added another 170k net premium subscribers, that is those who pay, and added 5.3 million registered users. The increase in paying customers in 2017 Q4 was consistent with that metric the prior year. The growth in premium users is typically at a nadir in Q4 compared to other quarters during the year. Overall, premium subscribers increased from 2.5 million to 3.2 million over the course of the year, and the average revenue per premium user continued to increase. The company has increased its conversion rate of new users to a certain extent. Overall, registered users rose by 22% while paying customers rose by 28%. As registered users have now reached the 119 million level, it is reasonable to believe that the rate of growth in that metric will decline in percentage terms going forward.

Wix Code had 144k registered users at the start of 2018, a metric management said was ahead of company expectations. At this point, Wix charges Code users the same pricing that is the case for all other classes of pro users. The company hasn't reported the number of paying customers for Code although it is almost certainly in the low thousands at this point and has not had a discernible impact on revenue metrics. It wouldn't be surprising to see the company start to charge a premium price for Code - the product provides more value for users who can build a more elaborate website using the technology, and certainly, I expect to see the company achieve at least a six-figure cohort of paying Code customers by the end of the current year. It would be reasonable to anticipate that by the end of 2018, Code will be contributing a few hundred basis points to revenue and will be a factor in driving percentage growth beyond the forecast the company provided this quarter.

WIX provides investors a very detailed set of revenue metrics in its investor presentation. I do not think it is necessary to review all of the items on these charts for the purposes of this article. That said, it is worth noting that the average revenue per new subscriber has continued its advance and reached a record last quarter. That in turn is a function of the company's pace of new product creation. Recently, the company has introduced a new editor, has enhanced its store capability, has created a template for entertainment bookings, enhanced its video capability and added both a music and a "ShoutOut" capability to its stack. Wix offers its users lots to buy and it has a vast population (119 million registered users) to which it can sell. Last year, it was able to increase the annual revenue value per new subscriber by 23%, which is a remarkable accomplishment.

As mentioned, WIX is highly focused on free cash flow as the metric it tracks more than reported non-GAAP profitability. The level of deferred revenue increase it has been able to achieve suggests that this is a reasonable focus. Last quarter, CFFO grew by about 25% compared to the prior year, and it more than doubled during all of 2017. Much of the increase in cash flow last year was a function of the increase in stock-based comp which accounted for a bit more than half of CFFO last quarter. Overall, stock-based comp was 57% of CFFO in 2017 compared to 70% of that metric the prior year.

Wix and its growth opportunities

I have written about WIX in the recent past, and I don't propose to do much more than update a bit of what I have written. WIX continues to be the leading company in its space. Back in October, I linked to a number of evaluations of Wix versus its competitors. There are some new surveys - they still reach the same conclusions. I have linked to one here for the convenience of readers, but this is a large space with many potential customers for tools to build websites. Readers can find many alternative comparisons of the tools offered competitors. I think it is fair to say that Wix has more apps and templates that address specific verticals than its competitors and that is often why it wins.

I would have liked to have more specific quantification regarding the market for website building tools. Indeed, it is difficult to find the category into which Wix solutions fit. Neither Gartner or Forrester have a category for Wix although they both publish studies on what they describe as Digital Experience Platforms. So, readers are going to have to take the TAMs that have been suggested in many studies with a bit of skepticism - there isn't any real substantiation. The one thing that seems to be obvious is that with the advent of Wix Code, the ability the company has to address a far larger market than heretofore is striking.

One of its principal competitors is an infelicitously named enterprise called GoDaddy (GDDY). This is apparently the competitor that Wix watches most closely - or at least that is the impression I obtained when talking to company management. As it happened, GoDaddy reported its quarterly results earlier this week. GoDaddy is perhaps better recognized as the leading provider of domain names, but it does compete directly with Wix. It is a bit hard to evaluate GDDY's relative growth vs. Wix as it has recently made some significant acquisitions which have led to very rapid reported growth. The part of GDDY that competes directly with Wix is quite a bit smaller and has far slower organic growth - but trying to create an apples to apples comparison is not feasible at this point. There's no evidence that the competition in this space has changed substantially in the last four months since I last reviewed Wix. This company has many advantages based on relatively newer offerings that are targeted at specific verticals. Its pricing is probably in the middle of the pack - sometimes, one vendor or the other runs a promotion, but overall pricing has been stable for some time now and seems likely to remain that way.

While Wix is likely to continue to introduce additional features and functions and to expand its vertical capabilities, its largest growth opportunity is Code. The market research studies that Wix has consulted suggest that Code, which is designed to be used by professional developers more than by website operators, addresses a market at least twice the size of the market that is currently addressed by the Wix product. I really can't find any readily available studies that are on-point with the TAM addressed by Wix Code, but based on anecdotal evidence, it seems likely that most website operators do use a professional website designer to develop their property.

Clearly, the success of Code is key to evaluating the long-term prospects for Wix. The initial auguries appear positive. It will be at least another 2-3 quarters before there's adequate quantification from company reporting regarding user demand for Code to evaluate either the ultimate magnitude or the cadence of this opportunity. In the meantime, I think that even without a substantial uplift from Code revenues, the proliferation of revenue contribution from all of the new Wix applications should enable the company to deliver growth in the 40% range, excluding the impact of both the change in accounting for G-Suite revenues and the impact of the adoption of ASC-606.

Some thoughts on valuation and the timeliness of an investment

A couple of weeks ago, the world - or at least the stock market - was in a correction. Two weeks later and the issuance of several hundred earnings reports, and the outlook for equities has a far more roseate hue even despite somewhat questionable datum regarding inflation and other economic metrics. Valuing Wix has lots to do with whether the current business environment remains on a positive trend as much as it does anything specific to do with the company's operational performance. The shares are up almost 28% since their nadir on February 8. That said, the shares have basically retraced the move down that they made down from the end of July when the company's second quarter results were viewed as disappointing. In that regard, the shares have substantially underperformed the IGV, which has appreciated by about 18% over that time span. While a 28% move seems substantial, in context, it is far less so.

Wix currently has a market capitalization of $6.2 billion based on its latest reported shares. Outstanding shares rose 7.5% during the last reporting quarter, and that is consistent in terms of growth percentage with the rate of the last year. The company has about $230 million of total cash on its balance sheet, so its current enterprise value is about $6 billion. Based on my view of the current growth cadence of revenue growth, and management commentary regarding its guidance, as opposed to using the First Call consensus numbers as a revenue projection, I think the forward 12-month EV/S calculation is about 9.2X.

Is that too high? That's one of those arguments for which there's no single right answer. If Wix can continue to grow at 40% on a consistent basis for several years, it isn't particularly high or even an outlier. If Code is successful, which will generate that kind of growth, then the EV/S valuation is attractive. If the web design space continues to grow as it has, then the tools that Wix sells will continue to show outsized revenue growth. The Digital Experience category seems to this writer to be more at its start than to have reached any kind of saturation or maturity.

Wix has not achieved profitability, and it is unlikely to do so in the next couple of years. I think it is fair to say that many observers, and that includes this author and investor, would not like to see Wix slow down the growth of either its marketing spend or its research and development activities. Frankly, while there are doubtless efficiencies to be had in almost any activity growing at 50%, the key is really the productivity that Wix is achieving from its investments. Just as an example, the evolution of the Wix AI functionality is one of the reasons why the company scores well with its users and why its growth has reaccelerated. Investors do not buy Wix shares because of any expectations of near-term earnings or substantial improvement in operating margin metrics.

As mentioned, Wix does highlight its cash flow and free cash flow numbers as a reasonable way to value the company and to measure its progress. Projecting cash flow margins for almost any company is a highly fraught undertaking. I have no real way of knowing the track for stock-based comp. I hope it won't rise 71% this year, and it shows signs of lower percentage growth to come in the latest reported quarter. But I claim no second sight in projecting that metric. Can deferred revenues grow faster than they did in 2017 on a percentage basis? I actually think that's likely based on some decent ramp for Wix Code. The company is not projecting any increase in the growth of deferred revenues in dollar terms next year and that seems more than a bit unlikely. CFFO doubled last year, and free cash flow grew by 95%. Overall, I think that the current forecast for free cash flow of about $100 million for the year, while showing 40% growth from the 2017 attainment, is likely to prove far below a more likely number. I think free cash flow could reach $125 million next year based on slight improvements in GAAP operating margins - particularly if general and administrative costs are better contained and because the increase in deferred revenues will grow as well. My forecast of a free cash flow yield is thus just about 2% - not a metric that's going to support share price appreciation in the short term.

Again, the issue is growth. If the company does achieve my expectations, and free cash flow margins turn up substantially, then the investment case is well supported. It is basically as simple as that. Wix has been and remains the leader in one of the sub-components of the Digital Experience category. The overall Digital Experience category is showing rapid growth, and Wix is expanding its product footprint, with a fair amount of visible success. I do not think the recent share price increase should deter readers from initiating or expanding positions in these shares. They can readily produce positive alpha based on the kind of operating success the company is delivering.