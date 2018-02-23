D.R. Horton: Foundation In Place For 30% Stock Gain

Summary

Macro data shows that a sustained upswing in the economy should continue to drive a strong housing market.

Through a regional and diversified price-point strategy, management has put D.R. Horton in a great position to profit as millennials buy starter homes, families go bigger, and empty nesters downsize.

Shares of the company look highly attractive after falling 13.6% over the last 30 days in the face of rising mortgage rates.