SSR Mining's (SSRI) CEO Paul Benson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRI) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2018 11:00 AM ET

David Wiens - Director, Corporate Finance

Paul Benson - CEO

Greg Martin - CFO

Alan Pangbourne - COO

Carl Edmunds - Chief Geologist

John DeCooman - VP Business Development & Strategy

Rahul Paul - Canaccord Genuity

Mike Perkin - National Bank

Dan Rollins - RBC Capital Markets

Cosmos Chiu - CIBC

Robert Reynolds - Credit Suisse

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to SSR Mining's Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2017 Conference Call. This call is being recorded.

At this time, for opening remarks and introduction, I would like to turn the call over to David Wiens, Director, Corporate Finance.

David Wiens

Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to SSR Mining's Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2017 Conference Call, during which we will provide an update on our business and a review of our financial performance. Our financial statements and management's discussion and analysis have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and are also available on our website.

To accompany our call, there is an online webcast, and you will find the information to access the webcast in our news release relating to this call. Please note that all figures discussed during the call are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated. All references to cash costs and all-in sustaining costs are per payable ounce of metal sold. We will be making forward-looking statements today, so please read the disclosures in the relevant documents.

Joining us on the call this morning are Paul Benson, President and CEO; Greg Martin, our CFO; Alan Pangbourne, COO and Carl Edmunds, Chief Geologist. Also present is Jon Gilligan, Vice President, Business Development and Strategy.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Paul for opening remarks.

Paul Benson

Thank you, David. Good morning ladies and gentlemen, Welcome to our call to discuss our strong operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2017. This was another successful year for the company as we continue to deliver on our strategy of creating value for our shareholders.

Importantly in addition to our strong operating and financial performance which I will come to shortly we defined a growth strategy and long-term future for two of our three operations. With the release with the PEI and CB and the signing of the joint venture to develop the Chinchillas project we are pleased to have three strong operations each with at least seven year mine life and significant expression upside.

Our name change to SSR mining also marked an important milestone in our Company’s proud history. officially marking our transformation to a growing intermediate precious metals producer with approximately 80% of our revenue coming from our two North American gold mines.

Sadly, we experienced the first fatalities in our 70 year history and the first in the life of the Marigold mine. It was an extremely tragic and upsetting event that impacted the families of those involved our leadership team, our employees at all our operations and the communities we partnered near Marigold. As we move into 2018 our highest priority remains the safety of our people.

Now, I want to discuss our operations. Our continued focus on operational excellence resulted in our sixth consecutive year of meeting or exceeding our production and cost guidance producing over 370,000 gold equivalent ounces at a cash cost of $703 per gold equivalent ounce.

The strength of our portfolio and performance is reflected in our balance sheet, where we increased our cash position for the ninth consecutive quarter to $460 million. At the Seabee Gold Operation we had both the record breaking fourth quarter and year with 2017 benefiting from higher mine grades and operational excellence initiative that expanded mill throughput.

Off note, in the fourth quarter we produced the record 24227 ounces of gold at a margin of approximately $500 per ounce and achieved record mill throughput of 970 per day. As Alan will discuss later, we continue to see improvements in throughput in this current quarter and we are looking forward to another production record in 2018.

At Puna operations annual production was 6.2 million ounces silver was above our improved guidance range reflecting an outstanding effort by our operations team to maximize the value of remaining the Pirquitas Stockpile. We were pleased to form the Puna operations joint venture early in 2017. Puna operations will develop Chinchillas a high return low capital project that will extend the operating life of that joint operations at least eight years.

We received approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment for Chinchillas project at the end of 2017 and we expect to bring Chinchillas silver production later this year. Importantly all three operations have significant mine lives and we are continuing to invest in the upside potential we see.

In 2017 we once again has impressive exploration successes of both Marigold and Seabee and built on our track record with mineral reserves that each operation increasing by 12% and 21% after depletion respectively. Importantly the increased reserves at Seabee is at 21% high average grade compared to last year. This is reflected in our mineral reserves and resource statement released yesterday.

As I stated at the beginning my remarks our strategy is focused on creating value for our shareholders and that can be seen with consistent cash flow generation and in the strength of our balance sheet. We finished the year with cash from operations of $145 million an increase at cash position by $133 million to $460 million year-on-year.

With respect to marketable securities position through the early part of the first quarter of 2018 we resumed a sale of a portion of our remaining stake in Pretium and market conditions will dictate the pace and timing of further files. With Pretium having now transitioned to operate the status we believe crystallizing the value provides our shareholders with certainty regarding this asset and the flexibility to deploy capital to other parts of our business.

So in summary, 2017 was another successful year for SSR Mining and I would like to thank and congratulate our employees for delivering these great results.

With that, I will turn the call over to Alan who will discuss our operational performance in more detail.

Alan Pangbourne

Thank you, Paul. Overall operationally 2017 was a successful year across all three sides achieving overall company production and cost guidance for the sixth year in a row. In total, we produced over 370,000 gold equivalent ounces with a cash cost of $703 per ounce.

Unfortunately, the success was marred in October with the tragic incident that resulted in two fatalities at the Marigold mine. In 2018 we are working hard to make this our safest year for of our employees across all of our operating sites. 2018 will also be a very significant year for us with expected record production of CB and the commencement of oil delivery from the Chinchillas mine.

At Marigold in 2017 we produced over 202,000 ounces of gold and this was the third year in a row with over 200,000 ounce production. This is all the more impressive considering that the average production for the three years before we acquired the mine was 153,000 ounces per annum. Cash cost was $647 per ounce similar to 2016.

As expected the gold production in Q4 significantly stronger as we rectified the clay issue and produced almost 53,000 ounces of gold a 36% increase over Q3. Q4 cash costs increased to $699 per ounce predominantly due to the higher inventory costs from the lower ounces stacked in Q2 and Q3.

During Q4, mining rights were impacted by the accident on the 31st of October the subsequent suspension of operations for the [Msure] (Ph) investigation and the gradual restart. A plan track change on the rope shovel also impacted the tons moved.

Only 14 million tons were moved and the cost increased to $1.98 a ton. Tons moved are expected to return to normal in Q1. The grade mine increased in the quarter to 0.37 grams per tonne a 16% improvement over Q3 but still under the average reserve grade.

As mentioned in the production press release, we have been addressing the clay issues discussed in the Q3. As a result of the combination of ore blending addition of surfactants to improve percolation and better control on ripping of the ore, we have been able to increase the solution application rights back to normal levels. This was partially responsible for the increased gold production in the quarter.

As announced yesterday, Marigold will be adding four new 300 tonne class four trucks. This investment decision was taken for three reasons. First exploration success in 2017 led to added reserves that identified a wider deeper ore body. Second, to maximize efficiencies of the loading equipment already at site, our data continues to show that we need additional trucks.

Finally to maintain access to the added ore tons, we need to offset the longer deeper hole distances attributable to current and future leach pad locations. Although these trucks will not increase production in the near-term, they will facilitate production capacity increasing to over 250,000 ounces in 2022, and support mining expanded reserves identified in 2017.

Moving on to Seabee, the site performance both for the quarter and the year was exceptional, achieving record results in multiple areas demonstrating the teams dedication and focus on OE and showing the results that can be achieved.

In Q4 we produced over 24,000 ounces of gold, a quarterly record for the operation and 6,000 ounces or 34% increase over Q3. Also on an annual basis we achieved record production of almost 84,000 ounces. Cash costs for the quarter were $605 an ounce, 5% lower than Q3, and on annual basis was $602 per ounce.

At the Santoy mine the ventilation system upgrade was implemented in Q3 allowing higher quantities of fresh air to be directed to the lower levels of the Santoy mine, which resulted in us being able to increase development in Q4 by 55% over Q3 thereby improving our access to future mining areas.

The mill feed grade of 8.9 grams per tonne in Q4 was significantly higher than Q3 and 0.6 grams per tonne

higher than the annual average, this was mainly due to the sequence of stopes and the higher percentage of total ore being mined at Santoy. The mill performed well in the quarter and continued to ramp up, now achieving 970 tons per day in Q4, another record. In 2017 we processed a record of about 330,000 tons.

In January 2019 we continued to increase mill tonnage to try and determine the mill bottleneck we were able to achieve several days in a row at over 1,200 tons per day, reinforcing our confidence in delivering the results contemplated in the PEA that was released in Q3.

Additionally as shown in the PEA we will increase the mining fleet this year by adding one truck and scoop that will be delivered over this year's ice road. So, we are very optimistic that Seabee will continue to improve its performance and will set new records this year.

At Puna operations we continue to successfully process medium and low grade stockpiles of Pirquitas plant while development of engineering and purchasing activities continued for the Chinchillas project. The Pirquitas processed plant continue to operate well at close to 5,000 tons per day for the quarter, processing a total of 452,000 tons.

Grades continue to be higher than expected and this led to positive impacts that allowed us to produce 1.2 million ounces of silver for the quarter. As per our plan, the mill grade this quarter continued to drop as the medium-grade stockpiles were consumed and lower-grade stockpile processing commenced.

On an annual basis, we exceeded our upwardly revised guidance producing 6.2 million ounces of silver. As expected recoveries in concentrate growth in Q4 were lower than Q3 as we continue to process lower-grade stockpiles leading to higher cash costs of $16.36 an ounce as production levels declined.

Cash costs include the improved costs associated with the stockpiles of approximately $5.30 per ounce in the fourth quarter.

Annual cash cost was $13.07 per ounce at the lower end of our lowest-cost guidance. At the Chinchillas project, the focus during the fourth quarter was on finalizing the EII approval and the land access agreement, with these all being completed in December. On the construction side, the installation of the stockpile dome foundations commenced in Q4 at the Pirquitas side.

The project execution is well under way with purchase commitments completed on all the critical lone lead items for the Pirquitas area of the scope. Commitments associated with the Chinchillas site including all the mining and support mobile equipment were also completed this quarter. A 992 front-end loader was delivered, assembled and is now ready for work.

All the rebuilds and maintenance on the existing mining equipment were completed and the equipment is ready to be transferred to Chinchillas by year-end. With the receipt of permits, we have commenced hiring operators for the mining operation and started transferring equipment from Pirquitas to Chinchillas.

We expect to commence pre-stripping and road building on the site this quarter and are maintaining the momentum with the objective of having the first ore feed to the Pirquitas mill in the second half of 2018.

It is worth noting that there has been heavy rain and localized flooding in Northern Argentina in January as the wet season has been wetter than normal. At this stage, we did not expect these weather events to impact the project, but of course, if they would continue they could delay site access and construction especially earthworks.

So in summary, all of our operations finished the year strongly and delivered strong production and cost performance, and we achieved our annual production and cost guidance. I will now hand over to Carl, who will take you through our exploration activities.

Carl Edmunds

Thank you, Alan. Our 2017 exploration activities successfully expanded the reserve life at Marigold and the Seabee gold operation while completion of the Chinchillas option has extended the operation of Pirquitas with the addition of silver reserves delineated during the earn-in.

During the year, we also gained exposure to early stage discovery through work on the SIB project in B.C. and the Fisher project located adjacent to the Seabee gold operation. First, I will discuss our year-end 2017 mineral reserves and mineral resources estimate followed by a discussion of the 2018 exploration activities.

In summary in 2017, we increased the reserves at each of our three operations to 4.28 million gold equivalent ounces on a combined basis, representing a 28% increase from 2016. Marigold probable mineral reserves are 3.19 million ounces of gold representing a 12% increase compared to 2016.

The increase is due to mineral resources convergence success at Mackay and East Basalt and modeling improvement whereby we incorporated a long-standing positive tonnage variance. At Mackay and east Basalt, exploration activities collectively added 360,000 ounces of gold while modeling changes accounted for further 210,000 ounces addition.

Mining depletion amounted to 220,000 ounces, which was more than offset by reserve additions with a net gain year-on-year of 350,000 ounces of gold. At our Seabee gold operation, proven and probable mineral reserves increased by more than 20% year-on-year to 437,000 ounces of gold reflecting successful exploration, conversion and development drilling during the year. Importantly and for the fourth year in a row, the added reserves come at higher-grades compared to the previous year, a 21% increase in 2017.

This resulted from infill drilling at Santoy 8 and lower Santoy Gap and mineralization that is higher-grade than the previous average of reserves. Seabee’s Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources increased to 681,000 ounces of gold, and are inclusive of mineral reserves. The resources increased due to infill drilling of Inferred Mineral Resources at Santoy 8 and lower Santoy Gap.

This work converted or added nearly 200,000 ounces from those two zones outstripping depletion by a significant margin. Importantly, since 2016, the resource gold grade has increased from 8 grams to 10.7 grams per tonne. The majority of this reflects the conversion of areas that are at higher than average grade as well as from minor increases for the removal of dilution previously embedded in the resource estimation process.

Seabee Gold operations inferred resources now stand at 674,000 ounces, a 34,000 ounce increase from 2016. So, conversion to Measured and Indicated has been more than offset through discovery. Exploration activities for 2018 at Marigold will involve drilling at an increased pace over 2017 as we embark on a stage $9.3 million program to convert the Red Dot area to reserve.

Experience on the property is repeatedly demonstrated with increased drilling density on mineralized zones. We find incrementally more gold as the controlling higher-grade structures become better defined. At Red Dot where approximately 25% of the resource inferred, we plan to convert and realize these additional ounces through targeted infill drilling.

This phased program is aimed at initially confirming expectations for conversion in addition, and then if successful, upgrade the entire resource to indicate it. This work will mostly preclude any other exploration on the property, but as its ultimate objective, the conversion of 1 million ounces to reserve.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2018 at the Seabee Gold operation, exploration will continue to focus on resources to reserves conversion at Santoy Gap and Santoy 8 through surface and underground diamond drilling. We are also planning an active year targeting the discovery of additional inferred resources at Carr, CRJ, Santoy 3 and along the Santoy Shear trend on the Fisher property.

I’m pleased to report that these exploration activities are already under way with drills turning at Carr and Santoy 3, and drilling is expected to commence at Fisher in March. Finally, we are also planning another season of work at the SIB property, where between 9,000 and 10,000 meters of drilling will be completed in this high-grade gold volcanogenic massive sulphide camp in British Columbia.

With that, I will turn the call over to Greg for a discussion of our financial results.

Greg Martin

Thanks, Carl. It is certainly pleasing to finish 2017 on a strong note with very positive quarterly financial performance. The quarter tops off a successful year and it continued to demonstrate the positive impact, our acquisitions of Marigold and Seabee have made to our financial performance. This was coupled with meaningful contribution from Puna operations even though 2017 was a transition year from Pirquitas mine operations to Chinchillas development.

In the quarter, we reported revenues of $108 million and income from mine operations of $21 million. Reported net income was $17 million or attributable $0.14 per share. The extraordinary items impacting the quarter were the reversal of mobile equipment-related supplies inventory write-down of $6.3 million at Puna operations. And the impacts to differ taxes due to the tax rate changes in the U.S.

Adjusting for these another items, adjusted attributable earnings were $2.9 million or $0.02 per share. We had elevated depreciation in the fourth quarter largely related to the Seabee Mine at Seabee Gold operations as we depreciate the remaining mine asset balance in advance of the plan closure in mid-2018. We do not adjust for these impacts.

For the year, revenues of $449 million drove income from mine operations of $113 million. Net income was $71 million or $0.58 per share and adjusted attributable earnings were $40 million or $0.34 per share, all strong results. Fourth quarter cash from operating activities was notable at $45 million despite sales at Puna operations lagging production due to timing of concentrated shipments.

Capital spending at our mines was consistent to guidance and quite modest totaling $17 million including deferred stripping and development. Chinchillas’ capital spending totaled $8 million brining cumulative investment on the project to $11.4 million at year-end. The project remains on budget with committed capital totaling $19.1 million at the end of January.

With proceeds from the divestment of Pretium shares early in the fourth quarter of $14 million, we generated an impressive $36 million of cash. The Pretium shares we divested in Q1 2018 as mentioned by Paul earlier are incremental to those sales that show up in our year-end financial statements.

As of February 20th, we had realized approximately $25 million from the sale of 6 million shares at Pretium in 2018. For the full-year 2017, cash from operating activities totaled $145 million with cash added totaling $133 million against standout results. As a result of our continued generation of free cash flow, our cash balance ended the year at $460 million with our working capital totaling $728 million.

Our balance sheet remains among the strongest in the sector. Early in 2018, we released our guidance, which supports our expectations of another solid year for SSRM. Our midpoint of production guidance is 340,000 gold equivalent ounces at a cash cost per ounce sold of between $715 and $770.

Midpoint of attributable production guidance totals 325,000 gold equivalent ounces. With the continued strong performance at Marigold, our cash cost guidance is materially better than that published in the five-year outlook.

Marigold will continue to see quarter-to-quarter variations driven by tonnes of ore mined, grade and placement on leach pads as the mine moves through normal pit and heap sequencing. We noted the first quarter is expected to be towards the low end of the quarterly guidance range of between 40,000 and 60,000 ounces.

With the fourth quarter toward the high end of the range as a new leach pad comes online. At Seabee, we expect another record production year from higher tonnes milled and its low cost structure enables the mine to generate impressive free cash flow.

At Puna operations the mine will process increasingly declining stockpile grades before ore delivery from Chinchillas in the second half of the year. We have guided to production at Puna of approximately 1.6 million silver ounces in the first half of the year.

I also reiterate that through quarter one and into early quarter two we see the ice road restocking at Seabee, which results in purchasing a full-year inventories and capital items through that period impacting both working capital and reported all-in sustaining costs.

The first half of the year is also a high exploration spending period at Seabee as much of the regional drilling is done off the ice and we will also see the bulk of the remaining Chinchillas project spending been incurred through the first and second quarters.

So to conclude, the fourth quarter closed out a strong year on a positive note. We go into 2018 from a position of strength with $460 million of cash, Marigold is a strong foundation asset, Seabee growing and Puna operations emerging through the year with a new mining operation at Chinchillas. With the backdrop to metal prices remaining positive I look forward to another year of financial delivery.

I will now turn the call back to Paul to wrap things up.

Paul Benson

Thanks, Greg. So in summary another successful year for the Company. We delivered strong operating results across the portfolio, further strengthened our financial position and defined a growth strategy underpinned of our increased production at all three sites over the coming years.

In fact even before any guidance from our OE improvements, brownfield exploration success or expansions our base case forecast will see a 27% increase in production from this year to over 410,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2021.

We also continued to invest in our long-term future through exploration with strong results at both Marigold and Seabee, the highlight being more than 20% increase in Seabee reserves and a 21% increase in the average grade. This continues our track record of creating value by increasing mineral reserves and resources year-in, year-out and we expect it to assign this year.

Looking ahead in 2018, 2018 is a year full of catalyst for our business, at Marigold it's important to remember we have already added over 1.5 million ounces of reserves since 2015, it's also important to consider the sites ambitious goal of converting another 1 million ounces resources to reserves by the end of 2018.

As a result, it become apparent light in 2017 that we had a near-term opportunity to deploy capital while preserving the mine’s longer term growth option. Our plan to purchase four additional haul trucks will allow us to increase production capacity to over 250,000 ounces of gold by 2022, while maintaining our near-term production profile.

This is a logical and disciplined approach to capital investment, which gives us confidence to push the equipment replacement study into 2019 since it focuses on our loader fleet. This in turn provides us with more time to properly contemplate the conversion of 2018 mineral resources and improve loader efficiencies for an optimal long-term mine configuration.

At Seabee we are expecting another record production year in 2018, as the mine continues to support increased mill throughput, our exploration programs at Seabee is focused on discovery and we are excited to start drilling on the adjoining Fisher property.

At Puna operations we are of course focused on completing the Chinchillas project and seeing first or delivered to the Pirquitas mill later this year. So looking ahead for SSR mining our strategy remains consistent focus on delivering site production and free cash flow while investing in exploration and executing our growth strategy to create value for our shareholders. We did this again in 2017 and our outlook for 2018 and beyond remains bright.

This concludes the formal remarks of our earnings call. I will now pas the line over to the operator to have any questions you might have.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Rahul Paul of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Rahul Paul

HI everyone. Alan at Marigold you have shown that you can attain mining grade in access of 80 million tons a year with the existing fleet. Now you did indicate that with the four new trucks you are not expecting an increase in gold production, but are you expecting an increase in mining rates, i.e. tons move or is impact going to be mostly offset in the near-term by longer haul distances and/or other factors? Or do you think you can actually achieve an improvement, but just difficult to quantify at this stage?

Alan Pangbourne

Rahul good morning. The additional trucks to really to compensate for continuingly increasing whole distances again with the new pad and the deeper pits those whole distances are getting longer and longer and we need to add additional truck hours into the system. It's really the benefit, we got extra ounces just the geometry when you look at the ultimate pit design, it just increases the whole distance over what we had originally planned. So you don’t see that any benefit compared to the five year production schedule, but its starts to have a positive impact after that. So we will see productions rise to over 250,000 ounces in the 2022.

Rahul Paul

And maybe I missed it, if that’s the case and what is the driver of the additional production in the year 2022, because presumably you would be going a little bit deeper within the existing pit as goal so what would be the key driver be for that increase?

Alan Pangbourne

Its impact on the whole distances while the bench is some larger volumes of waste that needs to come off the top first and then by 2022 you get down into the heart of the improved resource that we just released.

Rahul Paul

Okay fair enough, that makes sense. I guess in the near-term in addition to the increased haul you are expecting to move more rigs down versus ore and that would have an impact as well?

Alan Pangbourne

Unless you actually go and look at detailed mine planning you can't just have a simple summary basically it’s a combinational of all the above, you end up taking longer to get there into the higher-grade why because we found additional ounces, before we get to that areas we have to have water benches. So positive story, but you see the real impact in terms of extra ounces in production coming through in 2022.

Rahul Paul

Thanks Paul and thanks Alan . yes, for sure that’s a good problem to have I suppose. That’s all that I had.

Paul Benson

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Mike Perkin of National Bank.

Mike Perkin

Hi guys. With the tax changes in the states could you just speak about if at all how that changes the outlook for Marigold?

Paul Benson

Sure. I will pass that one over to Greg.

Greg Martin

Yes, thanks Mike and if I can just before I respond to your question I just wanted to correct one statement in my comments the number of Pretium shares that were divested were 3.6 million I think I said 6 million on the script so I just wanted to correct that. The U.S. Tax Reform I think about it is positive as it could be for us it's an industry and certainly for us as a Company.

Marigold is our primary taxable asset, the Tax Reform really has three key parts, one is it removed A&T which is positive both on a compliance basis, but also in terms of being able to balance your taxes on a year-to-year. We have retained percentage depletion as an industry which is a very favorable credit that goes against your taxes and obviously the tax rate coming down to 21%.

So we see that Tax Reform is very favorable for Marigold and the taxable position coming forward, it's still it's going to be subject to Nevada net proceeds tax which hasn’t change by those regulations, but these Federal income tax rate on Marigold will decline significantly.

Mike Perkin

Okay, so what would be the total effect we should assume for 2018 going forward?

Paul Benson

Our effective tax rate will range likely in the 20% to 25% range just depending on metal prices and profitability of the asset, but it should range within those kind of parameters. Including the Nevada net proceeds tax portion.

Mike Perkin

Okay perfect. Another question is can we get a sense of Marigold stripping ratio would be throughout this year and then what is the threshold you guys use to determine whether or not that what portion is expense versus capitalized?

Paul Benson

Yes, obviously, we provide guidance in our annual guidance of differed stripping for Marigold and you can see now 2016 was quite high it's come down in 2017 and it's forecasted decline further in 2018. So will start to see the amortization of that reduce as we see going forward.

We have to comply with IFRS in our stripping, so on a phase-by-phase basis where were above the phase strip ratio we will be a differing and when were below the phase strip ratio we will be amortizing those through the P&L. So really I would just have you look to the guidance we provide on capitalized stripping as the best indicator of where we are at on the overall stripping piece.

Mike Perkin

Okay and then will it be fairly consistent quarter-over-quarter through 2018?

Paul Benson

In our guidance we indicated that the differed stripping would be pushed out towards the second half of the year.

Greg Martin

I mean one thing to keep in mind this is a long sort of not terribly deep pit, if it was a deep pit just going straight down, you would have some sort of consistency, but it varies with the different phases where we are in the pit, so it does move around year-on-year.

Mike Perkin

Okay. Thanks guys. That’s it from me.

Our next question comes from Dan Rollins of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Dan Rollins

Yes. Thanks very much and congrats to the team for adding ounces through exploration this year to your existing assets. Nice to see. A good way to buck the industry trend. Just at Marigold, any change to life of mine strip here, obviously you have picked up more ounces, but with the pit changing the strip relatively consistent with the last technical report or should we assume a bit higher over the near-term?

Alan Pangbourne

Over the life of mine, there’s little-to-no change, because it’s still driven by economics, so grade versus debt versus the waste on top of it. So, there’s no major change.

Dan Rollins

I mean sorry, I wasn’t here when the technical report came out, that was before the assay study, so that tend to have higher strip?

Paul Benson

It would have. [Multiple Speakers] Relative to what we are doing. Yes.

Alan Pangbourne

Now, that’s correct. I mean compared to where we are now in that two to three range, it won’t change beyond that.

Dan Rollins

And then with the fleet study being pushed out to the 2019, just given you have got a lot of extra ounces, and probably find more this year to work into that plan, is it - you are still thinking this could go to 300,000 ounces from 200,000 or you are sort of reviewing those assumptions based on the exploration success?

Alan Pangbourne

When we talked about it, I think we first started talking about it at the Investor Day, we put the two book-ins, what we are currently doing and this is what it looks like if you add another shovel, you buy shovels and introduce one, two, or three, so if you add one extra shovel, that's what it looks like, so I think it would be that same sort of order of magnitude.

Dan Rollins

Okay. And then just given the oil consumption at Marigold, have you changed your hedging strategy there to lock in oil prices deeper out in the curve or you are pretty comfortable with your hedging requirements right now?

Paul Benson

Thanks, Dan. Yes. We have taken an approach really to take advantage of market opportunities when they exist. So, we are certainly standing back right now, but we are fortunate that we protected about 35% of 2018 consumption last year when oil prices were significantly lower.

So that provides us a good level of protection and we will monitor our market conditions for opportunities going forward. But we don’t see it as something we will continuously execute; we will look for opportunities when they think they have long-term value for shareholders and to stabilize the cost structure at attractive levels.

Dan Rollins

Okay. That’s awesome. Thanks very much and congrats on last couple of years. I guess you have done some great work.

Paul Benson

Thank you.

Alan Pangbourne

Thanks, Dan.

Our next question comes from Cosmos Chiu of CIBC. Please go ahead.

Cosmos Chiu

Hi. Thanks Paul, Greg, Alan, Carl and team for the conference call here. A few questions from me, maybe first off on the Santoy and Seabee, certainly good to see that the reserves have increased, could you remind us or could you tell us what the conversion ratio was from resources and the reserves?

Alan Pangbourne

Some history of it, is that the question?

Cosmos Chiu

What happened I think historically, it was 17%, but what was the conversion ratio in 2017? Certainly Carl, it looks pretty good, because I think your grades increased as you infill drilled, but how about tonnage?

Alan Pangbourne

Yes. Well, that I’d be guessing without looking at some figures on what that was with some accuracy, but the thing is that we focused on the areas that we could reach and the ones that we are showing continuity in higher-grades and that’s what you are seeing that converted.

Paul Benson

I think generally, it’s still a very high conversion.

Alan Pangbourne

It’s a majority.

Cosmos Chiu

Okay. And then again, certainly good to see that the reserve grade has increased now to what 9.88 gram per tonne, you are not quite there in terms of high grade, I guess in Q4 you did 8.89 gram per tonne. Shall we be seeing your head grade sort of approaching the reserve grade in 2018 or looking at the latest technical report, it looks like you weren’t going to get to 10 gram per tonne until year 2020, is that still sort of like the plan?

Paul Benson

Yes. Go back and have a look at the PEA. It clearly showed the grade increasing over the coming years and nothing is chained with that. That high grade that we have converted this year was inferred before and shown in the PEA. We have converted it into M&I. It’s deeper. And so you can’t raise just to get down there, you are depending on development to get down to that ore body. So we don’t see any change in that profile of increasing grade over the coming years.

Cosmos Chiu

Okay. Maybe switching gears a little bit and go to Marigold here, in terms of $22 million CapEx in 2018, is that going to be sustaining CapEx? I’m just trying to figure out if we should include that number in calculating our AISC.

Paul Benson

Yes. We don’t obviously provide specific AISC guidance, Cosmos, as you know.

Cosmos Chiu

Yes.

Paul Benson

We haven’t really looked at that issue at this time. There was something we just discussed at the recent meetings. So we will look at that and we will advise as to how we expect to treat it.

Cosmos Chiu

Okay. And then in terms of the 300 metric tonne payload trucks, Alan, could you remind to me once again how that compares to your current truck size? Is that same?

Alan Pangbourne

Yes. They are the same trucks, same models. Yes.

Cosmos Chiu

And so we have talked about this quite a few times in the past. The mine was sort of truck constrained I guess, in part, that’s why you are adding trucks. Again, you have talked about potentially does the addition of trucks helping you get to 250,000 ounces some day in the future here? To get there, do you think you will potentially need to add a rope shovel later on during the mine life?

Alan Pangbourne

No. That at the moment is the base case with the equipment we have and what we said I think we spilled it out at the Investor Day. The equipment replacement study is - there are two things we have the big rope shovel, which will last for life of mine.

We have two smaller hydraulic shovels, they need to get replaced at some point and the current base case is replaced like for like. The alternative is that equipment replacement study is instead of getting two new hydraulic shovels get another rope shovel, which requires more trucks and that’s what we said.

We are going to push that out, it makes sense, because we are pretty excited by the exploration opportunity as better to find whether we can make Red Dot work due to the mine plan sequencing et cetera and we will make the decision then, but so base case is no additional rope shovel, but if you guys have an expansion, that would be the logical thing.

Cosmos Chiu

Okay. And then maybe turning to Puna here, certainly what we have heard on several other conference calls as some chatter about potential for inflationary pressure coming back into the mining industry, as this specifically relates to Puna and Chinchillas as you sort of build it out, are you seeing any kind of inflationary pressure in the Northern Argentina?

Paul Benson

Thanks, Cosmos. I will take that. Obviously, as you say, we are seeing commodity prices generally on an upward trend. I think we are quite fortunate in the position at Puna. We have seen a significant devaluation of the peso through December and January, so that certainly has more than offset in that time period local inflation and with the Chinchillas project.

I mean it's a relatively limited scope and we have pre-ordered and locked in a number of the components to that project, and some of it was repair of existing equipment and things that Alan said have been complete. So, we are very comfortable with where that project sits from our announced budget perspective and we don’t foresee any significant inflationary pressure coming in at this point.

Alan Pangbourne

I’d just like to add to that as I mentioned in the call, all of the major equipment that’s being imported, all of the materials that are being imported have all been committed and locked in, and what really remains in these that these two quarters, three quarters is full local labor, earthworks, erection, basically construction-type activities and as Greg said, the devaluation of the Argentine peso is going faster than inflation, so we don’t see any real impact.

Cosmos Chiu

Great. And I guess that sort of leads to my last question here. As you mentioned, Chinchillas’ limited scope it’s not going to cause a lot of money. If I look at the asset size of your balance sheet, you have $460 million in cash and that increased subsequent to the quarter with the sale of more Pretium shares. Paul, have you thought about what you are going to do with our cash?

Paul Benson

As a management team and a Board, we obviously continuously reviewed that I think really where we see ourselves where a standout amongst our peers. I think we have probably got the strongest balance sheet amongst our peer group that puts us in a great position, we can fund any opportunities we have internally if the grade is steady at Marigold show that we best placed to invest in expanding the fleet, we can easily fund that.

If any of the internal growth opportunities come by, we can fund that. I think from a shareholder point of view, the people who suffered the most over recent years are those people who get themselves into a corner, then have to go out and do a board deal and sell shares at a discount to new shareholders.

So I’m proud of the fact that we have got a very strong balance sheet. We can fund our growth opportunities. It also puts us in a great position to look for new opportunities externally as well.

Cosmos Chiu

Thanks, Paul and team. And that’s all I have. Have a good weekend. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Robert Reynolds of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Robert Reynolds

Good morning guys. My question goes back to Seabee. I just wanted you to contrast the assumptions that were in the PEA that we have got in the fall last year versus this increase now in global resource grade and reserve grade at Seabee. I think you mentioned the increasing grade profile is intact, but what do the higher-grades mean for Seabee longer term, should we look at it as the potential extension of that 700,000 ounce life of mine number or could it add ounces within the seven year profile as well?

Paul Benson

I think if you go back to PEA, the basis of that study is including both M&I and inferred given an overall picture of the - potential of the operation. So, this is converting the deeper material which we always knew was high grade into reserves. The basis of that study I think was some 1,000 tonnes per day this year, then rising to a 1,050 thereafter, in the mill and if you look at that profile the rest of that increase going through the 2021 is an increasing grade.

Obviously if we can do better than a 1,050, then you will see more production. I think the best thing to do is just go back and look at the total ounces, the grade profile in the PEA and you can obviously extend to mine life, if you see more ounces there, but we are not guiding to any higher production at the moment.

Robert Reynolds

Okay, I guess maybe to clarify my question the global resources so not just looking at the reserves, but the M&I and inferred at Seabee the grade of those resources also increased 26% versus last year, did the PEA already reflect that work that you had that was pointing towards the higher resource grade at 2017 year-end versus 2016 year-end?

Greg Martin

No that PEA was based on the previous years' reserve and resource statement, but Carl just talk about some of the changes in rules.

Carl Edmunds

Yes. We had previously embedded, there were some dilutive components in the year-end 2016, so we moved to get some of those engineering pieces out of the resource determination, and so if you look back and compare say year-end 2016 reserve grade to resources, you don't really see much of an a knock for dilution and with the current one you do see it. So it's more accurately reflecting what is in the resource at the present grade that we just released.

Paul Benson

And to be clear on that the old resource incorporated dilution which technically it shouldn't so that process is being clarified, but taking some of that dilution that you include when you go to reserve, we have taken that out, so that's also accounting for some of the increase in the resource grade.

Robert Reynolds

Okay. And what is the dilution that's typical when you would compare what you are reporting in the resources versus what dilution would get that to a reserve?

Greg Martin

I think if you go back to the 43-101 which has been released in September last year, that's got all the data, yes quite a detail there. Dilution varies really when you think about it if it's in open soap you think in a certain thickness of hanging wall dilution, so if it's 50 centimeters or something like that the percentage of dilution depends on whether they veins two meters or 20 meters, so hard to have an exact number.

Paul Benson

I should also add that the changes in the grade, the dilution contributes to it, but it's not a majority piece of it, we ended up converting and adding……..

