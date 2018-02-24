Understanding And Trading A Volatile Stock Market: The What, Why, How

What happened To The Stock Markets?

Simply stated, what happened is a tale of complacency that ran into sudden and unexpected volatility that riled and tanked stock markets. Investors are left scratching their heads and thinking:What Is Happening?

After experiencing a year of profitable investing in a stress free market, driven by buying the dips and watching the value of equities climb higher and higher, the smooth ride up ran into sudden down-drafts. On February 6, biting volatility was back.

Welcome to investment volatility; greed now blended with fear, and markets that can turn down on a dime and crush you. Dealing with shock effects that are more normal than the lengthy complacency is worrisome. Investors now need to get their heads around what is happening and look to protecting principal and stock gains that selling programs can erase in a heartbeat.

The graphic below displays a yearly period of no volatility until February, when a nearly five fold spike ushered in unexpected and sudden lightening quick Market crashes.

Volatility Index

Dow in Free Fall

Stocks went into a free fall on Monday, February 6, resulting in one of the scariest days on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged almost 1,600 points--easily the biggest point decline in history during a trading day. Buyers charged back in and limited the damage, but at the closing bell the Dow was still down 1,175 points.

Dow's Worst Day Ever

Source Market Watch

Why Is Volatility Here?

The equity markets are currently spooked by questionable financial fundamentals that might impede continued economic growth. Reaction has impacted equities like a perfect storm. The triggers can spike selling that drives down the value of stock indexes more than a thousand points within minutes.

Though covered widely in the financial media, a brief commentary about trigger points can help investors focus on them.

Bond Yield Surges

An important trigger point for market volatility has been investor fear about a future surge in bond yields. This was evident on February 15, 2018 as market gains were lost subsequent to the Federal Reserve's release of minutes suggesting a bullish sentiment to raise interest rates. Immediately after the release of the minutes, the yield for the 10-year Treasury Note rose to 2.95 percent, the highest yield since 2014. Concerns are two-fold:

As bond yields rise, investors expect more risk of inflation.

As bonds become a safer investment, bonds might become more appealing investments than stocks.

So, a question to consider is, if interest rates rise to 3% or slightly higher, can this negate how attractive the stock markets might be in a climate of increasing economic growth?

Inflation Fears

Starting last year, The Consumer Price Index began to increase. The index measures changes in the price of goods and services consumers are faced with.

The inflation boogeyman began to rise in 2017 and the chart shows continued acceleration as we moved into 2018.

Perhaps, a major future concern is the Fed's response to the threat of greater inflation. Three rate hikes are anticipated with a possibility of four at a quarter point each. A more aggressive stance would seem to be more threatening to equities.

Political Turmoil

Political turmoil has been with us since the presidential election; recent revelations about political collusion, election meddling, implied lawlessness and other improprieties are daily news fare. At this time, it is difficult to determine the extent to which these disruptions have produced a loss of confidence in our institutions to the point where they affect equity markets. The process bears watching.

High Frequency Trading

High frequency algorithmic programmed trading now involves 74% of all trades and takes one millionth of a second to complete. Markets can plummet incredibly fast. Some concerns about insufficient liquidity pose questions about the dangers to investors who can't exit falling markets.

How Can Investors Better Protect Trades

What can investors do to protect themselves? Although I no longer fit the youth oriented buy and hold for decades scenario, I have always subscribed to a universal investment prime directive:

Protect your principal and your profits at all times.

Trailing Stop Orders

Trailing stops, a form of stop loss orders, can protect your principal and equity gains. They provide insurance when the market moves against your stock, something that has been occurring recently as market gains nose-dive before the day's close. First, a quick review:

A stop loss order placed with your broker is a way to protect yourself from a loss should the stock's price fall. A stop loss order tells your broker to sell the stock, when, and if, the stock falls to a certain price. For example, a 3% stop loss order will sell my stock if it falls three percent from the buy price. This allows me to set an acceptable loss at my buy-point.

If the stock keeps rising or remains above the stop price, nothing happens except that I have locked in my loss against a greater loss if the market crashes.

However, the trailing stop rises with the equity's price. It is triggered when the stock's price falls 3% from a greater high. This allows higher profit levels from being erased by a sudden major stock price decline.

An additional advantage is that you can change the percentage of the trailing stop. Initially, you can set a larger percentage to avoid normal market fluctuations. But, with increased profits, as stocks rise well into resistance areas, the percentage stop can be lowered to get out with more profit if the stock price declines. Doing so might protect gains from the recent trading pattern of "selling the rallies."

Take Away

Clearly, this article is heavy on minimizing risk and light on market positives. The impetus on investor protection is not meant to imply a bearish long-term view of stock markets. But undoubtedly, bond yields, Federal Reserve actions, inflation, and price volatility are critical variables to watch. Judicious use of trailing stop orders can help insure against large losses.

In this environment, time is required for market normalization that will hopefully balance rational fear with greater GDP growth. Investors need to see if the tax cut and other measures increase GDP growth which has been anemic for many years. A key question is, can GDP growth of 3 percent or higher balance out this equation and create an impetus for continued economic expansion. Time will tell.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading and commenting. You can follow my articles on SA by clicking on follow.