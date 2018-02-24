Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update

The top three positions are HCA Holdings, DowDuPont, and FMC Corp. and they add up to ~17% of the portfolio.

This quarter, Robbins' 13F portfolio value increased ~7% from $17.23B to $18.50B. The number of holdings increased from 56 to 58. The top five positions are HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA), DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP), FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC), Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), and Iqvia Holdings (NYSE:IQV). Together, they are at ~27% of the 13F assets.

Stake Disposals:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH): The stake had seen a huge ~300% increase to a ~2% portfolio stake last quarter at prices between $110 and $133. The position was eliminated this quarter at prices between $109 and $125. The stock currently trades at ~$118.

Nike Inc. (NKE): A small 0.63% portfolio position in NKE was built over the last two quarters at prices between $51 and $60 and disposed of this quarter at prices between $51 and $65. The stock currently trades just above those ranges at $67.13.

MGM Resorts International (MGM), Praxair Inc. (PX), Twitter Inc. (TWTR), and Wyndham Worldwide (WYN): These are minutely small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) positions eliminated this quarter.

New Stakes:

Newell Brands (NWL), Aptiv plc (APTV), Allergan plc (AGN), and Charter Communications (CHTR): NWL is a fairly large ~3% portfolio position established this quarter at prices between $28 and $44, and the stock currently trades just below that range at $26.71. The 1.35% APTV stake was purchased at prices between $83 and $105 and it is now at $92.94. AGN is a small ~1% position purchased this quarter at prices between $163 and $211 and the stock is now at $159. The 0.87% CHTR stake was established at prices between $316 and $371 and it currently goes for $357. For investors attempting to follow Robbins, Newell Brands is a good option to consider for further research.

Michaels Companies (MIK), Aramark (ARMK), Cardinal Health (CAH), and LyondellBasell Industries (LYB): These are minutely small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) stakes established this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

HCA Healthcare: HCA is currently the largest position at 5.86% of the portfolio. The original stake was from 2011 when 8.8M shares were purchased at a cost-basis in the low-20s. The stake was built up to just over 12.8M shares by Q4 2013. The four quarters through Q2 2015 had seen a combined ~60% reduction at prices between $56 and $92. Q4 2015 saw an about turn: ~160% increase at prices between $64 and $79. The stock currently trades at $101. There was a ~20% selling this quarter at prices between $74 and $90.

DowDuPont, previously Dow Chemical: DWDP is a top three 5.75% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2014 at prices between $51 and $55. Q1 2015 saw a stake doubling at prices between $43 and $50. The next three quarters saw another ~70% increase at prices between $42 and $57. H1 2016 saw a ~40% selling at prices between $41 and $54. The first three quarters of 2017 had seen a ~160% stake increase at prices between $52 and $65. The stock currently trades at $71.93. There was a ~8% trimming this quarter.

Note: In December 2015, Dow Chemical and DuPont announced a merger of equals. That transaction closed last September. DuPont shareholders received DowDuPont shares in the ratio 1:1.282. Glenview had a small position in DuPont.

FMC Corporation: FMC is a top three 5.46% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2015 at prices between $55 and $65 and increased by ~180% the following quarter at prices between $51.50 and $61. Q3 2015 also saw a ~40% increase at prices between $33 and $52.50 and that was followed with a ~75% increase in the following quarter at prices between $34 and $43. The stock currently trades at $83.54. H1 2017 had seen a one-third increase at prices between $70 and $77. Last two quarters saw a ~18% reduction at prices between $73 and $96.

Note 2: Glenview controls 7.95% of FMC.

Shire plc: SHPG is a large (top five) 4.81% position established in Q1 2017 at prices between $162 and $186 and increased by ~70% in Q2 2017 at prices between $162 and $190. Last quarter saw a huge ~240% stake increase at prices between $141 and $170. The stock is now well below those ranges at $126. For investors attempting to follow Glenview, SHPG is a good option to consider for further research. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Iqvia Holdings, previously Quintiles IMS: The top five 4.54% IQV stake was established in Q2 2016 at prices between $61 and $71 and increased by ~75% in the following quarter at prices between $65 and $81. There was a stake doubling in Q4 2016 primarily due to the merger transaction between Quintiles and IMS that closed in October. The stock is now at $98.38. There was a 30% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $78 and $91. There was a ~4% trimming this quarter.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM): ANTM is a fairly large 3.72% of the portfolio position. It was established in Q4 2014 at prices between $111 and $129 and increased by just over one-third the following quarter at prices between $123 and $158. There was a ~40% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $113 and $122. 2017 saw a ~48% combined reduction at prices between $144 and $232. The stock currently trades at $234. Robbins is realizing gains.

DXC Technology (DXC), previously Computer Sciences Corp.: DXC is a 3.55% portfolio stake. It was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $27 and $34. The position was increased by ~25% since. The stock is now at $101. There was a ~12% selling this quarter at prices between $85 and $99.

Note: Computer Sciences Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) had announced a spin-merger transaction whereby HPE's Enterprise Services business was to be spun off and merged into CSC to form a new business, DXC Technology. That transaction closed in April 2017. Terms called for CSC shareholders to receive one share of DXC for each CSC share held.

Cigna Corporation (CI): CI is a very long-term 2.88% stake that has been in the portfolio since 2007. There was a ~200% increase over the last three quarters of 2015 at prices between $125 and $170. The stock is now at ~$192. 2017 saw a ~54% combined reduction at prices between $135 and $210.

Note: Anthem agreed to acquire Cigna in July 2015 in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $188 per share ($103.40 cash). DOJ had filed a lawsuit to block the deal, and in early February 2017, the judge ruled in the government's favor. Anthem terminated the merger deal in May 2017.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG is a 2.80% stake purchased in Q1 and Q2 2015 at prices between $492 and $575. Q4 2015 saw a ~55% reduction at prices between $608 and $777 while the following quarter saw a ~63% increase at prices between $678 and $765. There was a stake doubling in Q4 2016 at prices between $736 and $813. Q1 2017 saw a ~17% selling at prices between $786 and $852 and that was followed with minor trimming in the last two quarters. This quarter saw another ~20% reduction at prices between $951 and $1077. The stock is now at $1107.

Aetna Inc. (AET): AET is a 2.80% of the US long portfolio stake. The original position was from Q4 2013 when around 1.8M shares were purchased. The following quarter saw the stake tripled at prices between $66.50 and $76. Since then, the position had seen some selling. In Q2 2015, the pattern reversed: ~60% increase at prices between $106 and $133. Q2 2017 saw a one-third reduction at prices between $127 and $153 while there was a ~15% increase last quarter at prices between $152 and $163. This quarter saw a ~25% selling at prices between $151 and $183. The stock currently trades at ~$175.

Note 1: In July 2015, Aetna agreed to acquire Humana. The DOJ sued to block the deal and the judge sided with the government's position in early February 2017. Soon after, Aetna and Humana dropped their merger plans.

Note 2: AET has seen a couple of roundtrips in the portfolio in the last decade: A large ~5% portfolio stake was established in 2007 and was sold in 2009. Also a small ~1% position was purchased in 2010 and disposed of the following year.

Liberty Global (LBTYA) (LBTYK): Liberty Global is a 2.47% of the US long portfolio position established in Q2 2014. The following quarter saw the stake tripled in the high-30s price range. 2015 saw a ~50% overall reduction at prices between $33 and $50. H1 2016 saw an about turn: ~135% increase at prices between $30 and $36. There was another ~40% increase in Q4 2016 at prices between $28.50 and $33. The stock currently trades at $30.98. Q2 2017 saw a ~7% increase while this quarter saw a similar reduction.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the Liberty LiLac tracking stock distribution in June 2016.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH): LH is a 2.30% of the portfolio position established during the last three quarters of 2015 at prices between $107 and $127. Q3 2016 saw an about turn: ~23% selling at prices between $131 and $141 and that was followed with ~36% selling in Q1 2017 at prices between $129 and $144. The stock currently trades at $171. There was a ~9% increase last quarter while this quarter saw a similar reduction.

Apple Inc. (AAPL): AAPL is now a small ~1% stake. It was first purchased in Q3 2016 at prices between $95 and $116 and increased by a whopping ~350% the following quarter at prices between $103 and $118. There was a ~20% selling in Q2 2017 at prices between $141 and $156 and that was followed with a ~50% reduction this quarter at prices between $153 and $176. The stock is now at $173.

Visa Inc. (V): The ~1% Visa position was purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $75.50 and $83.50. There was a ~12% increase in the following quarter at prices between $78 and $90 and that was followed with another ~25% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $88.50 and $96.50. The stock is now above those ranges at $120. Last quarter saw a ~25% selling at prices between $93 and $106 and that was followed with a ~20% reduction this quarter at prices between $105 and $114.

Lowe's Companies (LOW): LOW is a 0.68% portfolio position established in Q4 2016 at prices between $65.50 and $76.50 and increased by roughly one-third the following quarter at prices between $71 and $84. There was another ~20% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $76 and $86. Last quarter saw an about turn: ~37% reduction at prices between $72.50 and $80 and that was followed with a two-thirds selling this quarter at prices between $76.50 and $93. The stock is now at $96.89.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE), Delphi Technologies (DLPH), Dun & Bradstreet (DNB), Hertz Global (HTZ), Kindred Healthcare (KND), Meritor Inc. (MTOR), Mohawk Industries (MHK), Monsanto Company (MON), and Tailored Brands (TLRD): These very small positions (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) saw reductions this quarter.

Note: Robbins controls 5.14% of Hertz Global.

Stake Increases:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): The 3.42% TMO position has been in the portfolio for over a decade. The original stake was a fairly large ~7% of the portfolio position purchased in 2006 in the mid-30s price range. The position wavered, but by Q4 2014, the stake was still at ~7% of the portfolio. Q1 2015 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $123 and $138. H1 2016 had also seen a ~50% selling at prices between $122 and $154. There was a one-third increase in Q4 2016 at prices between $140 and $159 while the following quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $141 and $161. The stock is now at ~$209. This quarter saw a ~22% increase at prices between $182 and $200.

McKesson Corp. (MCK): The 3.21% MCK stake saw a ~130% increase last quarter at prices between $146 and $168 and that was followed with a ~40% increase this quarter at prices between $135 and $163. The position was first purchased in Q4 2016 and built up over the next two quarters at prices between $124 and $167. The stock is now at $150.

eBay Inc. (EBAY): eBAY was a minutely small 0.37% position in Q1 2017. The following quarter saw a ~450% increase at prices between $32 and $36 and that was followed with a ~17% increase last quarter. The pattern continued this quarter: ~27% increase at prices between $34 and $39. The stock is currently at $42.83 and the stake is at 2.71% of the portfolio.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA): WBA was first purchased in Q4 2016 but was disposed the following quarter. Another small position was established in Q2 2017 at prices between $76 and $87 but last quarter saw the position almost eliminated. This quarter saw a much larger 2.68% portfolio stake built at prices between $64.50 and $77. The stock is now at $69.67.

CVS Health (CVS): CVS is a 2.67% portfolio position established last quarter and increased by ~400% this quarter at prices between $66.75 and $81. The stock is now at $68. For investors attempting to follow Glenview, CVS is a good option to consider for further research.

CBS Corporation (CBS): The 2.16% stake was first purchased in 2013 and a large increase happened in Q4 2014 at prices between $49 and $57. There was a ~57% further increase over Q2 and Q3 2015 at prices between $39 and $63. The position has since wavered. Recent activity follow: Q3 2016 saw a ~85% stake increase at prices between $50 and $58 and that was followed with a ~60% reduction next quarter at prices between $54.50 and $65. The stock is now at $54.32. 2017 saw a combined ~32% increase at prices between $55 and $69.

Tenet Healthcare (THC): THC is a 1.47% portfolio stake established in 2012 at a cost-basis in the low-20s. The original position saw a ~40% increase in Q4 2013 at around $44. Last two quarters of 2015 saw a combined ~20% increase at prices between $27 and $61. The stock currently trades at $19.10. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Note: Glenview has a 17.77% ownership stake in THC. In August 2017, Glenview's two directors resigned from THC's board citing irreconcilable differences.

First Data Corp. (FDC), United Health Services (UHS), and Williams Companies (WMB): These three positions saw substantial increases in the last two quarters. FDC is a ~2.5% portfolio position that saw a ~40% increase last quarter at prices between $17.50 and $19 and another ~60% increase this quarter at prices between $16 and $19. The stock is now just below those ranges at $15.67. The ~2.5% UHS stake saw a ~17% increase last quarter and that was followed with a ~80% increase this quarter at prices between $96 and $115. The stock is currently at $117. WMB is a small 1.67% portfolio position that saw a combined ~60% increase in the last two quarters at prices between $27 and $32 and it is now at $28.56.

Note: Glenview controls 5.72% of First Data Corp.

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD), Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), Conduent Inc. (CNDT), Endo International plc (ENDP), FedEx Corp. (FDX), Pentair plc (PNR), WorldPay (WP) previously Vantiv, and VEREIT (VER): These small stakes (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) saw increases this quarter.

Note: Glenview controls 9.79% of Brookdale Senior Living and 8.61% of Endo International plc.

Kept Steady:

Flex Ltd. (FLEX), previously Flextronics International: FLEX is a 3.83% of the 13F portfolio position. It is a very long-term stake first purchased in 2009. Q4 2015 saw a ~27% reduction at prices between $10.50 and $12 and that was followed with a ~13% trimming in Q1 2016. Q3 2016 saw another ~20% selling at prices between $11.50 and $14 and that was followed with a ~15% selling in Q1 2017 at prices between $14 and $17. Q2 2017 saw the pattern reverse: ~20% increase at prices between $15 and $17.75 and that was followed with a marginal increase last quarter. The stock currently trades at $17.66.

Note: Robbins controls ~7.5% of FLEX.

Avis Budget (CAR): CAR was a very small position established in Q1 2014 in the high-30s price range. It has since been built up to a ~1.80% stake. The stock currently trades at $44.20.

Note: Larry Robbins controls 9.33% of the business.

Citigroup WTS, Kinder Morgan (KMI), Platform Specialty Products (PAH), and Realogy Holdings (RLGY): These very small positions (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) were kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Robbins' US stock holdings in Q4 2017:

