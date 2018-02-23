Church & Dwight: An Ideal Long-Term Play In Consumer Goods, And The Price Is Right

Summary

Church & Dwight has made several "power brand" acquisitions over the years that contribute to 80% of its revenues, which have grown to $3.7 billion as of 2017.

The company continues to be an active acquisition platform with a relatively strong balance sheet, which has also helped it achieve 22 consecutive years of dividend increases.

A DCF analysis shows slight upside with reasonable growth assumptions, making it an ideal long-term play.