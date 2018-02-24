Amazon Vs. Facebook: Coming Prices As Now Seen By Market Makers

Are they still positioned where they were in their industry groups?

First things first: what about emphasis on X vs. Y

We’ll get to some of the broader strategic questions above later in separate articles. For now the focus is on portfolio wealth-building choices between Amazon.com, inc. (AMZN) and Facebook, Inc. (FB).

Our perspective, as usual, draws on the actions of the Market-Making community [MMs] as they seek to provide transaction liquidity for major institutional-investor funds typically managing Billion-dollar equity portfolios. Particularly in times like these their desires to make volume adjustments to their holdings takes on an additional sense of urgency.

In ordinary times their size precludes participating in ordinary “regular-way” auction markets. They live in a “deal” world where “other side” of their desired trade gets lined up by the MMs in private negotiations with other like-sized players so the entire “block” trade gets executed at one price, at one time, for all participants.

Usually a “cross” of instantly-balanced sellers and buyers is not available. So, the MM faced with the big-bucks trade order may stop being just a sales agent, and become a principal by “filling” the imbalance and thus putting their own MM firm capital at risk of unwanted market price moves. That will only happen (and most often does) when a separate hedging deal in separate derivatives markets transfers that risk to other willing speculators. Those often are proprietary-trade desks of other MM firms.

The cost of that equity-market liquidity is borne by the trade-initiating institution, a part of the spread between what was initially sought as a transaction price, and what can actually be done of the moment. Their acceptance acknowledges the reality of what has been negotiated (but not yet closed) between the MM buyer and the prop-trade seller of the price insurance.

Once the block trade is consummated, its price is posted on the public “regular way” markets to maintain transaction transparency. For stocks and ETFs thus involved, it is the “deal” markets run by the investors with the money muscle that lead the price parade, and the public investors simply follow along.

The hedge price-change insurance deal’s terms define the extremes of prices likely to occur during the lives of the derivatives contracts involved. In turn, prior experience with earlier, similarly proportioned forecasts provide a present perspective on what may be coming for prices in next near-term (3-6 months) markets.

Here in Figure 1 is what those forecasts for FB have been showing, daily, during the past 6 months.

Figure 1

Note: This is not a conventional price history “chart”. It is a record of MM live-date forecasts of the stock’s near-term (3-4 coming months) range of likely prices. Forecasts made on the dates indicated, not after the fact. The vertical price-range forecast lines of Figure 1 are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast.

A measure of the imbalance between up and down possible price change implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percentage proportion of the entire forecast range lies below the current price. The thumbnail picture at the bottom of Figure 1 presents the distribution of RIs for the stock seen in the past 5 years.

FB’s current RI of 50 is above the central narrow set of forecast experiences, suggesting that for the stock to look more attractive in comparison to its own history it would only take slightly lower RI values in the mid- to low- 30’s. They could occur either from continued expectations of rising price ranges while the price stood still, or from price pullbacks not followed by expectations of coming price ranges.

What has actually happened to FB’s price following 117 of its past 5 year’s MM forecasts which were like today’s is shown in the row of data between the two pictures of Figure 1.

The first 3 items in that row make price-explicit the proportions of the current, last-right vertical of the upper picture. The upside Sell Target Potential is the % difference between the High forecast and the Current Price.

Following the portfolio management discipline of TERMD (explained here) the 117 prior 50-level RI forecasts of FB had net position closeout payoffs of +9.2% in average holding periods of 34 market days (2 days more than 8 weeks), producing a compound annual gain rate [CAGR] of +91%.

During the holding periods while seeking the upside sell targets of the prior forecasts the worst price drawdown experience in each case averaged -4.4%. Some 5% of the 117 forecasts at the end of the 3-month time limit on holding under TERMD were still below their entry costs. The other 95% (outstanding price performance) recovered and were profitable, more than offsetting the losses of the 5%. The resulting +9.2% gives a strong credibility ratio of 1.00 to the current upside sell target forecast of +9.2%.

Let’s see how well all that compares to what the MMs think their clients are likely to do with AMZN’s price in the same coming time forecast. Figure 2 will tell of that.

Figure 2

Amazon’s past 6 months of daily MM forecasts show a strong upward trend through the whole six months, compared to FB’s horizontal trend of the last few months. At an upside prospect of +13.8% it offers larger gain potentials than FB’s +9.2%, with a larger interim price drawdown exposure of -5.9%. The Win Odds of 65 out of each 100 is far less than FB’s, and at a payoff of +5.7% it is less than FB’s more generous +9.2%.

The current Range Index for Amazon of 39 is lower than the 50 of FB, confirming a greater upside prospect. Still, the larger potentials historically have not delivered well. Amazon’s longer holding periods of nearly ten weeks, instead of FB’s 7 weeks, coupled with the smaller net payoffs have produced CAGRs of only +34%, compared to FB’s +91%. Amazon has a broader array of RI experiences, suggesting that there are wider evaluation opportunities here (in each direction) than in the case of FB. The MMs have a tighter focus on FB’s prospects than they have on AMZN.

When we measure the realized % Payoff, divided by the forecast Sell Target, and call it our Credibility Ratio, Amazon’s 5.7%/13.8% = 0.40. FB’s 9.2%/9.1% = 1.00, a world of difference at today’s prices and forecasts.

This makes a big difference when we look to see how “speedy” each alternative may be when it comes to building the portfolio’s wealth through time. Figure 3 puts the comparisons in an easier-to-work-with table, and includes average data for all 2,000+ forecasts this day, for the best 20 of those, and for the buyable version of the market index, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Figure 3

The data in Figure 3 for FB and Amazon in columns A through N is directly from Figures 1 and 2, positioned for easier comparability.

There are several dimensions where Facebook has an advantage over AMZN at this time and prices. FB’s +9.2% upside forecast credibility, judged by its ability to produce +9.2% gain payoffs earns a ratio of 1.00, compared to AMZN’s 0.41, where the forecast of 13.8% was followed by a performance of 5.7%.

FB captures gains in 95 out of every 100 of its forecasts, while AMZN won only 65 of 100.

FB’s historic “speed” of accomplished % payoffs at current RI levels came in at 7 weeks on average, while AMZN’s smaller gains took nearly ten weeks. The combined measures of Win Odds times % payoff rewards combined with loss odds times drawdown exposure risks creates a net positive result for FB of 8.5% or 25.1 basis points per day, compared to AMZN’s net of 1.6% or 3.4 bp/day.

Preferences between the two for most investors would rest with FB at this point.

In comparison with the 20 best-ranked candidates of the 2800+ forecast population FB is a strong participant. It’s historic CAGR of 91% is on a par with the best 20’s average of 92%. The wealth-building measure of net basis points per day is 25 for FB, while the 20 stock average is 21 bp/day.

Still, this is not a period of strong prospects for equities in general. The forecast population overall has an average outlook of some -3bp/day on a net reward minus risk basis. AMZN’s comparison +3.4 bp/day while small is still positive, and is larger than the market index ETF of SPY at only +1.1 bp/day.

Conclusion

For investors focused on wealth-building, the rational investment buy choice between the two stocks here is for FB. AMZN shares during the past 6 months have already appreciated from around $1000 to just shy of $1500, a gain of about +48% (in 6 months). Compared to some alternatives, like FB, it may be a bit ahead of itself.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.