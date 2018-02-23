Summary

NPD Group’s January 2018 U.S. video games report revealed a +119% growth in gaming hardware sales. Gaming accessories revenue is also up +37%.

U.S. customers also bought more than 1 million units of video game consoles in January - the highest sales ever since January 2011.

This report should inspire Intel to consider muscling in on game console hardware.

Intel has a custom foundry that needs more customers. Game console manufacturers are worth pursuing.

Supplying processors, SSD hard drives, and LTE/WI-FI modems to game consoles can help Intel service its $25 billion long-term debt.