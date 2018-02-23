William Hill's (WIMHF) CEO Philip Bowcock on Full Year 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

William Hill PLC (OTCPK:WIMHF) Full Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Philip Bowcock – Chief Executive Officer

Ruth Prior – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Alistair Ross – Investec

Patrick Coffey – Barclays

Ivor Jones – Peel Hunt

Tal Grant – Credit Suisse

Brian Devitt – Goodbody

Ed Young – Morgan Stanley

David Jennings – Davy

Simon Davies – Canaccord

Mike Campbell – Whitman Howard

Richard Stuber – Numis

Philip Bowcock

Well, good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. Ruth is with me to present the numbers for the first time and I’m glad to see that most of you have managed to navigate your way here successfully. I’m going to start today by saying a quick thank you to Gareth Davis who is with us in the front row as usual. I know many of you have got to know Gareth well over the last 7.5 years as Chairman. I’ve worked with him for nearly 2.5 of those. Gareth, we’ve had some tough times and we’ve had to work hard, but it’s been a real pleasure working with you, thank you.

And also welcome to Roger Devlin who becomes Chairman at the beginning of April and I’m sure you’ll take the time to say hello to him also at the end of this. So to business, as ever, I’ll cover the overview and then handover to Ruth, then I’ll come back to update on progress. We’ve delivered a latest strong performance in 2017 reflecting our focus on rejuvenating Online, building our omni-channel proposition and grow in the U.S. That success has been underpinned by the transformation program, which has not only delivered the cost efficiency targets we set, but is also materially improving our ways of working.

At the headline level, net revenue was up 7% and adjusted operating profit up 11% with profit growth in Online, the U.S. and Australia, and with Retail holding steady. There is a big exceptional charge, which Ruth will talk through in detail. It reflect the changes the business is going through, both the impact of tax and regulation in the case of Australia and the ways we’ve been strengthening the organization for long-term.

The balance sheet remains strong, which is a good position to be in ahead of getting clarity on both the Triennial Review and the Supreme Court’s decision on PASPA. Adjusted EPS growth was up 24%. We’ve increased the full year dividend 6% and brought it in line with our policy of paying approximately 50% of adjusted EPS.

In terms of operating highlights, Online continues to see positive momentum. Growth for the year as a whole was double digit in both Sportsbook and gaming, which puts it at or above what we are seeing in the UK market. Many of you saw for yourselves in Leeds the strong progress Retail is making with the omni-channel platform, which is becoming a real competitive differentiator.

The U.S. has delivered another good year driven by mobile betting. As we flagged in November, Australia’s numbers are now being impacted by the credit bank which is causing turnover and revenue to decline. In January, we confirmed we’re undertaking a strategic review and we are protecting profits in the meantime through careful marketing investment. As I said, the transformation program has hit its cost efficiency targets, £25 million during the year with a £40 million benefit rolling into 2018.

We will continue to reinvest where we believe we can deliver profitable growth. Turning to regulation. On the Triennial Review, we made our submissions to consultation on the 23rd of January and we await the government’s response, which we expect it to be based on evidence. You will have seen our statements about the review by the CMA and the regulatory settlements with the Gambling Commission. We’re very supportive of the standards and principles that CMA has outlined and we’re fulfilling a number of undertakings now. This is the right thing for customers and naturally therefore, the right thing for William Hill.

The regulatory settlement is because we failed to meet our regulatory responsibilities on some specific cases. It’s clearly not good enough. We’ve already introduced improved policies and procedures and we’re committed to an independent review of processes and we’re investing in resource to make sure we staff the teams properly. We will never be perfect, but we need to do better.

Turning to international regulation, on PASPA in the U.S., the Supreme Court heard the oral arguments on the 4th of December. For anyone who is not familiar with the process, we’ve outlined that on the slide. The Supreme Court can release their opinion on the case at any time with cases taking on average 3 months, but we will know the outcome before the recess at the end of June.

In Australia, the credit betting ban came in on 17th of February this year and we’ve been making changes ahead of that. The noise around point of consumption tax continues unabated. Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland have all announced their intention to follow South Australia’s lead, and Western Australia intends to implement a 15% rate on the 1st of January 2019.

So our review assumes point of consumption is coming. And regulations are getting tougher with the National Consumer Protection Framework likely to implement a national self-exclusion register, bans on sign up inducements, and a reduced verification period. So on that positive note, let me hand over to Ruth.

Ruth Prior

Thank you, Philip. So, good morning. Now as this is my first time in front of you having joined Hill’s in October, I thought I’d give you a little color around my approach. When I announced my move to Hill’s, I was asked by many why that sector and why that company? Much muttering about headwinds particularly as I was Chief Operating Officer of Worldpay which had become a FTSE 100 darling.

Well, I like working with businesses that are prepared to write the next chapter of their history. William Hill is clearly going through a period of transition, but you cannot cost cut your way out of this situation. My experience is that you need to face into historic issues, reshape your cost base, transform your talent pool, and invest in marketing and technology. You also need to accept the regulatory changes and embrace them. Regulation is there for a reason.

This sort of change doesn’t happen overnight, but with focus, it will be achieved. Since joining, I’ve been hugely encouraged by the focus of our transformation program. Although we have made cost savings, these have been reinvested in talent, marketing, and technology and over 2/3 of the initiatives are revenue generating, much to the credit of Philip and the team.

As CFO as well as champion transformation, I will champion the work Philip is doing to drive a sustainability agenda as we strive to get the right balance between the hard and the soft measures of success. And one final observation is a fresh pair of eyes, as a CFO in this sector, I will not be focusing on daily or even quarterly sporting results, my job is to build value over the medium to the long-term although, I was quite pleased when 10-man Leicester beat Man U over the Christmas period.

So my focus will be on the indicators that measure long-term progress and performance. I’ll finish by stating that with the continued uncertainty around the Triennial and inherent margin volatility, I can confirm my support of a 1x to 2x debt position for the business and our current dividend policy. So, let’s go to the numbers.

Turning to the group income statement. I’m pleased to say we saw revenue growth in the second half accelerate to 11% to give us a 7% year-on-year growth. Adjusted operating profit also came back strongly in the second half driven by online growth and an increasing meaningful U.S. contribution.

Net operating expenses increased 5% overall, including 9% for staff and 5% for marketing as we invested in growth. Now £20 million of the total £33 million increase in staff costs came from bonus payments for performance. This business was not paid out under its bonus arrangements since 2015, a situation that’s unsustainable if we are to attract and retain the best talent. So I was very pleased we achieved our targets. Reduced marketing spend in Australia in the second half masked an increased spend of 14% in online marketing.

Net finance costs are lower on an adjusted basis following the bond refinancing we completed in 2016 with net finance costs down by £11 million. Now here with the substantial exceptional items in more detail on the next slide. Tax fell a little, however, our guidance rate of 14% remains for 2018. The final dividend increased by over 6% to take the full year dividend for 2017 to 13.2p. This takes the dividend to adjusted earnings ratio to a little under the target of approximately 50%. This level reflects the underlying good performance of the business, but it also takes account of our desire to be cautious given the uncertainties around the Triennial Review and the possibilities that could arise if the U.S. market, in particular, opens up.

Net debt to EBITDA is now under 1.4x as a result of a net cash inflow during the year of £103.7 million. This is well within our target range of 1x to 2x EBITDA and a good place to be at this moment as we await Triennial and PASPA outcomes.

Overall, adjusted EPS was up 24% at 27.6p. So £30 million from improved earnings, £11 million finance charge improvement, £2 million from tax and we also had 2% U.S shares. Exceptional costs this year are on the high side. They can be divided into those which deal with historic issues and those about reshaping the business and to grow sustainably in the long-term.

Our Australian business was bought in 2013 for just under £500 million. We are impairing by £238 million to reflect the credit betting ban and to reflect the level of risk of further point of consumption taxes at state level. On VAT on our gaming activities, we have carried out a thorough review and the provision here takes account of the position principally in Germany while local tax authorities assert that VAT is due on a point of consumption basis, as a result, there is a historic liability. These figures are based on our past activities over several years. Note, we have since year-end received in total around £100 million from the disposal of our investment in NYX.

The compliance charge relates to the regulatory settlement agreed with the Gambling Commission that was announced earlier this week covering the period 2014 to 2016. The transformation program incurred exceptional costs last year of £54 million and it is generating run-rate annual savings of £40 million and a reshaping of key areas of the business with particular focus on driving revenues.

During 2018, we expect the program to incur some additional costs, but the total operational costs to be no more than twice the expected annual savings that result. Of the £335 million total, the cash impact was £94 million and non-cash £240 million. Now there’s been much talk about the exceptional margin in the last quarter and indeed since I joined, we have had the longest unbroken run of bookie-friendly results. However, the last couple of weeks has seen this pendulum swing the other way.

So despite changes from period-to-period, you can see that there is stability of margin over the medium-term. Retail margin has stayed high, but as a decreasing share of group revenue, this has a dampening effect on group margin. Online has shown virtually no change in margin over the last five years in spite of the mix shift to in-play and mobile. The U.S. margin over the period has been lower, but stable and of course, revenues are growing strongly.

So overall, it seems that margin is not a long-term driver of the business and indeed in 2017, it didn’t contribute to our overall improved year-over-year group performance. Let me move to the KPIs for Online, the measures we track on a daily and weekly basis. We can see that delivering improvements in these areas means we are establishing longer lasting, higher value customer relationships and therefore a healthier long-term business.

Looking at the four key metrics, unique active accounts have returned to growth and are up 6% with new accounts also back in growth and are up 3%. ARPU was up 6% in the full year, still growing despite new accounts tending to bring down this figure. Average cost per acquisition up 10%, in line with expectations and reflecting 2017 not being a major football tournament year. Cross-sell percentage was also up 5% across the U. K. and other markets.

Now, these measures have a compounding positive impact, so it’s important to make progress in all areas as well as in long-term retention of customers. Clearly, there is more to do, but these KPIs point towards the online business having recovered from the problems it experienced in 2016. So let’s look at how these metrics have driven the Online results. Wagering in core markets is up 12% while it was flat in other markets. The transformation program has so far focused on increased investment in the UK, but not yet in other geographic markets.

Gross win margin was in line with historic averages. They are much stronger at year-end than at the beginning of 2017. Cost of sales increased faster than net revenue as the horse racing levy was extended to Online in April and Remote Gaming Duty was applied to gaming free bets from October. The cost of these changes on a full year basis are approximately £7 million and £8 million respectively. There was also investment in increased headcount and marketing to support growth funded by savings generated by the transformation program.

In gaming, net revenue was up 12% with 13% growth in core markets and 10% growth in other markets. As costs increased more slowly than revenues, adjusted operating profit grew at a faster rate of 32%. So Retail, for a non-tournament year, Sportsbook wagering was resilient at just a 1% decline and that will have been impacted by lower recycling in quarter four as the gross win margin was strong. The gross win margin was up 0.4 percentage points at the top end of our 17% to 18% historic range, so net revenue was up 2%.

Sportsbook football margin rose to 25.1% from 24% in 2016 as a result of more favorable results. The Retail restructuring mitigated rising wage costs from the above inflation increase in National Living Wage of 4%. Content cost rose as we had more live and international horse racing content in shops. SSBT wagering has increased to 12% of total Sportsbook wagering by the year-end and then in Gaming, B3 increased to 36.5% of revenues, up from 34% in 2016 benefiting from regular content releases.

So the numbers I’ll talk to for both the U.S. and Australia are in local currency. In the U.S., strong growth in amounts wagered continued throughout the year with mobile growth of 36% particularly strong. The gross win margin was up a little at 6.3%, which is in line with what is expected in that market. Costs grew faster even than revenues, but this reflects an investment in property and particularly in people that is needed for future growth.

In Australia, there was strong wagering growth in the first half of 28%, but a decline of 15% in the second half as we responded to the anticipated impact of the credit betting ban. Gross win margin improved from 8% in the first half to 11.7% in the second half, giving 9.3% in the full year as some of the lower margin credit-related turnover was removed. A reduction in marketing spend was judged prudent to protect operating profit and while we conduct a strategic review of our options of the Australian business.

As a result, adjusted operating profit rose by 11% in local currency. And finally now looking at cash flow and net debt. Cash generation remains strong, EBITDA was up 9% to £379 million and free cash flow was up 15%. The working capital movement relates to indirect tax provisions and bonus provision and we also spent £93 million on CapEx during the year and therefore achieved a reduction in net debt to £515 million. So in summary, a good year. Philip?

Philip Bowcock

Thank you Ruth So these are the three strategic priorities I outlined last year and I’ll talk to you about the progress we have made on each one. As I’ve said already, we believe both Online and Retail are growing at or above market rates. That’s based on competitor announcements and gambling commission data.

Online is strong in both product verticals. It is encouraging to see Retail revenues in positive territory even without a major international football tournament. That’s not an easy ask in a market that we would consider to be in structural decline albeit very slightly. We’re increasingly thinking about Online and Retail in terms of one UK customer base, so we wanted to show you how growth looks overall. Altogether, we’re delivering almost £1.4 billion of revenue and growth was 6%, which is good in a relatively mature market.

You can see on this slide the strong momentum we’ve been building in Online through the substantial changes we’ve made over the last 18 months. The top chart shows revenues for both sports and gaming and the bottom one shows Sportsbook wagering. You can see the effect strong Q4 margins had, a flattening curve, a slower wagering growth, but very strong revenue. There’s been a lot of heavy lifting to get this kind of growth in a market as competitive as the UK Clearly, Online is now a much stronger business.

Sportsbook is now into a rhythm of continuous improvement, which is all about ongoing product innovations that engage the customer like Bet Boost and #YourOdds and the rigor of discipline that surrounds trading and offers. Gaming’s growth is being driven by multiple changes in many areas. We’ve redesigned all the gaming verticals, run successful reactivation campaigns around major events, brought in innovative new content including daily drop jackpots and increased our UK cross-sell rates by four percentage points through launching the single wallet. We’ve seen a 34% increase in UK gaming actives and the average number of products being used by customers has increased.

And as Ruth has said, that’s compounding the benefit we have from the stronger Sportsbook customer base. We’ve talked a lot about UX improvements during the year. That work continues, constantly optimizing the journeys for the heaviest traffic flows such as password reset, age verification, registration and acquisition to maximize the value of each. We started migrating to the new desktop site in quarter 4.

New customers are now being directed to the new site and we’re seeing some favorable comparisons against the control group. In Retail, the new operating structure has embedded well. Our first line of management are closer to the shops, which is improving our efficiency and our customer focus, and the changes are helping to soften the impact of National Living Wage increases. The omni-channel proposition is now very competitive and effectively joined up between the SSBTs, the Plus account and the single wallet for online customers. I’ll talk more about that in a moment.

For gaming, a trial of the new Flex gaming cabinet from Inspired is underway in 50 shops. Ruth’s already talked about online KPIs for the year. I also wanted to show you those KPIs for the UK in the second half, by which time we’d rolled over most of the major changes. These are the underlying drivers of revenue growth and we’re now seeing strong improvements across the board in acquisition, retention and yield.

Our social media network has been particularly strong. We’ve increased our spend with Facebook by 32% in the UK and we’re reaching 88% of the available target audience. Our share of voice has increased four percentage points and we’ve delivered over 75 million video views, 3x the number in 2016. Over all our social media, we’ve seen a 46% increase in new accounts while delivering a 4% reduction in CPA.

These are strong lead indicators that give us confidence for continued growth into 2018. We’ve also been changing our marketing organization under the transformation program. Tel Aviv will close in quarter two and we’ve recruited 80% of the target headcount in our new London hub in Tottenham Court Road. We focused on attracting the right talent, embedding performance related marketing, a more strategic approach to CRM and an integrated view across omni-channel marketing. There will be further marketing improvements from here such as attribution modeling and this will be underpinned by the quality of our data.

So we’re continuing to migrate more systems under our proprietary UNO platform. It’s good to see so many of you who are able to see the omni progress for yourself in Leeds. Our approach here is differentiated. We’re thinking about our customers as UK customers, not Retail versus Online versus omni and giving them great products and a great service wherever they are. With our own SSBT, we’re in control of our product range and road map. We’ve added horse racing, cricket and favorite football toupons. Boxing, rugby league, golf and snooker are coming and in-play horse racing goes live very shortly. There are now 3,147 of our SSBTs out there, 1.3 per shop on average and at least one in every shop.

Quarter three was a pivotal moment when we replaced the 800 BGT terminals with our own SSBTs and saw a double-digit improvement in performance in those shops. That reinforces our confidence in the competitiveness of what we’ve created. The Plus card and Bet Tracker app are doing well. From a standing start, we had 137 customers who signed up by the year-end and a further 20,000 have been added so far in 2018. The level of active customers each month ranges from 9% to 21% of the total. These customers benefit from products like cash-in, access to William Hill TV and radio outside the shop and these are getting high redemption rates. It’s also helping our responsible gambling measures through better monitoring of trends and improve safe gambling warnings.

The omni wallet went live at the end of November and since then we’ve had nearly 24,000 omni customers, around 11,000 of whom were new to Online or reactivated accounts. This is ahead of our expectations. Turning to international, the U.S. has had another good year. Joe hasn’t quite hit his 30% market share target yet, but we’ve made very strong progress up to 29% by revenues and we now have 57% of Sportsbooks in the state. Mobile has been the main driver. New signups are 17% higher year-on-year and the new app has proven popular. Customers can also now deposit into their account remotely using a prepaid card. We’ve been expanding outside of Nevada this year.

In addition to the Iowa race book we opened for Caesars, we’ve taken on the Sportsbook at the new Baha Mar Casino in the Bahamas, which is not a bad location for the next analyst trip I’ve been told. And we are investing to be ready for the decision on PASPA, working with external advisors to address what we might need in terms of people, products, marketing and technology. 13 states have passed or are drafting sports betting legislation. So there’s clear appetite to move ahead if the Supreme Court decision is favorable, particularly for New Jersey. We’ve given ourselves a head start and we’re determined to be in the first wave of companies if the opportunity comes.

In Australia, we’re facing into the tough conditions in the market. We’ve continued to evolve the customer offering. The personalized products we launched early in the year like Price Pump and Rewards are helping retention rates. So as we have announced, we’re undertaking a strategic review of both organic and inorganic options. While that’s ongoing, we’re protecting profits by focusing marketing on near-term returns and we’ll make a decision by mid-year. The transformation program has been a real success story.

When we first talked to you about this, we focused on the cost efficiencies, but it’s been much broader than that and it’s substantially changing how and where the business functions, driving faster revenue growth as well as cost savings. What its building is a much more sustainable business for the long-term with much stronger core capabilities. There are 250 initiatives in total. The cost efficiencies are largely done from external spend and optimization of IT to back office and customer services and we’ve embedded that thinking into the business, so efficiency becomes business as usual.

The revenue growth initiatives are much more wide-ranging. The priorities have been about getting online up to the kind of momentum we are now seeing, delivering the right kind of omni-channel strategy and enhancing our digital marketing. You can see the main examples on the right and how they relate to the achievements I’ve walked through on the earlier slides around Online and omni-channel. There’s been a lot of change and more to come.

If you haven’t seen our new offices in Bedford Avenue, come along and see for yourself. We’ve got 250 people in marketing, tech and corporate functions working side-by-side. Lyndsay is very happy to act as tour guide should any of you wish to visit. Tech is one of the areas being most transformed. We’re building out London and Krakow as key hubs for development and we’re embedding agile processes to accelerate our product delivery. It’s pretty disruptive dealing with that much change, but in spite of that, we’ve delivered a lot in the year. You’ll recognize our tech stack diagram.

At the front end, the desktop is transitioning to our in-house front-end platform. And we’ve got the propitiatory SSBTs for the shops and who knows perhaps also for the U.S. We’ve upgraded our in-house trading platform, further automating the systems, which improves our risk management and product range and the new gaming machine is being trialed. We’ve embedded the single wallet for Online and the omni wallet between Online and Retail. We’ve got commitment from Scientific Games to our ongoing work with OpenBet on the back-end and in the U.S. and we’re transitioning our proprietary data platform for a single view of the customer.

So in summary, it’s been a busy year. We’re in a very different place from a year ago delivering well on the pieces we’re in control of. While we’re awaiting the Triennial Review outcome, we’re now doing well in the UK and Online is building momentum. Operational execution has improved materially under the transformation program and we’re investing in further improvements to product, marketing and technology.

We’ve got good flexibility in our balance sheet and we’ve further expanded the skill set of the executive team. So the building blocks are in place and we’ve got an exciting year ahead. There’s still much to do and we’re not resting on our laurels by any means. We are well placed for the World Cup with Online and omni driving growth and we’re prepared to change our approach to ensure that what we’re building is sustainable for long-term.

Thank you for listening, we’ll now take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Alistair Ross

Good morning. Alistair from Investec. Philip, can you just give us a flavor for current trading, I know that’s not something you generally provide, but just a flavor of gross margins early part of 2018?

Philip Bowcock

I think its been sort of quite widely said that some football results certainly the first few weeks of the year were favorable for us and that did change and we gave some of that back more recently. However last night, certainly the Arsenal, Celtic results were favorable for us.

Alistair Ross

And then just quickly on the efficiency program, does that include the SSBT saving that you are not paying away to BGT to Playtech?

Philip Bowcock

No, it doesn’t.

Alistair Ross

Can you give us a flavor for how much that is?

Philip Bowcock

No, I mean, we don’t go into details on the commercial agreements we have, but clearly we are benefiting from the rev share that we now no longer pay.

Alistair Ross

It seems in the U.S. you’ve got $10 million increase in costs, which seems quite high, clearly one could read into that and think that there is a U.S. repeal of PASPA possibly coming or that’s at least your view, can you just give us a flavor, I mean property costs and headcount seems like a lot and certainly not the operational gearing I expected to come through this year given the increase in revenue?

Ruth Prior

There are also some – as well as the property cost which we have – we also have some additional management charges in that as well, but we should see some more PASPA related costs coming through this year as we prepare and we have to be prepared. We’re not certain what the outcome will be, but not to be prepared would be a bad thing.

Alistair Ross

And then just in terms of the exceptionals, the VAT provision in Germany, do you want to just give a bit more flavor around that and how that arose?

Ruth Prior

So, yes. We – this is around point of consumption tax, the German tax authorities believed that it is payable and it relates to previous years. We’ve been paying since we agreed with them in 2016, but this relates to previous years and it’s the same as the ATO 1 provision that was made by them last year.

Patrick Coffey

It’s Patrick from Barclays, following on 3 for me I’m afraid. We saw better operational gearing in FY 2017 in the Online business than perhaps was expected. Should we continue to expect to see margin progression in 2018 or should we be thinking is going to be better reinvestment into marketing costs there?

Ruth Prior

Similar to this year please. We will be investing more in marketing obviously. It’s a football tournament year and also we want to start looking at some of our other countries as well.

Patrick Coffey

Thanks and then on the SSBTs in the U.S., Playtech was certainly talking up their SSBT potential in the U. S., you have your proprietary machines in the U.S., perhaps you could give us a flavor of how many you have over there and is it fair to assume that an SSBT roll out would be a key part of a U.S. strategy post PASPA?

Philip Bowcock

I don’t know exactly how many we have over there, but what I think we do have is I think we clearly understand the U.S. market quite clearly from having been in the U.S. market and how the U.S. customer interacts with an SSBT. We have a proprietary platform over here, so we can take the best of both worlds.

When it comes to numbers and roll out, I think it depends on how the U.S. decides its going to regulate because the U. S. will not be – we can’t think of the U.S. as one country, we have to think of it as individual states because each individual state will be different in the regulation it brings forward, so whether it’s purely betting in a retail environment, that maybe for some whereas some may allow remote registration in mobile. So, it’s a little beyond we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Patrick Coffey

Thanks and final question is on the cash flow, Ruth. If we put in lift disposal proceeds normalized cash conversion as maybe even assume some CapEx creep and would it not look like you are already sub 1x leverage on a rolling 12-month basis. So then thinking ahead to your

thinking ahead to your guidance of 1x to 2x, obviously you got the Triennial and PASPA to wait for, the big picture presumably investing in M& A will generate better returns for shareholders than cash returns, so is that the strategy going forward once the Triennial and PASPA.

Ruth Prior

I think you hit the nail on the head and I think until we understand quite where – both the Triennial and PASPA come out I think it would be not appropriate for us to comment on exactly what’s going to happen. Clearly, we are thinking about all eventualities, but once we know where we are with those 2, then it will be clear. So, I think it’s fair to say if you take the U.S. as an example , I don’t think anybody should envisage that the U.S. would be profitable initially.

Patrick Coffey

Give to Ivor.

Ruth Prior

Yes, give to Ivor.

Ivor Jones

Thanks, Patrick. Ivor Jones from Peel Hunt and what U.S. future are you planning for? Is it one where William Hill invests the marketing money behind whatever opportunity there is or just the technology and systems?

Ruth Prior

I think we’re planning for all eventualities because I don’t think we can be certain on where this is going to end up. So, again, I refer to the statement I made earlier, I think if we end up in a retail, primarily retail-focused environment, it’ll be very different from a mobile and remote registration.

So if you look at the 2 numbers that I can give you in the U.S., our investment in marketing is single digits of revenue, in the UK it’s 22.5%, 23% and that shows you the difference in the level of marketing that may have to take place, but I think we – that’s why I think we need to maintain the flexibility that we have in the balance sheet at the moment. So we can capture the opportunities as and when they arrive or if they arise.

Ivor Jones

Thank you. I’m struggling a bit with valuing the Australian business and what was the basis for the Australian write-down? So what are the assumptions that underpin the values now in the balance sheet?

Ruth Prior

So we obviously looked at the Australian business and looked at the credit betting ban and the impact on that and also the point of consumption taxes, it is an accounting valuation as you can imagine, so we have to look at what we know and then take some probability weighting from what we anticipate and that’s how we came to the number.

Ivor Jones

So, it’s not steady state, there is some assumption about the future based on what you said earlier Philip about…

Philip Bowcock

And I think the important thing, clearly, if anybody buys any other company certainly in this space, they get significant synergies. So any benefit of any synergies, you can’t build into any underlying valuation in our balance sheet.

Ivor Jones

Thank you. And then I’m just trying to understand what it might cost to close retail shops should that be required? And could you just explain the £7 million of exceptionals – the closures last year, I can’t work out if it relates to – I think you closed 41, oddly to me anyway 25 were part of the transformation projects and the balance weren’t, so just where does the £7 million come from? What does it tell us about closing shops?

Philip Bowcock

The £7 million, I mean it primarily relates to onerous leases. I think we closed about 112, 3 or 4 years ago and I think that’s probably a better place to look if you want comparisons with the cost of closure of shops. So these were more exceptional closures than we did 3 or 4 years ago.

Ivor Jones

Do they have a quite a favorable lease life within the retail of the states, why were there onerous leases?

Philip Bowcock

We do on average, but of course, in certain places you do have onerous leases, but the average lease life is good, so it is quite low 3.2 I think.

Ruth Prior

I think it’s three years.

Ivor Jones

And why are some shop closures transformational and some shop closures normal course?

Philip Bowcock

The shop closures as they were, it was a specific project to close a number of shops that’s why they sit rather than the on average we’ll close 20 shops a year and those will just go through ordinary. And ordinary closes tend to be at end of lease life. These were ones that we specifically picked out and said actually those are out of the ordinary.

Ivor Jones

Thank you.

Tal Grant

Tal Grant from Credit Suisse. First question is on the U.S. so obviously some of your competitors have been saying that they’re having discussions already with casinos in other states, so I assume you guys are as well. Just wondering are the economics similar to the economics in Nevada or because there’s less states that you guys have less bargaining power in other states?

Philip Bowcock

I think it’s fair to say to that everybody is talking to everybody. I think clearly we’ve established a pretty strong market position in Nevada. I think it will be different when we go outside Nevada, but I think the important thing for me, our experience at dealing with the U.S. regulators, the licensing process is not easy and what the Australian customer likes, because obviously the product they like is different from the UK product is important and gives us a degree of competitive advantage.

Tal Grant

Okay but the economics with the

Philip Bowcock

The economics we don’t quite know how the economics will work out because as I said, in Nevada, its if you like there are 3 potential ways this will go, you can either go purely retail. So you can only take sports bets in a retail and run, you can go the Nevada model, which is where you do the first, plus you can have a mobile app, but that mobile app has to be signed up for in the retail environment or you can go completely remote registration which is as we have in the UK Now I don’t expect the whole of the U.S. or states to regulate if they do to go for that end model. So I think each one is going to be different and it’s going to decide where we are as to what the economics are going to be.

Tal Grant

Okay and then on the dividend, you mentioned there’s a risk of obviously that being cut depending what happens to the Triennial Review, if it’s a £20 outcome, would you commit to keeping the dividend or not necessarily?

Philip Bowcock

I mean, I’m not going to commit to what we would or wouldn’t do because we don’t know the outcome of even if it’s a £20, we don’t know exactly how that’s going to end up, because it will take some time to unwind, but I think we’ve got a policy at the moment, which we’re going to keep to as things are.

Tal Grant

And then finally just on Australia, if we could just get an idea of what the core business there is doing I guess ex the credit betters who have left, and maybe just give us an impression of what credit betters are doing, are they – have they just given up betting with you guys, they found someone else or are they shifting to non-credit betting?

Philip Bowcock

I mean it’s pretty early days at the moment, so I’m not going to sort of comment too much details, suffice to say that we are – we’re encouraged that people are moving away from credit betting probably a little bit better than we thought they would do.

Tal Grant

And if you sort of exclude the impacts of the credit betters, could you give us an idea of staking or revenue growth in Australia in H2?

Philip Bowcock

Not at the moment, no.

Tal Grant

Thanks.

Brian Devitt

Brian Devitt from Goodbody. Just one question from me, please. The release this morning mentions you intend to take a number of sustainability measures over the coming months. So just wondering if you could comment on that in more detail and whether or not these measures are likely to impact growth rates going forward?

Philip Bowcock

I think sustainability is a sort of a hot topic at the moment, which we’re going to keep to as things are, across many other sectors and I think it’s important that as part of the transformation program we look at not just our costs and our marketing spend and other areas that we’ve spoken a lot about today, but how we interact with various stakeholders, be it stakeholders around government, be it stakeholders around government, be it stakeholders around regulators and employees, customers, so I think we’re looking at all areas and it will take time.I think there is a lot of – there’s some history to tidy up, some of which we’ve done, some of which we still need to do, but I think we just need to think about making sure specifically the customer understands what they are doing and what they are getting so that the sign up process is as clear as it could be, the terms and conditions we have for marketing as clear as it could be and I think many of those will not have a commercial impact, but some may have a commercial impact, yes.

Brian Devitt

Thank you.

Ed Young

Good morning. Ed Young from Morgan Stanley. Two questions, please. First of all is on your second priority. growing international revenues, obviously U.S. is now bigger in profit terms than Australia is, but outside of those two markets, if you look at Online, you said wagering was flat in international markets. Is there any other market that particularly interests you? Is there any other kind of driver you think outside of the regulated markets in Online we could maybe look forward to this year?

And second connected to that, in the statements, there’s obviously some detail on some leadership changes with Crispin having a slightly different role and bringing in Ulrik and some changes in Online. So I just wondered if you might be able to comment on that and sort of the reason behind those changes and how you see the shape of that affecting international growth?

Ruth Prior

I suppose I’ll deal with the second one of that and that will probably lead into the first one as well. I mean Cripsin, he was sitting at the front with me, hopefully won’t embarrass him too much. He’s done a fantastic job in driving the Online business and most of these numbers that you see today are because of his drive and determination in the Online business to make it happen.

So he’s done a fantastic job over the last 2 years in the Online business and he’s got a background sitting in corporate development, so it only seemed natural and to come back into the center and help drive our international development focusing certainly initially on the U.S. and making sure to maximize the opportunities in the U.S. Ulrik joins us from Betsson where he had a very successful career, sort of operating in the wider European market and I think that gives you an idea of where we’re thinking about. I’m not going to go into any specific countries or regions where we would look, but I’ll reiterate what I said, I think we need to understand where we are with the Triennial and the U.S. and once we know where we are with that, we’ll then think of whether we do or we don’t go into any other countries or any other regions, suffice to say that we clearly are scenario planning.

Ed Young

Okay. Thank you.

David Jennings

Good morning, David Jennings, Davy. Two questions, please. Firstly, setting aside the Triennial, I was wondering what your medium- term expectations are for over the countries taking at this point? And secondly, my apologies to return to the subject, but in relation to the German VAT and cost line – cost item, I was wondering if you could give us a little bit more detail on that? How many U.S. activity does it cover? What was the effective rate at the time and were there any penalties involved?

Philip Bowcock

While you research the second question – I think if we look at OTC staking levels I mean, I said structural decline – I think there is a decline, I think whether it is minus 1 or minus 2, if it is there or thereabouts I think clearly depends on whether it’s a tournament here where you might see a bit of a rebound and it depends on margins to a degree as well, but I think there is a slight decline.

Ruth Prior

So it covers the year 2011 to 2016, we’ve been paying the OTC since 2016 and it was a result of a letter we received from the German VAT, VAT-man, I don’t know what to call it – lady? It’s going to be a man, it’s custom. The way we are handling it, there shouldn’t be a fine. We are not – in this provision. there isn’t a provision for a fine. We believe that we will get this resolved with the authorities correctly.

David Jennings

Okay, thanks, sorry, what was the effective rate then?

Ruth Prior

Sorry.

David Jennings

Over the 5 years, what was the effective rate?

Ruth Prior

It’s 15% is what they say, 15%.

David Jennings

Thank you very much.

Philip Bowcock

You now also know the working relationship we have.

Simon Davies

Good morning. Simon Davies from Canaccord. Two from me, please. First, you talked about step-up in online marketing added the World Cup obviously. Can you give any guidance in terms of where marketing might settle for the full year as a percentage of NGR? And secondly on SSBTs, can you give any indication of what your average gross win margin was on your machines last year and where you think store densities could get to?

Philip Bowcock

On SSBT margins, they are slightly ahead of the normal run rate because there’s a higher level of football on there. When it comes to step- up in marketing, I mean, there will be a step-up in marketing because of the World Cup. I mean, I think, what we’ll do – our planning is to spend as appropriate and where we see opportunities to spend and where we can get returns, we will do. So I’m not going to land on a number. Suffice to say that I think, you can see an increase, but I think you can – for us its about how we spend rather not so much how much we spend?

Simon Davies

It maybe but not to – not…

Jeffrey Harwood

Yes. Jeffrey Harwood from Stifel. Two questions. First of all, as reference to flexibility in the balance sheet, was that perhaps a hint that acquisitions are more on the agenda again? And secondly, on the U.S., under what scenario might you wish to enter into a partnership with an American company? Is that likely?

Philip Bowcock

I think flexibility covers all eventualities and I think – but I think the first point we need to know is where we are both with the Triennial and with obviously the U.S. And the second one was about, what terms would we enter into. I think, licenses in the U.S. is clearly probably the key area you need to focus on. So without a license you can’t operate obviously, and it is likely that the casinos will have the licenses. What commercial terms you enter in on, I think that is still – we are still obviously discussing the opportunities. So I’m not going into detail.

Mike Campbell

Good morning. Mike Campbell, Whitman Howard. Just one from me really. Capital expenditure, could you give us some guidance there and how – for 2018 and how that might split between online and retail?

Ruth Prior

So I think this business is around £100 million with more and more focused on Online.

Mike Campbell

More and more being 50%, 60%?

Ruth Prior

I think, it will change gradually this year and more in latter years.

Mike Campbell

Okay, thank you, I mean just on the back of that, OpenBet, you are basically supporting the back-end. I mean, do you still really need them? Could you just develop your own back-end and do away with OpenBet?

Philip Bowcock

You could always develop your own, but I think, for me what’s important is the customer facing piece and the customer facing piece is the piece that we do run and that has obviously been sort of instrumental in helping drive the numbers that we’re seeing at the moment. I think the back-end is the wallet, the betting engine and so on and so forth, but, we have a very good working relationship with OpenBet and at the moment, we see no need to change.

Mike Campbell

Thank you.

Richard Stuber

Thank you. Hi, I’m Richard Stuber from Numis. Just a quick one on Spain and Italy. You had some further growth there but are they both now profitable? And if so, could you give a number?

Philip Bowcock

See my legs move?

Unidentified Analyst

Just a couple of follow-up questions. Your license in New Jersey, how’s that going?

Philip Bowcock

It is in process.

Unidentified Analyst

It’s in process – do you see it as – what you don’t see it as likely.

Philip Bowcock

I don’t see it as a hindrance to operating in New Jersey.

Unidentified Analyst

Fine – fine. I’m trying to work through the numbers here – I’m trying to work through your non-core and Playtech Casino. As far as I understand, Playtech Casino is all non-core. The Playtech Casino is £95.2 million, other markets is £72.5 million and Playtech was up 18%, non-core was up 7%. So can you just explain?

Philip Bowcock

Can we take it offline, I think this one for a bit of detail. Crispin knows the answers, he’ll tell you later.

Unidentified Analyst

And then the last one is a little cheeky question, have you been approached by any land-based casino in the U.S. I mean do you see yourselves as a likely take up target?

Philip Bowcock

It is a cheeky question. I have no answer, yet. Nice try. anymore, anymore? Okay, well then, listen thank you everybody very much for coming and listening and answering questions. I just finally just want to say a big thank you to everybody in the team and the organization who’s helped to deliver the numbers and where we are today and this bodes well for 2018. Thank you very much.