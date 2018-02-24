The Fifth ETF To Buy For Your Core Portfolio
About: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
by: Simply Investing
Summary
Creating a core portfolio of ETFs is a quick and simple way to manage your investments, and it provides a higher expected return for a given level of volatility.
This article reviews the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, the fifth ETF an investor should consider for their core portfolio of ETFs.
VWO is a good ETF for the emerging market portion of an investor’s core portfolio of ETFs.
Why create a core portfolio of ETFs
The author recently posted the article A Core Portfolio of ETFs - For Everyone on Seeking Alpha's blog post. That article described the advantages of investing in a