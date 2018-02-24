Eagle Point Credit: Lots Of Cash, Not All Of It 'Income'
About: Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC), Includes: OXLC
by: Steven Bavaria
Summary
Quick read of 4th quarter results.
Plenty of "cash flow" to meet distributions in the short term.
CLO accounting so complex it is hard to differentiate "cash flow" from "GAAP income" and "Net Investment Income."
Management admits challenge over time is to pay distributions out of NII, so additional cashflow distributions become the icing on the cake.
This is a quick and dirty (hopefully not too dirty) first look at Eagle Point Credit's (NYSE:ECC) fourth quarter results, announced yesterday, which has elicited a fair amount of discussion and comment within