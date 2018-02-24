Chesapeake Energy: Strong Enough Results To Hang On

Summary

The management team at Chesapeake surprised investors with some positive developments regarding its fourth quarter of last year and 2018's expectations.

Production growth should come in around 3% and proved reserve values soared.

Debt reduction might begin to take place at last, but this and the absence of positive cash flow remain material concerns.

At this point, Chesapeake looks strong enough to hang on, but what's really needed is a large asset sale and subsequent debt reduction.