Donegal's (DGICA) CEO Kevin Burke on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

February 23, 2018 11:00 ET

Jeff Miller - Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Burke - President and Chief Executive Officer

Christopher Campbell - KBW

Bob Farnam - Boenning & Scattergood

Jamie Inglis - Philo Smith

Good morning.

Jeff Miller

Thank you very much. This is Jeff Miller, Chief Financial Officer. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Donegal Group conference