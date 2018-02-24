'Safer' Dividend Energy Stocks: Shell Midstream, EQT Midstream, And Green Plains Tagged Tops Per Broker Targets For February

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5K invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top "safer" dividend energy stocks projected 12.61% more gains vs. the same amount invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, "safer" dividend energy equities also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios to further verify their dividend support.

Top 10 "safer" dividend energy annual yields ranged from 6.53% to 10.42%. Their free cash flow yields ranged from 7% to 35.3%.

19 of 89 Energy Sector top yield stocks were tagged "safer" for dividends because they showed positive annual returns and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Allege Ten 'Safer' Dividend Energy Stocks Net 12.99% to 42.42% Gains By February 2019

Six of the ten top-gain "safer" dividend energy dogs, based on analyst 1-year target-prices (tinted gray in the chart above), were verified as being among the top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus the dog strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 60% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 22, 2019 were:

Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) netted $424.16 based on target price estimates from ten analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) netted $409.50, per estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Green Plains Partners (GPP) netted $347.31 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from six analysts less broker fees. TA Beta number was not available for GPP.

Tallgrass Energy Group (TEGP-OLD) netted $318.31 based on a median price estimated by fourteen analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for TEGP.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) netted $287.05 based on a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

PBF Logistics (PBF) netted $244.86 based on mean target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

DCP Midstream (DCP) netted $220.28 based on 'safer' dividends plus price estimates from fifteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 115% more than the market as a whole.

GasLog Partners (GLOP) netted $217.51 based on the median of estimates from twelve analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% more than the market as a whole.

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) netted $196.12, based on dividends plus the median of estimates from nine analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 174% more than the market as a whole.

Total (TOT) netted $129.94 based on the median of estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends , less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 28.05% on $1k invested in each of these ten 'Safer' dividend Energy dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

"Safer" Dividend February Energy Sector Stocks

Yield (dividend/price) results from here February 22 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YCharts for nineteen stocks in the energy sector projected the actionable conclusions discussed herein.

Three Of Six Component Industries Were Represented By The 19 'Safer' Dividend Energy Equities For February

The set of 19 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of February 22 broke-out thus, by industry: midstream (9); refining & marketing (4); integrated (6); E&P (0); equipment & services (0); drilling (0).

Top ten "safer" dividend energy dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends represented the first two industries on the list above.

Energy Sector Stocks With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield energy sector stocks carved out of this master list of 89. Below is the list of 19 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate income and cash flow, however, is sometimes manipulated by a board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Showed No Gain From Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Energy Sector Stocks

Ten "Safer" dividend energy firms with the biggest yields Feb. 22 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Energy Dogs, (12) To Deliver 20.93.% VS. (13) 23.95% Net Gains from All Ten To February 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten energy pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 12.61% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced 'safer' dividend energy stock, Thai Oil (OTCPK:TOIPY) showed the best net gain of 40.95% per analyst targets.

The lowest priced five "safer" dividend energy dogs as of February 22 were: Motor Oil (Hellas) (OTCPK:MOHCY); Green Plains Partners (GPP); PBF Logistics (PBFX); Tallgrass Energy Group (TGP); GasLog Partners (GLOP), with prices ranging from $8.82 to $23.35.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend energy dogs as of February 22 were: Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP); Thai Oil (OTCPK:TOIPY); DCP Midstream (DCP); Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP); EQT Midstream Partners (EQM), with prices ranging from $27.30 to $61.77.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend energy dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

