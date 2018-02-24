A New Era For The U.S. Dollar - Today's Editors' Picks

Good morning! I'm your curator, Jason Kirsch

Chart of the day: Effect of fiscal policy on the dollar.

Comment of the day, by contributor MonteQuest

"Financing this spending will require either record levels of taxation or debt."

"Neither of these will create faster growth of total factor productivity - either from labor or from capital - which is what is needed for the economy to achieve faster, sustainable economic growth."

And with productivity growth declining and the labor force shrinking, I don't see that faster sustainable growth is possible. Surely not enough to even service this new level of debt. The only remaining option is a massive transfer of wealth from the top downward to close the income inequality gap. And we just implemented a plan that consolidates the wealth towards the top-unless you believe in that "trickledown" dream that has never happened.