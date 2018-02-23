Roku: A Tale Of 2 Cities
About: Roku, Inc. (ROKU)
by: L&F Capital Management
Summary
Wall Street's honeymoon with Roku hit a road bump with a bad first quarter guide.
Near-term noise aside, Roku could more than double in value over the next several years.
Roku also could be eaten alive by competitors over the next several years.
Which thesis holds more weight?
Wall Street's honeymoon with Roku (ROKU) hit a road bump when the hyper-growth streaming player provider reported strong quarterly results alongside a weak guide. When you're a richly valued, newly public, hyper-growth company