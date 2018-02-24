U.S. IPO Week Ahead: 1 SPAC Expected This Week, And 6 IPOs To Look For In March

|
Includes: BTAI, BWB, POLY, RCUS, TLC, ZS
by: Renaissance Capital IPO Research

With just one deal on the calendar for the week ahead, the annual February lull is coming to an end. After pushing back its IPO by a week, Latin America-focused SPAC Union Acquisition (LTN.U) aims to raise $100 million at a $125 million valuation.

U.S. IPO Calendar

Issuer
Business

Deal Size
Market Cap

Price Range
Shares Filed

Pricing
Date

Top
Bookrunners

Union Acquisition (LTN.U)
New York, NY

$100M
$125M

$10
10,000,000

Wk of
02/26

Ladenburg

Blank check company focused on acquiring a Latin American business.

Recent filings provide visibility into IPO activity over the next few weeks. Highly-anticipated cyber security unicorn Zscaler (Pending:ZS) will be eligible to launch the week of March 5. The healthcare sector should remain active: biotechs PolyPid (Pending:POLY) and BioXcel Therapeutics (Pending:BTAI) are eligible to launch in the week ahead. Taiwan Liposome (Pending:TLC) and Arcus Biosciences (Pending:RCUS) can set terms the following week, along with Minnesota bank Bridgewater Bancshares (Pending:BWB).

6 Recent Filings Could Launch in the Coming Weeks

Issuer
Business

Estimated
Deal Size

Sector

Lead
Underwriter

PolyPid

$86M

Health Care

Goldman Sachs

Developing extended-release drugs to prevent surgical site infections.

BioXcel Therapeutics

$69M

Health Care

Barclays

Utilizing AI to develop new uses of drugs to treat neurological disorders and cancer.

Zscaler

$200M

Technology

Morgan Stanley

Provides a cloud-based network security service for enterprises.

Taiwan Liposome Company

$50M

Health Care

Cantor Fitz.

Developing lipid formulations of approved drugs for pain and eye disease.

Bridgewater Bancshares

$50M

Financials

Sandler O'Neill

Minnesota bank with six branches and $1.6 billion in assets.

Arcus Biosciences

$100M

Health Care

Citi

Clinical-stage biotech developing cancer immunotherapies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index has returned 2.2% year-to-date and the S&P 500 is up 2.8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 4.5% year-to-date while ACWX is up 2.2%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Orsted (DONG Energy) (OTCPK:DNNGY) and ASR Nederland (OTC:ARNNY).

About this article:

Expand
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here