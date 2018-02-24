Strategic Income Opportunities Fund Monthly Insight: What's Leading Rates Higher?

When economic growth, inflation and volatility are all on the rise, interest rates are sure to follow.

February’s job report was considerably stronger than expected, reinforcing expectations for employment remaining strong this year. With the U.S. economy at or near full employment, we believe accelerating wage growth can drive an uptick in cyclical inflation. The average hourly earnings rate increased 0.34% month-over-month in January, bringing the year-over-year gain to 2.9%, the best of the expansion.

At the same time, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 could be a game changer for U.S. growth this year. The massive fiscal stimulus has elicited an impressive response from corporate America, with companies announcing intentions to increase wages and bonuses, repatriate billions of dollars of foreign-domiciled capital, boost investment (capital expenditure and research and development), and bolster shareholder outlays.

All of these actions induce economic growth, and alongside an uptick in cyclical inflation, may add as much as 0.75% to annual real gross domestic product growth over the near term, by our estimates. That said, the reduced tax rates coupled with deficit-financed spending creates tremendous uncertainty about the ways in which the government’s initiatives will be funded down the road, which sows the seeds of rising volatility in coming quarters.

The key takeaway for fixed income investors - when economic growth, inflation and volatility are all on the rise, interest rates are sure to follow.

In the Strategic Income Opportunities Fund, we maintained the fund’s low duration profile, with a move lower from 1.4 to 0.4 years during the month of January. The front end of the Treasury curve is finally offering some attractive yield, while the risks are relatively asymmetric further out the curve given how flat it is currently. With this in mind, we hold the majority of our U.S. duration on the 0- to 2-year part of the curve and maintain an outright short position on the back end. Additionally, we continue to hold inflation protection in breakeven form on the front end of the curve.

In Europe, we believe continued economic growth and the European Central Bank tapering its stimulus program will support rates gradually moving higher in core European countries. The fund holds modest short positions in France, Germany and Italy.

Outperformance with lower volatility

Source: Morningstar as of 1/31/18. Returns are from 1/31/17 through 1/31/18. Volatility is measured from 1/31/17 through 1/31/18 using daily returns.

Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal values may fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. All returns assume reinvestment of all dividend and capital gain distributions. Refer to blackrock.com/sio for current month-end performance. Investment returns reflect total fund operating expenses, net of all fees, waivers, and/or expense reimbursement. Expenses stated as of the fund’s most recent prospectus: Institutional Shares Total/Net, Including Investment Related expenses are 0.76%/0.75% and have contractual waivers with an end date of 4/30/18 terminable upon 90 days’ notice.

Read more about how the Strategic Income Opportunities portfolio management team is preparing for further interest rate movements and economic growth.

This post originally appeared on BlackRock blog.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained visiting the iShares ETF and BlackRock Mutual Fund prospectus pages. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Stock values fluctuate in price so the value of your investment can go down depending on market conditions.

International investing involves risks, including risks related to foreign currency, limited liquidity, less government regulation and the possibility of substantial volatility due to adverse political, economic or other developments. These risks often are heightened for investments in emerging/ developing markets or in concentrations of single countries.

Fixed income risks include interest-rate and credit risk. Typically, when interest rates rise, there is a corresponding decline in bond values. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the bond issuer will not be able to make principal and interest payments.

Non-investment-grade debt securities (high-yield/junk bonds) may be subject to greater market fluctuations, risk of default or loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities.

Short-selling entails special risks. If the fund makes short sales in securities that increase in value, the fund will lose value. Any loss on short positions may or may not be offset by investing short-sale proceeds in other investments.

The funds may use derivatives to hedge its investments or to seek to enhance returns. Derivatives entail risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and increase volatility.

The opinions expressed are those of the fund's portfolio management team as of February 2018, and may change as subsequent conditions vary. Information and opinions are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed by BlackRock to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. Percent of net assets figures represent the Fund’s exposure based on the economic value of securities adjusted for futures, options, swaps and convertible bonds.

©2018 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. BLACKROCK, BLACKROCK SOLUTIONS, BUILD ON BLACKROCK, ALADDIN, iSHARES, iBONDS, iRETIRE, LIFEPATH, SO WHAT DO I DO WITH MY MONEY, INVESTING FOR A NEW WORLD, BUILT FOR THESE TIMES, the iShares Core Graphic, CoRI and the CoRI logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, “BlackRock”).

433765