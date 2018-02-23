Long Ideas | Tech | Canada
Explaining BlackBerry's Valuation
by: George Kesarios
Summary
Does BlackBerry trade at a premium for a company that has very little profits and falling revenue?
One explanation is the market is pricing in a future automotive revenue premium.
Another explanation: This is the way the market prices software companies.
I have not written about BlackBerry (BB) much recently, because there's not much to write about. In addition, I have yet to see tangible evidence of the company being able to grow going