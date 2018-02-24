Image credit

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) is a stock that I’ve been bearish on since it came public a few years ago. The concept is fine, and the food is actually pretty good, but investors have always priced this stock like it will be able to open units almost infinitely and that margins would grow at extraordinary rates. In fact, it wasn’t unusual a couple of years ago for ZOES’s PE to be in the 150+ range; that’s how bad things were. But, predictably, the stock has been hammered in the past couple of years, falling from $40 to just $15 as I write this with the most recent reason for selling being the Q4 report. Given how much the fundamentals have deteriorated here, I still think it is going much lower.

Heading for a test of the lows

The stock looked like it was making a base in the summer/fall of last year as it hit the $11 area three different times. The stock did indeed rally to $17 but has fallen since then, trading for $15 today. The line in the sand for the bulls is the August low at $10.77, and I think, given the weak fundamentals, that is exactly where we’re heading. If that breaks, then look out below because Zoe’s could crash.

Zoe's is the new Noodles & Co.

Back at the end of 2016, I drew a comparison between Zoe’s and Noodles & Co. (NDLS), and with the benefit of 15 months or so of hindsight into that proclamation, I'm not backing down. Noodles made lots of missteps when it comes to growing the unit count at the expense of everything else. Its comps suffered and so did margins, and the share price today is a fraction of what it was when it came public. Almost exactly the same story is playing out for Zoe’s; it is as though management is following the Noodles playbook, and that is not a compliment.

Comps continue to deteriorate

Total revenue was up almost 14% in 2017, but all of that growth – and more – was due to unit count expansion. Zoe’s has been driving hard for years at growing its store base, and while that’s fine, it has done so at a time when its fundamentals are very obviously weak. Companies that drive unit growth without first fixing the units they have risk becoming the next Noodles, and that is exactly what I think about Zoe’s. Management said it’d slow unit growth to 25 units this year from 40 in 2017, but it seems as though it still doesn’t get it.

Comps fell 2% last year as pricing was up 1.5% but was more than offset by a 3.5% decline in traffic. I always say traffic is the best gauge of demand for a retailer or restaurant chain because getting people in the door is the hardest job of any for this type of business. If you are ceding 3.5% of your traffic, your demand is unequivocally weak, and it isn’t like this is ZOES’s first foray into weak traffic. This is what I mean when I say that management is focusing on growing the unit count at the expense of everything else, and it is not a good situation if you’re long.

Margins are suffering as well

An increase in labor costs and operating expenses more than offset small gains in cost of goods sold in 2017, and as a result, unit level operating margins fell 150bps to 18.5%. That’s actually not even a bad level of unit margins, and indeed, this is one of the things that Zoe’s used to do well. However, the fact that they continue to fall is obviously a terrible sign for what is to come as we’ve seen a long history now of falling margins due to rising labor costs and operating expenses. Those are things that get deleveraged when comps fall, and given that Zoe’s seems to have no end in sight to its negative comp trend, I’d expect we’ll continue to see weak margins going forward. Guidance for 2018 is for 17.3% to 18.4% - against 18.5% in 2017 – so the bad news is just going to keep on coming.

Still no earnings

With all of this, Zoe’s isn’t even producing any sort of earnings. Estimates for this year are for breakeven against a small loss for 2017 and the same sort of story for 2019, so valuing this stock based upon earnings is impossible. As amazing as it is to think about, the last time I wrote about Zoe’s in November of 2016, the stock was trading for 151 times forward earnings; it is even more expensive now than it was then. The bottom line is that this company has no earnings, and from what I can tell, it won’t for a very long time, if ever. Zoe’s looks like the next Noodles to me, and that’s a very bad thing. I’m looking to get short again because I think the single digits are coming in 2018.

Shorting isn't for everyone

While I'm recommending shorting ZOES here, I recognize that not everyone is willing and able to do so. Shorting shares outright is risky because stocks can go up forever; if you buy a stock, it can only go to zero. That infinite short risk can be mitigated, however, by using put options. This is my preferred approach to shorting small stocks like ZOES because you can define the amount of money you're willing to risk, and you don't expose yourself to unlimited risk as you do with shorting the stock itself. Be prudent with how much money you'll put to work on a short, just like you would with a bullish position, and be safe out there.

