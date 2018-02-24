LDL And Natural Gas Statistics: Weekly Recap For Feb. 23

Expect more of the same from today's Baker Hughes rig report with modest oil rig additions and flat to slightly lower gas rigs. Pay attention to the Super-Six shale basins for the real story.

Weather is becoming less important for natural gas (UNG) trading as we approach the end of withdrawal season. March 26th has been the average switchover date for the past seven years, and that's only 31 short days from now. The NOAA CFSv2s are not showing extreme cold for any of the four week periods, and the Week 3 and 4 forecasts are leaning average to bearish compared to bullish expectations earlier this week. Bulls are counting on a return of cold temps to undo the damage done by the warm second half of February. This is strikingly similar to what happened one year ago, but the forecasts are not showing a Mother Nature kick-save... yet. Weather is getting less important as spring approaches, but March is a wild card month so don't ignore the forecasts.

LNG exports from Cove Point and Sabine Pass jumped back to ~3.2 bcf for today, but recent demand volatility is not impressing the market given Dominion's (NYSE:D) bold statements last fall for Cove Point. LNG exports are still below the ~4.1 bcfd max capacity and that's not helping psychology. Bulls want to see Cove Point running close to max for 7+ days before Dominion can declare victory.

EIA "End of Demand Season" (EOD) storage is trending towards ~1,410 BCF in late March unless Mother Nature steps on it. Bulls were counting on an EOD of sub ~1,100 BCF at the end of January, but weather hasn't cooperated. Industry withdrawal estimates through March 16th indicate a drop to ~1,470 BCF from 1,760 BCF as reported by the EIA yesterday. Using five-year average draws from 3/17 through 3/30 leads to an EOD of ~1,410 BCF.

Why shouldn't Henry Hub spot and near month prices trade below ~$2.45 until rigs and DUC inventory decrease along with L48 production retreating to something like ~75-76 bcfd? This is the question traders are thinking about when comparing the current situation to the last significant bottom in the first half of 2016. Producer hedging over the past year at stronger price levels will make it difficult for production to drop substantially given the 5-10 month lag between capex cuts and output rebalancing. The simple truth is producers are doing more with less as technology and process improvements increase efficiency dramatically for the natural gas industry. A picture is worth a thousand words, and these two pictures together could be worth serious dollars in your trading account.

The above image from the EIA weekly report shows the cumulative rig count broken out by type all the way back to 2007. At first glance, the casual observer would believe production must be down significantly given the relatively low rig count compared to historical levels. Smart commodity investors know hydraulic fracturing went mainstream in 2008 with horizontal rigs pushing out virtually all of the vertical and directional rigs as shale productivity surged. The learning curve helped producers become incredibly efficient as you'll see in the next image.

Doing More With Less

The above image shows the staggering natural gas production increase for the L48 shale basins all the way back to 2003. Despite the shrinking number of drilling rigs, output has climbed at a rapid pace since 2008 with the Super-Six shale basins leading the charge. An even scarier thought is where would production be if the Obama administration's FERC team hadn't stone-walled midstream projects for so long? We're about to find out as 2018 will see a significant number of high capacity midstream projects go in service for both oil and natural gas. Many industry followers, myself included, believe this next wave of midstream projects will be a tectonic shift transforming L48 production dynamics in ways the market may not fully appreciate yet. Keep in mind the production surge since 2008 was accompanied by a 10-year bear market for natural gas prices. Lower for longer is not a contested concept anymore. The bears won, and I'm not talking about the '86 Superbowl, which is a painful memory for any long-term New Englanders like myself.

The above image is dedicated to Seeking Alpha veteran Gigem77. Nobody does it better than Gig. Thank you for your sage guidance and psychological support during the rare bull rallies.

Associated nat gas production from oil drilling remains a serious issue. WTI is getting traction near ~$62 again after the recent correction, and that's not helping the bulls shake off weather disappointment. Associated output will be strong regardless of the natty price curve unless WTI drops back to ~$52. That isn't likely anytime soon without a big OPEC policy change. Possible, but not probable until Aramco IPOes.

Production at ~77+ bcfd is too high for the market to absorb unless we get a significant nuclear power maintenance season and lingering cold temps. Power burn with sub ~$2.80 spot prices will definitely help vs. year ago comps, but will it be enough?

The EIA weekly update shows total L48 production at 78 bcfd bumping against all-time highs vs. year ago output at 70.5. Personally, I believe this number is overstated by PointLogic and L48 production is closer to ~77 bcfd. Regardless of the real value, production is too high given the demand sources in play for 2018. Bulls will quickly start talking about 2019 LNG export projects, Mexico, etc., but anything more than 12 months away is an eternity for natural gas traders. The market is ~6 to 7 bcfd loose vs. year ago production levels assuming no further production increases. A not so minor assumption given rig and DUC levels, but we'll leave that alone for now.

The demand side is where the problem really lies as seen in the above EIA consumption table. LNG exports have underperformed expectations due to Cove Point delays. The 2018 bull case has LNG exports up ~2 bcfd y-o-y if you average in the smaller export projects scheduled to come online in Q3/Q4. This assumes Cove gets it together ASAP and is running at max by mid March. Mexico has largely disappointed with imports averaging +10% y-o-y. Not bad, but not what the bulls need to absorb Texas shale increases.

The Power Burn Dilemma

Mexico and LNG exports are absorbing ~2.5 bcfd of the S/D looseness. After we exit the winter demand window, res-com disappears as a variable and it's up to power burn to consume the extra gas. This is a double-edged sword as we learned in summer 2016. Increase prices too much, and the utilities turn on every coal resource available. Keep prices too low and utility demand shrinks injections to uncomfortable levels. Prices stabilized in the $2.65 to $3 range for the summer of 2016, but that was a scorcher and nat gas production was decreasing after the price crash of early 2016. An additional tailwind supporting prices back then was significantly weaker WTI working against associated gas production.

Power burn demand depends heavily on summer AC use and that's why last year was a disappointment for the bulls. Summer temps for 2017 never reached the toasty levels of 2016, and that means less natty was needed to make electricity for air conditioning. The impact is not as significant as heating degree days during the winter, but it matters. Another mild summer would likely drop curve pricing down to sub $2.40 futures to restrain production.

Add all of these risk factors together and you can see why the market is on edge trying to balance the price curve against expectations for supply and demand.

My slow typing allowed the rig report to get released so here's the breakdown.

Recap of this Week's Baker Hughes Rig Report

Net results: +3 U.S., -12 Canada.

U.S. Breakdown: +1 oil, +2 gas.

U.S. Oil Rigs: 799 vs. 602 y-o-y, +32.7%.

U.S. Gas Rigs: 179 vs. 151 y-o-y, +18.5%.

Canada appears to have hit a wall, but we need to wait 3-4 weeks to draw firm conclusions due to the seasonality of rig deployments. The U.S. keeps powering forward. Let's dig deeper into the numbers.

"Super-Six" Shale Basins:

Cana Woodford: +2 @ 70 total, +18 y-o-y Eagle Ford: +0 @ 70, +6 y-o-y Haynesville: +1 @ 51, +16 y-o-y Utica: +1 @ 23, +2 y-o-y Marcellus: -2 @ 54, +12 y-o-y Permian: +2 @ 435, +129 y-o-y

Focusing on the "Super-Six" quickly reveals bearish results for nat gas. Rigs are up year over year across the board, and we're already at all-time-high L48 production levels. Drilling growth, DUC growth, and production growth are happening where the big new midstream pipes are being built. It seems logical we're heading for higher L48 output this spring.

Many of the key natural gas producers reported better than expected earnings the past 10 sessions sparking a solid industry wide rally after a brutal selloff following the financial market turmoil in early February. My next article will dig deep into the conference call transcripts from EQT (EQT), Southwest Energy (SWN), Chesapeake (CHK), Gulfport (GPOR), Cabot (COG), Antero (AR), Range Resources (RRC), etc., and we'll also take a look at the MLP's and oil focused players to see what we can infer for the future of L48 gas production and midstream project roll out.

Thank you for reading and have a fantastic weekend!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NFLX, FB, LNG, DIS, FOX, SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Frequent short term trades for DGAZ/UGAZ and DWT/UWT. Positions disclosed in comments under articles.