If you're looking to be on the right side of a growth trajectory, maybe you should consider controversial Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP). It has had a tumultuous history, with mega deals that were cancelled, big price/unit declines, and delays on long-term expansion projects.

However, these projects finally started to kick in over the past four quarters, which seriously ramped up ETP's growth, particularly in the second half of 2017. It turned in a very impressive set of results in Q4 '17, with revenues up 32%, EBITDA up 31%, and DCF up 26%. These increases were due to significantly higher results from the Midstream and Crude Oil Transportation and Services segment:

Sequentially, the Q4 '17 revenue, EBITDA, and DCF figures were by far the best ETP has achieved over the past eight quarters:

Here are the growth projects behind these figures:

(Source: ETP site)

On the Q4 '17 earnings call, management gave an update on the status of certain key projects, such as the Mariner 2 (ME2), the Revolution project, the Rebel II, and its Permian 3 project (emphasis added):

Mariner East 2 and 2X, we continue to make progress on the construction of this project with 94% of mainline construction complete and 83% of HDDs completed are underway. At this time, we continue to target placing ME2 into service by the end of the second quarter of 2018. Construction on ME2X also continues and we now expect the pipe for ME2X to be online in mid-2019. On our Revolution Project, the construction is mechanically complete and we will go into full service once Rover and Mariner East 2 are in service. We're evaluating other options to move residue and natural gas liquids on Revolution before Rover and ME2 are ready for service. West Texas; the 200 million cubic foot per day Arrowhead processing plant in Reeves County in the Delaware Basin came online in early the third quarter. This plant meets a critical need for additional processing capacity and is currently running near capacity. The 200 million a day Rebel II processing plant in the Midland Basin is still expected to go into service in the second quarter of 2018. Including the Panther Plant, which came online in December of 2016, Rebel II is our third plant in the Midland Basin. We're nearing capacity in the Midland Basin and we'll need Rebel II as soon as possible to meet growing producer demand in the region. On Permian Express 3, we successfully brought Phase 1 online in the fourth quarter with additional volumes expected to be brought online later this year. As we have mentioned before, we have the ability to expand PE3 by an additional 200,000 barrels per day and are evaluating this expansion. However, we are also aggressively pursuing a larger project to move barrels from the Permian Basin to Nederland, providing shipper capacity to our storage facilities and pipeline header systems. We'd be looking to bring strategic partners in on this project as well.

Distributions

ETP pays in the usual Feb.-May-Aug.-Nov. cycle for LPs, and should go ex-dividend next in early February. It issues a K-1 at tax time. Our High Dividend Stocks By Sectors Tables track ETP's current yield, along with many other Energy-related companies, in our Energy table.

Management kept the most recent distribution flat, at $.565, commenting on the Q4 '17 call that "even with ETP's great fourth quarter and the contribution from major projects coming online, we felt with ETP's current cost of equity, it was prudent to temporarily suspend the distribution growth in order to retain excess cash flow to fund the equity component of our growth projects and continue to reduce our leverage."

That makes sense to us - ETP yields 11.75% at $19.24/unit. Why raise it right now, when that cost of capital is so high?

All of those big growth projects cost $, which led to big unit growth in 2017. Units were up 48%, which led to higher total distributions. Distributions/unit grew 12% in 2017, and coverage/unit "sorta kinda" rose by 4.36%:

However, the coverage factor included big IDR relinquishments from Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) of $656M. On this basis, coverage was 1.17x, but if you strip away this support, it was .99x.

The good news, though, is that in Q4, ETP finally covered its payout, without factoring in the IDR relinquishment, by a 1.09x factor:

Looking ahead, ETE has also committed to further relinquishment support - $153M in 2018 and $128M in 2019, which gives unit-holders more of a backstop:

Options

Maybe you're gun-shy of ETP, but you still want to nibble at the edges? We added this May put trade to our Cash Secured Puts Table, which contains over 30 other trades, which we update throughout each trading day.

The $18.00 May put strike pays $.55/unit, very similar to ETP's current $5.65 quarterly distribution. It gives you a $17.45 breakeven, which is $2.20 above the 52-week low.

Conversely, if you want to take a position in ETP, but hedge your bet, selling covered calls gives you some extra income to do so. The May $20.00 call strike also pays $.55, very close to ETP's quarterly $.565 distribution - so you can just about "double your dividend."

There's a double-edged sword with covered calls, you know your potential income/gains before you make the trade, but you only get a specific amount of participation in capital gains, if the underlying shares/units take off.

Here are the 3 profitable scenarios for this trade. You can see more details for this and over 30 other trades in our free Covered Calls Table.

Risks

Dilution: When asked about any plans for further equity issuance in 2018, management replied with the following on the Q4 '17 earnings call:

We expect our recent financings, proceeds from the sale of CDM, and the SUN unit sale, and anticipated excess coverage in 2018 provide us liquidity to fund our 2018 growth projects. While we continue to expect that we will not need to issue equity at least through the middle of this year, we are targeting not having any equity needs in 2018, and we will continue to access the appropriate debt equity in hybrid security markets to term out our revolving borrowings and refinance 2018 debt maturities. (emphasis added)

Debt Leverage: This is a key factor to watch out for with MLPs. Since they need to fund growth projects via either equity or debt issuance. Many of them ended over-leveraged when energy prices dove in 2015, and ended up being acquired by stronger companies.

Project Delays: These have caused problems for ETP in the past - it was on the hook for the financing costs before it had the benefit of the earnings from new assets. Fortunately, many of the new projects have come online, and even improved ETP's cash flow, a trend which should hopefully continue in 2018.

New Developments

In January 2018, ETP announced the entry into an agreement pursuant to which ETP will contribute certain compression assets to USA Compression Partners, LP for an aggregate consideration of $1.7 billion, consisting of $447 million in equity and $1.225 billion in cash. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first half of 2018. As per the Q4 '17 earnings call (emphasis added):

This transaction is expected to strengthen ETP's balance sheet by allowing ETP to use the approximately $1.225 billion in cash proceeds to reduce leverage. At the same time, ETE announced plans to acquire all the equity interest in USAC's general partner, and approximately 12.5 million USAC common units in exchange for $250 million in cash. As part of the transaction, pursuant to an equity restructuring agreement, the IDRs in USAC will be cancelled and the general partner interest in USAC will be converted into a non-economic interest in exchange for the issuance of 8 million new USAC common units to ETE. We received early termination of HSR on February 9 and continue to expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2018 subject to customary closing conditions.

In February 2018, after the record date for the Sunoco LP (SUN) fourth-quarter 2017 cash distribution, Sunoco LP repurchased 17,286,859 Sunoco LP common units owned by ETP for aggregate cash consideration of approximately $540 million. ETP's investment in SUN now consists of 26.2 million units representing 31.8% of SUN's total outstanding common units. ETP used the proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility.

Performance

Since our December article on ETP, it has risen 8.9%. Although it's down over the past month, it was up 2.6% this week, after reporting robust Q4 earnings, and has outperformed the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the S&P 500 over the past quarter and year to date:

Analysts' Price Targets and Estimates

ETP is still 21% below the average price target of $24.35, and is 33.7% below the $29.00 highest price target.

ETP has received multiple upward earnings estimate revisions from analysts in the past week:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Valuations

We input ETP's data into this table to compare it to other midstream dividend stocks we've covered in other articles, such as Delek Logistics Partners LP, (DKL), Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP), and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), and Williams Partners LP, (WPZ).

ETP's 11.74% yield is in the top tier of this group, but its Price/DCF at 7.43X is still way below the group average. It's also selling at just 67% of Book Value. Coverage-wise, its GP assisted 1.17 factor is just above average, whereas its Q4 1.09x unassisted coverage is a bit below average:

Financials

Oy vey, there's a fly in the soup! Except for ETP's lower .96x Debt/Equity, these metrics don't create much comparative happiness vs. the rest of the group.

Debt and Liquidity

As of Dec. 31, 2017, ETP's $5.00 billion revolving credit facilities had $2.34 billion of outstanding borrowings, and its leverage ratio, as defined by the credit agreement, was 3.96x.

Management addressed liquidity on the Q4 '17 call:

"We expect our recent financings, proceeds from the sale of CDM, and the SUN unit sale, and anticipated excess coverage in 2018 provide us liquidity to fund our 2018 growth projects."

When asked on the earnings call about the possibility of consolidating the IDR, it said:

"We just can't risk any kind of negative view by rating agencies and until we get our financial health improved and the family, we will not be doing any kind of consolidation. But as soon as we can, we will."

The company also commented about the potential for converting some assets to a different structure:

"We are interested in a C-Corp structure. As you know we almost did one with the Williams transaction. We have many quality assets that are already in a corporate structure and they're quality assets. So we're exploring having a publicly traded C-Corp in the family of Energy Transfer that will allow us to better access the capital markets and hopefully there'll be more to follow on that."

(Source: ETP site)

Summary

We continue to rate ETP a speculative buy - we previously dipped our toes in the water via selling cash secured puts and adding a minor position. So far, so good. However, this is a complex company, with many moving parts, which investors need to understand before taking a position.

Note: All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com unless otherwise noted.