Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) will unveil its new flagship phones, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, on February 25 at Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona. Their new features could help the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus replicate the stellar success of the $999 iPhone X of Apple (AAPL). Canalys reported last month that Apple could have shipped out as much as 29 million units of its expensive iPhone X during Q4 2017.

The iPhone X’s success proved there’s an eager market for very pricey smartphones. This is an important factor for Samsung this year. Recent leaks revealed that Samsung is planning to sell the Galaxy S9 Plus at 997 euros ($1,226) in Europe. The Galaxy S9 will reportedly retail for 841 euros ($1,034).

(Source: Samsung)

The U.S. version of these phones might have lower price tags. This could be because they will be using Qualcomm’s (QCOM) Snapdragon 845 processor. The European and International versions of the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus use Samsung’s reportedly faster Exynos 9810 processor.

The high $1,000+++ price tag of the Galaxy S9 Plus is justified by its leaked premium features. It will reportedly come with upgraded Iris and facial recognition technologies, 6GB of RAM, 64GB base flash storage, 12-megapixel dual rear cameras which can record super slow motion 960 frames per second full HD videos, AKG stereos, Bixby Smart assistant, and microSD/headphone slots. The iPhone X only has 3GB of RAM.

Why Samsung Needs New Flagship Phones

Samsung’s FY 2017 revenue was $223.45 billion. Selling 30 million units of the new $1,000 Galaxy smartphones can therefore notably affect Samsung’s topline.

30 million units x $1,000 is $30 billion, or 13.4% of Samsung's annual revenue.

If you think that's still small, just remember that Galaxy S9/S9 Plus' success is a barometer for future sales of Samsung's other smartphone-related products. The commercial success of the Galaxy S9/S9 Plus can also influence how many other leading phone vendors will be buying Samsung-made mobile DRAM, NAND flash storage, camera modules, OLED screens, and Exynos processors for their 2018/2019 flagship phones.

The semiconductor business of Samsung (which has smartphone vendor clients including Apple) was worth $19.63 billion last Q4 2017.

The better margins possible on ultra high-end phones are also an important matter. Samsung spends a lot of money on marketing/advertising. Compared to budget Android phones, ads for high-end phones offer possible better future returns. Observe the print/TV ads of Samsung, a larger number of them are for its high-end smartphones.

The new flagship phones are also needed to keep its loyal customers happy. They likely want to be at par with their iPhone counterparts. Like Apple, Samsung has a horde of loyal fans. Samsung is the world’s no.7 leader in customer loyalty. Apple is no.5. Like what happened with the iPhone X, the diehard fans of Samsung smartphones will still probably buy (or upgrade to) the new $1,000 handsets.

(Source: MarketingCharts)

Selling a Galaxy S9 Plus for $1,000 should help it compete better against the iPhone X in North America – the second-biggest market for smartphones. Samsung and Apple were tied in U.S. smartphone sales last August 2017. But that was before the iPhone 8/iPhone X models were released. The launch of the iPhone 8/8 Plus/iPhone X during the last four months of 2018 likely helped Apple grab the no.1 spot in the U.S.

Further, Samsung reportedly sold 33 million units of its flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 phones last year. However, Apple has edged out Samsung as the world’s top vendor of smartphones in Q4 2017. Apple shipped out 77.3 million iPhones, beating Samsung’s 74.1 million. Apple proved that its pricey phones can find mainstream success.

(Source: IDC)

Samsung can regain the top spot after the commercial launch of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. Samsung only needs to allocate enough marketing budget. Persistent TV/online/mobile ads can persuade many Galaxy S6, Galaxy S7, and Galaxy S8 owners to upgrade their handsets to the latest S9 models.

Samsung extending wholesale discounts to Telco operators/wireless carriers can go a lot in winning their support. Carriers can offer the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus to their tens of millions of post-paid/prepaid subscribers. Carrier support can eliminate the intimidating upfront cost of owning a $1,000 smartphone.

I am sure the iPhone X’s success was boosted by wireless carriers’ backing. Even here in the Philippines the $999 iPhone X is affordable if you sign-up for a 2-year plan from Smart. Smart’s support allowed any Filipino (with a monthly income of at least $500) to own an iPhone X. He or she only needs to pay 3,199 pesos ($60) every month for two years. This plan already comes with a very generous monthly data and call/SMS allocation.

(Source: Smart/PLDT)

Conclusion

SSNLF is a buy. This stock offers obvious value to investors because its TTM P/E is less than 10x. Based on Yahoo (AABA) Finance's data Apple's has a TTM P/E of 18.09x, TTM Price/Sales of 3.72x, and Price/Book ratio of 6.36x. Samsung's stock only has P/S ratio of 1.28x and P/B of 1.40x. SSNLF is clearly much cheaper to own than AAPL.

More importantly, like Apple, Samsung already owns a large pool of loyal affluent customers. Proof of this is its high ranking in terms of customer loyalty. It has willing buyers for its new $1,000+++ smartphones.

There are other high-end Android phone vendors out there but only Samsung managed to sell 33 million units of them in one year. I do not believe OnePlus, Vivo, Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, or Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) can match the annual sales volume of Samsung’s flagship phones. If it were so, sales data trackers/analysts would have published them online. Samsung and Apple are the runaway leaders in high-end phone sales. If you like AAPL, you should also consider SSNLF.

Lastly, Samsung’s appeal for long-term investing is its diversified products and revenue sources. Unlike iPhone-dependent Apple, smartphone sales are not the majority source of Samsung’s income. Its smartphone revenue ($23.6 billion in Q4 2017) is just 38% of its total quarterly sales of $61.29 billion.

