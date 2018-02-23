While we'd like to think utilities are bullet-proof investments, they are subject to the laws of supply and demand like any other company. This industry currently faces a tough economic backdrop: demand is lower, which means utilities have less pricing power. On the plus side, input costs are low. For further detail, please see this article.

In addition, I profiled Con Ed (NYSE:ED) at this link.

Finally, remember that Con Ed operates in a very blue state, which means it probably has slightly less power than the average utility monopoly when negotiating rate packages with the respective regulators. However, it is still a regulated monopoly providing a necessary resource for one of the largest cities in the U.S. Don't underestimate it, either.

Con Ed released its latest 10-K on February 15. The earnings were mixed. Electric sales were down:

But gas sales were higher:

However, thanks to solid management, the company continued to improve its margins, which is displayed in the following table (data from Morningstar.com; author's calculations):

Gross revenue was down modestly. But thanks to continued margin improvement (the gross, operating and net margins have all increased over the last five years), the net margin increased. This naturally leads to an important word of caution: raw material prices are increasing right now, so it's likely we'll see margin erosion over the next 12-24 months.

Income investors will be pleased by the conservative position of the company's debt situation. The debt/assets ratio is ~31%. EBIT (operating revenue + depreciation) is rising and interest payments are less than 40% of EBIT. Finally, the dividend payout ratio is 52% - a very safe level.

There is little to report in the way of rates. ED's current rate agreement for NY City runs through the end of 2019. That locks up about 85% of its revenue, as shown in the following table:

Both O&R divisions have requested an increase in rates. But both were filed at the end of last year; we have yet to hear a response from the appropriate regulators, which will be followed by other rounds of negotiations.

The best news going forward, however, is the projected increase in the base rate:

Under the utility base rate formula, a utility is allowed to earn up to a specific rate of return on a "base rate" of capital. The higher the base, the higher the potential projected return. As the company grows its asset base, it's also growing its regulated earnings potential.

Edison has a positive 2017. And 2018 is looking good.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.