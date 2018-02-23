Transcripts | Financial

Invitation Homes' (INVH) CEO Frederick Tuomi on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

|
About: Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH)
by: SA Transcripts
This article is exclusive for subscribers.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

February 22, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Greg Van Winkle - Director of Investor Relations

Frederick Tuomi - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ernest Freedman - Chief Financial Officer

Charles Young - Chief Operating Officer

Dallas Tanner - Chief Investment Officer

Analysts

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Juan Sanabria - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nicholas Joseph - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

David Corak - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Jade Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette, Woods, Inc.

Dennis McGill - Zelman & Associates, LLC

Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities

John Pawlowski - Green Street Advisors

Buck Horne - Raymond James

Presentation

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Invitation