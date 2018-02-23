Investors Have Been Comforted By 3 Decades Of Low Interest Rates. What If All That Turns Upside-Down?

All it takes for this narrative to take hold of the market is for the "perception of inflation" to rise.

Investors have been complacent thanks to three decades of low interest rates. But with rates breaking out, are investors prepared?

Disclaimer: This article was first published to HFI Research subscribers on Feb. 18 in our weekly flagship report, What Changed This Week 2-17-18. If you are interested in HFI Research premium, please see here for more info.

In our first HFI Research weekly flagship report (WCTW) for 2018, we said that 2018 was an inflection year. We described it as follows:

Trending markets - where the prevailing trend the previous year continues to play out Consolidating markets - where the prevailing trend starts to consolidate but remains intact Inflection markets - where the prevailing trend comes to an abrupt stop and market participants must adapt swiftly to the changing dynamics

We are basing the idea that 2018 is an inflection year off of the prevailing market themes that have been stitched into the minds of investors everywhere. These are:

Interest rates will stay lower for longer. Oil prices will stay lower for longer. New economy stocks like tech will dominate forever. FAANG (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)) forever fever. Global GDP growth starting to stall due to a slowdown in China. USD will strengthen with Trump's economic policies.

Over the last 6 weeks, we have been starting to see market participants question some of these prevailing market themes. For example, USD weakness since the start of 2018 has made some question whether the US dollar has entered into a structural decline as opposed to a secular one. Oil prices have also rallied with Brent briefly touching $70 in the middle of January. Interest rates broke out of a multi-decade downtrend recently, and the market sold off at a 4-standard-deviation event with a drop of 10% within a week.

Were these signs of the makings of an inflection year?

Yes, and we believe markets are not prepared for inflation, higher interest rates, and higher commodity prices.

At HFI Research, we are earnest students of market history. We believe in the saying by Mark Twain, "History doesn't repeat but it often rhymes."

We scoured through market history, and investment professionals have completely forgotten that over the last 30+ years, interest rates, the gravity of asset valuations, have been in a relentless bear market.

In December, 13D Research called the US 10-year Treasury yield chart the most important chart in the world, and we agreed. The relentless downward movement in interest rates has allowed the S&P 500 to enter one of the greatest multi-decade bull markets in history. But how has the market performed when interest rates have been on the rise? What were the asset classes to be in when rates started to rise?

The last time interest rates remained so low was between 1930 and 1965. See chart below:

But what happened after interest rates started to rise?

From 1965 to 1980, interest rates went from 4.21% to ~13%. And in that period, S&P 500 went from 82.5 to 107.77, or basically nowhere.

During that same period, commodities outperformed equities eight-fold.

Coincidentally, the commodity index relative to the equity markets is now back at historic lows not seen since the early 70s. Is this foreshadowing the inevitable to come?

Since the start of the year, the US dollar weakness has not translated into more outperformance in oil/commodities versus the S&P 500, but is that about to turn upside-down?

In the last 12 months, we have repeatedly said that market psychology is gripped by complacency, and not a lack of intellect. Complacency on the 5-market themes we listed above pushed investors to chase high-growth stocks and yield-bearing assets. REITs and tech were the go-to for most investors, and who can blame them when they earned a measly 0.01% on their savings accounts?

But in our pursuit of market truth and understanding, we came across a wonderful quote by Jim Grant, author of Grant's Interest Rate Observer. He recently said in his podcast, "Low interest rates have made people impatient because there are no incentives to delay gratification."

In today's market, investors can look at gains in the technology sector, marijuana stocks, and cryptocurrencies and earn an eye-popping 200% to 500% within months or even weeks. Why would anyone bother understanding a company's intrinsic value, create a discounted cash flow model, or analyze whether or not a company is undervalued or overvalued?

To the modern-day value investor, a company's moat or competitive advantage has replaced the old "asset-backed valuation" methods. Statistically, cheap companies are now "cheap for a reason" and "great investors" should never bother with cyclical stocks because companies like Amazon and Google will dominate their respective industries forever. Who cares that Facebook and Google at their current growth rate will comprise over 40% of the global ad spend market share? All investors have to do is buy, and laugh at those that aren't believers. These are just signs of mass complacency, and we have at least two to three generation of investors that have never even tasted what high interest rates mean or what inflation is. That's all about to change.

We ourselves have certainly been victims of being in the non-tech-believer camp, as we have stubbornly underperformed those that bought the FAANG complex. Nonetheless, we understand that in order to outperform in the long run, we need to take gut-wrenching underperformance in the short run. Only in situations like these can one truly build conviction to ride out for the multiyear outperformance that's to follow.

All it takes is a flip in the psyche

Interest rates drive asset valuations, but they can also change an investor's mindset. We wrote in our 1-27-18 WCTW that during periods of low growth, investors allocate capital into growth stocks. But as growth and interest rates start to rise, investors have to increasingly worry about the value of their assets and what they are receiving in return "today" as opposed to "tomorrow". The key to all of this is inflation, but the more important point is the "perception of inflation."

Longtime readers will know that we are big fans of George Soros's theory of reflexivity. In the case of inflation, the theory of reflexivity once again explains why there can never be "a little" inflation. As inflation starts to rise, if a consumer's perception of inflation is that it will increase, then consumption of goods will be brought forward, fueling higher demand in the present, which will drive up the inflationary pressure and induce more consumers to think higher inflation is in the making. This self-reinforcing psychological phenomenon takes over, and more and more people will start to care about what inflation will do. Soon enough, this will cascade into investor mindsets and intrude into how people start thinking about where they should allocate capital.

For investors in the energy and commodity space, this sudden flip in psyche will drive liquidity flow into these neglected sectors. And with the S&P energy sector's (XLE) relative performance to the S&P 500 (SPY), overlapped with WTI being at its lowest level since 1999-2000, could we be in for a tsunami of a wake-up call? We think so.

HFI Research Premium For those of you who have found our articles insightful, interesting and different, we think you should sign up for HFI Research. Our incentive is aligned with our readers as we put our money where our mouth is, and our contrarian analytical framework was what set us apart when we made the $65/bbl Brent call in June 2017 and $60/bbl WTI call for the end of 2017. For more information about our service, please click here. We look forward to seeing you join the HFI Research community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OIH, XES, CRC, GXE.TO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.