Distressed Debt 1: In Response To Rolta's Restructuring Support Agreement Announced February 13, 2018
About: Rolta India Ltd. (RLTAY)
by: Randy Durig
Summary
Rolta has recently announced a new Restructuring Support Agreement in which Senior Bondholders could essentially receive a worst case remittance of principal at 53 cents on the dollar.
Even worse, Rolta has failed to remit or even address the years of unpaid accrued interest owed to bondholders on their defaulted senior notes.
This whole time, stockholders that are legally in line behind debt holders have felt no pain.
