D.R. Horton: Foundation In Place For 30% Stock Gain
About: D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)
by: Matt Hogan
Summary
Macro data shows that a sustained upswing in the economy should continue to drive a strong housing market.
Through a regional and diversified price-point strategy, management has put D.R. Horton in a great position to profit as millennials buy starter homes, families go bigger, and empty nesters downsize.
Shares of the company look highly attractive after falling 13.6% over the last 30 days in the face of rising mortgage rates.
Squeezing the Most Out of the Cyclical Upswing
Homebuilding is a cyclical industry, which means that companies need to profit during economic expansions without building a house of cards that won’t survive a downswing. In