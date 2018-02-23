Church & Dwight: An Ideal Long-Term Play In Consumer Goods, And The Price Is Right
by: Beulah Meriam K
Summary
Church & Dwight has made several "power brand" acquisitions over the years that contribute to 80% of its revenues, which have grown to $3.7 billion as of 2017.
The company continues to be an active acquisition platform with a relatively strong balance sheet, which has also helped it achieve 22 consecutive years of dividend increases.
A DCF analysis shows slight upside with reasonable growth assumptions, making it an ideal long-term play.
Church & Dwight (CHD) was founded in 1846. The company must have been doing something right to have survived for that long, and its multi-generational success can largely be attributed to the company’s