Galapagos' (GLPG) CEO Onno van de Stolpe on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Galapagos NV (GLPG)
by: SA Transcripts
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call
February 23, 2018 08:00 ET
Executives
Elizabeth Goodwin - Investor Relations
Onno van de Stolpe - Chief Executive Officer
Walid Abi Saad - Chief Medical Officer
Piet Wigerinck - Chief Scientific Officer
Bart Filius - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Analysts
Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets
Anastasia Karpova - Kempen
Peter Welford - Jefferies
Phil Nadeau - Cowen & Company
Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley
Presentation
Elizabeth Goodwin
Hello, everyone. I am Elizabeth Goodwin, Investor Relations and I will be hosting today’s event. This recorded webcast is accessible via the Galapagos website homepage and will be available for replay later on today. So that your questions can be