U.S. IPO Week Ahead: 1 SPAC Expected This Week, And 6 IPOs To Look For In March

With just one deal on the calendar for the week ahead, the annual February lull is coming to an end. After pushing back its IPO by a week, Latin America-focused SPAC Union Acquisition (LTN.U) aims to raise $100 million at a $125 million valuation.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Pricing

Date Top

Bookrunners Union Acquisition (LTN.U)

New York, NY $100M

$125M $10

10,000,000 Wk of

02/26 Ladenburg Blank check company focused on acquiring a Latin American business.

Recent filings provide visibility into IPO activity over the next few weeks. Highly-anticipated cyber security unicorn Zscaler (Pending:ZS) will be eligible to launch the week of March 5. The healthcare sector should remain active: biotechs PolyPid (Pending:POLY) and BioXcel Therapeutics (Pending:BTAI) are eligible to launch in the week ahead. Taiwan Liposome (Pending:TLC) and Arcus Biosciences (Pending:RCUS) can set terms the following week, along with Minnesota bank Bridgewater Bancshares (Pending:BWB).

6 Recent Filings Could Launch in the Coming Weeks Issuer

Business Estimated

Deal Size Sector Lead

Underwriter PolyPid $86M Health Care Goldman Sachs Developing extended-release drugs to prevent surgical site infections. BioXcel Therapeutics $69M Health Care Barclays Utilizing AI to develop new uses of drugs to treat neurological disorders and cancer. Zscaler $200M Technology Morgan Stanley Provides a cloud-based network security service for enterprises. Taiwan Liposome Company $50M Health Care Cantor Fitz. Developing lipid formulations of approved drugs for pain and eye disease. Bridgewater Bancshares $50M Financials Sandler O'Neill Minnesota bank with six branches and $1.6 billion in assets. Arcus Biosciences $100M Health Care Citi Clinical-stage biotech developing cancer immunotherapies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index has returned 2.2% year-to-date and the S&P 500 is up 2.8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 4.5% year-to-date while ACWX is up 2.2%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Orsted (DONG Energy) (OTCPK:DNNGY) and ASR Nederland (OTC:ARNNY).