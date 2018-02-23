Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was my first pick among the apartment REITs. I believe there are quite a few attractive choices, but EQR came first. The company provided their fourth-quarter results recently. Most investors won’t want to read through it all. Here are the highlights:

FFO of $.83 beats estimates of $.81

Total rental revenue of $630.52 million beats estimates by $5.22 million (around .8%).

Management provided guidance for an increase of 7.2% in their dividends per share.

Their payout ratio was only .62, so they had plenty of room to raise the dividend. Prior to this increase, shares carried a 3.33% yield. Adding 7.2% makes the forward yield around 3.57%.

This is my rating for EQR:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet

EQR carries a low risk rating at “1” making it great for the buy-and-hold investor. The price is also well inside the buy range.

Normalized FFO

Normalized FFO per share for 2016: $3.09

Normalized FFO per share for 2017: $3.13

Normalized FFO per share guidance for 2018: $3.17 to $3.27

Investors should expect that to be the general trend for EQR. They maintain a conservative balance sheet and gradually grow normalized FFO. Most years the dividend increase will probably be much smaller (more in line with FFO growth), but this kicks the yield up a notch.

New Development

Among EQR’s successes was a new development in Seattle with an expected initial yield of 6.6%. I believe that is very attractive for Seattle, so it looks like a successful development.

Source: EQR investor presentation

Part of EQR’s value creation process is developing new assets. They are one of the apartment REITs that is capable of developing new properties at attractive prices and in solid locations. These properties are generally produced for less than the cost to buy them. Effectively, the apartment REIT is internalizing the margins created by developing the assets. The one downside to an attractive development market is the pressure it can put on future rent growth. When it is more difficult to develop apartments at attractive prices, it signals futures years of rental rate increases.

Source: EQR investor presentation

EQR has an A- investment grade rating. That is a very solid credit rating for a REIT. One of the reasons I like EQR is their strong balance sheet. They also have a low ratio of net debt to normalized EBITDA and $1.8 billion in liquidity. EQR has been reducing their leverage ratio over the last few years. I believe this is a very attractive trait for shareholders. I would prefer to see strong balance sheets for any REIT I am considering buying in the current market.

Source: EQR investor presentation

One of the markets EQR invests in is Los Angeles. EQR prefers the coastal markets with limited development opportunities. One of the factors driving the increase in rental rates for these markets is the extreme difficulty of purchasing a home. The median household income was $55,000, but the median home price was $468,000. That is a ratio of 8.5x. That makes it very difficult for people living in the area to buy their residence. Consequently, more professionals are pushed into the rental market.

Buy Rating Reaffirmed

My buy rating continues to look like the right rating for this REIT. As I mentioned previously, the dividend is very sustainable and management has room to increase it. A 7.2% increase sounds nice.

Low Risk Fits B&H

I've given EQR a risk rating of 1. That is my lowest risk rating. This is still more volatile than a preferred share with a risk rating of 1, but I believe EQR is one of the safer investments for common equity.

With the low-risk profile and expectation for steady dividend growth (but not 7.2% each year), I believe EQR is a good fit for B&H investors who are looking for common stocks in their REIT portfolio.