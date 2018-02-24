Avon: Growth Stalls And Dissatisfied Customers
If satisfied customers predict high returns at no risk premium, as the research suggests, Avon may very well represent the opposite: lower returns at increased risk.
One thing that attracts people to Avon is the low startup fee to become a representative. That may come at a cost, making its representatives less "sticky" to the company.
To that point, Avon's representatives decreased 2% in Q4.
Research suggests that most companies do not pull their way out of a growth stall. In my opinion, Avon may be in the midst of one.
Ultimately, I believe investors would do well not to wait based on turnaround optimism.
If satisfied customers predict high returns at no risk premium, as research suggests, Avon (AVP) may very well represent the opposite - putting investors at risk of lower returns at increased risk over