Avon: Growth Stalls And Dissatisfied Customers

Summary

If satisfied customers predict high returns at no risk premium, as the research suggests, Avon may very well represent the opposite: lower returns at increased risk.

One thing that attracts people to Avon is the low startup fee to become a representative. That may come at a cost, making its representatives less "sticky" to the company.

To that point, Avon's representatives decreased 2% in Q4.

Research suggests that most companies do not pull their way out of a growth stall. In my opinion, Avon may be in the midst of one.

Ultimately, I believe investors would do well not to wait based on turnaround optimism.