Technically Speaking For February 19-23

Two quotes about history have been running through my head this week: "Those who do not study history are doomed to repeat it," and "History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes." Actually, a Facebook meme expresses the most appropriate sentiment: "those who study history are destined to watch others repeat the same mistakes." Two news stories sent me down this path: a report that the Trump administration was thinking about imposing tariffs on Chinese steel, followed by a story that the EU was considering targeted retaliatory measures. For those of you who unversed in economic history, let me introduce you to the Smoot-Hawley Tariff mistake of the 1930s:

The Tariff Act of 1930 (codified at 19 U.S.C. ch. 4), otherwise known as the Smoot-Hawley Tariff or Hawley-Smoot Tariff,[1] was an act implementing protectionist trade policies sponsored by Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley and was signed into law on June 17, 1930. The act raised U.S. tariffs on over 20,000 imported goods.[2] The tariffs (this does not include duty-free imports - see Tariff levels below) under the act were the second-highest in the U.S. in 100 years, exceeded by a small margin by the Tariff of 1828.[3] The Act and following retaliatory tariffs by America's trading partners were major factors of the reduction of American exports and imports by more than half during the Depression.[4] Although economists disagree by how much, the consensus view among economists and economic historians is that "The passage of the Smoot-Hawley Tariff exacerbated the Great Depression."[5]

Every time I see stories about the imposition of retaliatory tariffs on imports, I keep thinking we're beginning to move into a very dangerous direction.

This expansion has presented economists with three conundrums: 1.) Why is inflation so low? 2.) What happened to the Phillip's Curve? and, 3.) What happened to productivity growth? While the first two have received a fair amount of press, the case of the missing productivity growth has continued to fly below the radar. Here's a chart from the St. Louis Fed to place this discussion in perspective:

It appears that it has a new champion: Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Quarles, who made the following observation in a recent speech [emphasis mine]:

While the recent performance of the economy has been solid relative to much of the pre-crisis period, one area that continues to lag is productivity growth, a condition that has been common across the advanced economies. Beginning in 2011, the annual growth rate of labor productivity has averaged only 3/4 percent, compared with an average 2-1/4 percent pace in the two decades leading up to the financial crisis. Why productivity growth has been so weak defies easy explanation. The weak pace of business investment is likely part of the story. In addition, some have argued that there has been a decline in business dynamism following the crisis; others do not link the slowdown to the crisis but rather to an exogenous slowdown in the rate of technological progress; and still others believe that productivity growth has not really slowed much at all and, instead, is just not being measured correctly in the official statistics. Regardless, given the importance of productivity growth for the long-run potential of the economy and living standards, it is vitally important that policymakers pursue policies aimed at boosting the growth rate of productivity.

What's most perplexing is that weak productivity growth is a huge issue; without a meaningful increase in output, the economy is in serious trouble. Hopefully, Quarles will spearhead the charge into this mystery and arrive at an answer.

Speaking of the Federal Reserve, remember that we have a new cast of characters voting on rates this year. The only known hardcore dove is Lael Brainard. Loretta Mester of the Cleveland Fed has been hawkish for some time. Several of the other new board members (Barkin and Bostic) aren't well-known commodities. While the general consensus is for the Fed to hike rates three times this year, these two new board members could throw the markets a curveball. Stay tuned.

Turning to the markets, it's been a very good earnings season [author's emphasis]:

The blended (combines actual results for companies that have reported and estimated results for companies that have yet to report) earnings growth rate for the fourth quarter is 14.8% today, which is equal to the earnings growth rate of 14.8% last week. If 14.8% is the final growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the highest earnings growth reported by the index since Q3 2011 (16.8%). All eleven sectors are reporting year-over-year earnings growth. Four sectors are reporting double-digit earnings growth: Energy, Materials, Information Technology, and Financials. The blended sales growth rate for the fourth quarter is 8.2% today, which is above the sales growth rate of 7.9% last week. If 8.2% is the final growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the highest revenue growth reported by the index since Q3 2011 (12.5%). All eleven sectors are reporting year-over-year growth in revenues. Three sectors are reporting double-digit growth in revenues: Energy, Materials, and Information Technology.

Perhaps the dearth of strong earnings for some time is clouding my analysis, but it's difficult not to get excited about these numbers. Not only do they provide a solid foundation for the market as a whole, but they are a very important long-leading indicator of economic activity.

Despite the solid earnings news, however, the market was somewhat subdued this week.

The QQQs had the strongest week, rising 1.95%. But the SPYs rose a far more modest .6% while the IWMs were up .5%.

The 5-minute charts look busier than they really are. Let's start with the SPYs:

There's a lot of activity on an absolute basis. But prices only moved between 269 and 275, a 6-point range. The 200-minute moving average tells most of the tale of this week's tape: it rose strongly on Monday but then moved between 271 and 272 for the rest of the week. On the plus side, prices closed near the weekly high, a sign of confidence among traders.

There are two other short-term charts of note.

The transports formed a rising wedge pattern, which could provide upward momentum at the start of the week.

The QQQs rallied strongly in the last half of Friday, closing at a 1-week high.

There are three other charts to note, starting with the SPYs 30 minute:

Last week, prices rallied after the sell-off. Considering the strong economic backdrop and extremely oversold condition of the market, that was more or less guaranteed. This week, prices consolidated gains. While it might be aggravating in the short term, it's good going forward. Remember that the market sold-off after going nearly parabolic; when that happens, there isn't much technical support on the way down, which partially explains the large drop we had several weeks ago. This week's sideways action allowed traders to take a breath and think about their next moves.

Finally, we have the QQQs and SPYs daily charts:

The QQQs (top chart) are closer to their recent highs than you probably thought. And there's no technical resistance to a further move higher. The SPYs (bottom chart) have made up about half their losses. But they also have no technical resistance to further advances.

Next week, we get the second reading of 4Q GDP, along with personal income and the PCE information. After the upside surprise to CPI, traders will be keeping an eye on PCEs to see if they track the increases. If so, things could get bumpy.

Have a safe weekend.