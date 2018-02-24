Saint-Gobain's (CODGF) CEO Pierre-Andre de Chalendar on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2018 2:30 AM ET

Executives

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Guillaume Texier - Chief Financial Officer

Benoit Bazin - Senior Vice President, Construction Products Sector

Analysts

Josep Pujal - Kepler Cheuvreux

Sven Edelfelt - Natixis SA

Nabil Ahmed - Barclays

Eric Lemarie - Bryan, Garnier

Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America

Elodie Rall - JP Morgan

Manish Beria - Societe Generale

Paul Roger - Exane

William Jones - Redburn

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

So, good morning, everybody. Guillaume and I are going to present to you our 2017 results and the outlook for 2018. So first, I will take the highlights of the 2017, Guillaume will go a little more in detail in the results and I'll come back on strategy and outlook.

So the key figures for 2017 which has been a very good year for Saint Gobain, sales up 4.4% at €40.8 billion, which means a like-for-like growth of 4.7%. If I exclude the impact of the cyber-attack, it would have been a bit more than 5%, which is the best growth like-for-like growth over the last ten years.

Operating income plus 7.5% and plus 9.6% like-for-like, which is a 20 basis point improvement of our margin and an acceleration in the second half. So recurring net income was up 16.7% at €1.631 billion. Our free cash flow is up 7.6%, despite a good growth in our CapEx, we'll come back on that and the net debt is at a little bit less than €6 billion, so a very solid of situation with 1.4 times EBITDA.

These figures would have been better if we didn't have in June a very strong attack, we'll commented in July about that. I have nothing new in fact to say. We were able to close that by the beginning of July and what I told you in July, the results was very much in line, so there was an impact of around €65 million in the first half and another €15 million mostly in this, which is important to notice because it does an impact on our overall results is that it was not, the impact was not the same everywhere, it was mostly in terms of geography Western Europe and Nordic countries Germany and France mostly. And in terms of activity, it was around half of that impact was in distribution and Construction Products was also significantly affected, what is important. So that we have been able to rebuild our architecture in a much more solid way about cyber security is not an item which is behind and this still a threat for I guess for all companies at the moment. I think we are in a strong situation, but we are like everybody else not completely immune.

These good results have been helped by supporting markets overall, even though we have also some important initiatives help us. I think we had a good recovery especially in France which was probably the most important difference between 2016 and 2017 and a very solid growth in France in the second half. With the good news which is at the renovation in the second half and started to make progress through the growth is not only coming from a new build. We had globally good growth overall in the rest the other countries in Europe, even though there is a lack of visibility in the U.K. but 2017 was okay. Germany has been a bit as it done in 2017 for some of our markets.

North America are good an improvement in the second half both on construction and which is more new a very strong increase in industrial activities in the second half in the U.S., which is going to continue this year. And very solid growth in all emerging countries, including what is also good news, start of a recovery in the end of 2017 in Brazil. So all our emerging countries are growing significantly. And when you compare Saint Gobain to what we were a few years ago those speeches change significantly the profile of the group.

So in this framework, our main highlight, so organic growth accelerating at 6.0% on the second half and 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Good and that was a challenge, good increase on price, up 2% year-on-year, with 2.3% in the second half and 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Guillaume will come back on that.

So increasing operating income of 9.6% like-for-like, double digits in the second half 12.4%, so compared to what I told you in July, we were significantly in line I would say better than what I said we would be better than the first half and the second half, which was significantly better. And we were so on that by cost savings which are a little more than what we had in mind at the beginning of the year 290 million.

So recurring net income up 16.7%. And as I said good increase in free cash flow at 7.6% despite a rise in CapEx. Acceleration of our policy of small and mid-sized acquisitions we completed 28 acquisition in 2017, a little bit above our average range for the next few years of €500 million, so €640 million. A good improvement in our main metric that I follow which is our return on capital with the two ratios, ROI up to 20.8% so passing about 20% and the return on capital employee to 11.2%.

And in terms of shareholder return, we bought back 8.3 million of shares were comes from €7 million and I'll come back to that. With the dividend, the board as a recommended to the shareholders for the General Shareholders Meeting is an increase €1.3 euro per share.

These are the highlights, and now Guillaume will go a little more into detail.

Guillaume Texier

So as already mentioned, we delivered a very solid internal growth over the year, despite the impact of cyber-attack with 4.7% internal growth. On total growth, you can see in this graph that there is an exchange rate effect which was clearly negative with the devaluation of the British pounds of the U.S. dollar and also of several Asian and emerging countries' currencies against Europe. It worth mentioning at this stage that the impacts of exchange rate and profit was even more significance given the geographic mix, because U.S. and emerging countries account for a larger proportion of our profits and our sales with some emerging countries small in sales but bigger in profits.

Looking to 2018, if we were to remain at current spot exchange rates for the full-year which is always a very theoretical exercise, the FX impact on sales would be more negative than the minus 2.6% that we saw in H2 2017. Regarding these structure impact, we saw nearly 1 percentage points of growth reflecting our step up in acquisitions made in all three strategic priorities that is Asia and emerging countries, new niche technologies and businesses and consideration of our strong positions.

Stripping out exchange rate and structure effects, we arrive at our organic growth of 4.7% for the year an acceleration in the second half and particularly in Q4 with an increase of 6.5% which I'll discuss a little bit more in detail by business and by region. But first of all, taking a look at the quarterly breakdown of internal growth, I will first comment on the volumes which is the orange bar and my first remark would be to point out the large screens between the two orange bars between Q1 and Q2 of this year, which is largely explained by working days and also the cyber-attack in Q2.

In fact, if you restate from those effects, the volume trend over the year was similar of those first two quarters and accelerated in the last two which is an interesting moment as we enter as the year 2018. For 2018, we don't expect working days overall to have a significant impact for the year but it's worth noting however that at the start of the year, we should see a negative impact of around minus 2% for Q1.

Moving on to the pricing part of the internet growth, which is the blue bars, you remember that we said several times that pricing was key for us this year and we are pleased with the achievements of our teams on this topic. What we are here is a clear acceleration in pricing in the second half up 2.3% and in Q4 up 2.7%. And you can see from the chart, that this was achieved firstly against a more difficult comparison basis as the year progressed.

And secondly, and we said that already in previous calls, at the most difficult time of the year to push for price increases because traditionally in our industry as we are a little bit more used to string price increases. So a good performance but this performance was absolutely necessary because of the context of increasing cost in raw materials and energy that we faced with inflation of those costs ending up amounting to over €500 million for the year.

Remember that this amount of more than €500 million is relevant to our industrial businesses, innovative materials and construction products. So latter being where we saw most of the cost inflation this year. For this industrial businesses, pricing was up around 2.3% for the full-year which meant that we had a slightly negative spread overall. Looking forward to 2018, our clear focus remains on pricing against continued inflationary backdrop, an important subject across the industry if I listen to the calls of other players in the sector.

Because this topic of pricing is an important one, we added one graph to the presentation focusing on the quarterly pricing evolution in each one of the sectors. And you can see first of all, the quick switch from a deflationary environment to an inflationary environment as a group level at the end of 2016. What I would also highlight is recent momentum in building distribution but even more importantly in construction projects. And I would mention finally is a consistent ability to pass prices that innovative materials have demonstrated over the last two years, it is treating the high level of differentiation and value added in this business.

Moving to operating income, operating income Pierre-Andre mention that grew 12.4% in the second half on a like-for-like basis bringing the full-year increase on the like-for-like basis to 9.6%. A good result given that which includes once again the impact of the cyber-attack.

On a reported basis, 9.6% like-for-like translates into 7.5% given the negative exchange rate impact, which was most significant on a profit basis and for sales for the regions I was mentioning at the beginning of the presentation. Remember for example that most of the negative effects impact came from the U.S. and certain Asia and emerging countries, regions which for us represent one third of the group about 55% of our profit.

This 7.5% increase in operating income translates into an increase of 9% in business income and as we will discuss later, 16.7% increase in recurring net income, illustrating our focus on the lines below operating income that we have been speaking about in the past.

You will see on this slide that non-operating costs did increase a bit, as on the one hand, we saw a decrease in restructuring costs which are not really less necessary in better volume environment but on the other hand, we saw a rise in litigation expenses.

On asbestos, as you shown in the previous slides, the accrual to the provision remains at €90 million, new claims are slightly - are stable to slightly down versus last year and we settled just under 4,000 claims during the year.

Following on from the 9% increase in business income we saw earlier, we achieved 19.5% increase in net attributable income and a 16.7% increase in recurring net income. Our net financial expense decrease once again by over €90 million with the average cost of our gross debt down to 2.8% compared to 3.5% last year. The tax rate on recurring net income decreased to 25% mainly due to items such as the reimbursement of the 3% tax on dividends in France. Income tax expense was €438 million with U.S. Tax Reform resulting in a non-recurring gain of €91 million.

Moving on to recurring net income and net income, you see on this graph that the increases in net attributable income and recurring net income look even a little bit better on the per share basis and I remind you Chalendar already said that, we can see 7 million shares during the year. And so in the end, we have a recurring net income of €1,631 million and a net income and Chalendar mentioned, it was a record of €1,566 million.

Cash flow from operations climbed 10%, CapEx rose 12.3% at €1538 million equivalent to 3.8% of sales within the range that we have indicated if you remember well at our Investor Day last May. In terms of operating working capital requirement, this remains stable at a good level of 28 days of sales illustrating our continued focus on keeping this under control.

When it comes to ROI return on investment and return on capital employed, I am pleased to present a further increasing in both figures with the ROI increasing to 20.8% and the return on capital employed to 11.2% both of them being the higher figure since 2008 when restated from the cyber-attack. We clearly continue along the path to steadily improve our value creation ratios.

And to finish with a general, moving to net debt, the net debt has the slightly increase since last year may need you to our acceleration in acquisitions and our share buybacks of just over €400 million. Our balance sheet remains strong with on net debt to EBITDA ratio stable at 1.4.

Now we'll give a little bit more details by business and by geography. Innovative materials had a very good year, delivering organic growth of 5.3% with an acceleration in H2, up 6.5%. We posted a very nice improvement in profitability, up over 100 basis points compared to last year to 12.4%, driven by both the Flat Glass and the High Performance Materials businesses. So profitability is now back to levels which I had not been seeing since 2008 and within the normalized range that we gave at our Investor Day Meeting.

In terms of CapEx, we spent €660 million this year in innovative materials with our main projects being for example a new float plant in India and growth investments in Mexico in coated glass and Textile Solutions.

I'll now turn to each one of those businesses, High Performance Materials and Flat Glass to give you a little bit more details. So in Flat Glass, Flat Glass delivered good results with organic growth of 5.2% driven both by 2.5% of volume and the price effect of 2.7%. It's a good pricing over the year allowed us to achieve a positive spread versus raw materials and energy costs.

In automotive glass, we benefited from good trends in all regions both in terms of sales and in terms of orders and with strong momentum in Asia and emerging markets in particular. In the construction markets, sales in Western Europe improved with flat glass prices trends stabilizing but higher prices for transformed glass in the second half. Asia and emerging countries continue to grow.

Our operating margin crossed through the 10% level to 10.1% from 9.1% last year, driven by the growth I've just described and positive spread for pricing versus raw materials and energy costs.

High Performance Materials had a very good year with sales up 5.8% and even an impressive 9.2% in the second half, driven by all regions but in particular Asia and emerging countries. North America saw a good momentum in the second half driven by strong growth industrial markets in the U.S. after more return start to the year. All of our HPM businesses grew over the years particularly ceramics which benefited in the second half again from the very good industrial recovery in the U.S. As the operating margin grew significantly by 140 basis points to 15.1% compared to 13.7% last year, driven by the good growth as well as limited increases in raw materials and energy costs.

Turning now to construction products, where we saw 6.2% organic gross with an acceleration in the second half for this sector also up 8.8% for the second half. Operating income increased to €1,143 million, the highest level in ten years. The operating margin tightened to 9.1% mainly due to the time line between pricing and raw materials and energy cost increase.

However, as we saw on the previous graph, we were able to accelerate pricing in Q4 to 3.6% something of an achievement given the tougher comparison basis if you look at the fact that we are the ready started to increase pricing last year with construction products having only moved into positive pricing in Q4 of the previous year. This brought the full-year price effect to plus 2.8% which volumes up 3.4%. We spent €582 million in CapEx over the year including on plasterboard plants in India and Vietnam for example.

Interior Solutions grew 5.9% over the year and 7.6% in the second half led by growth in Asia and emerging countries and with volumes continuing to pick up in Western Europe especially in France. North America progressed also.

The operating margin went down to 9.5% compared to 10.3% last year, fit mainly by inflation in raw materials and energy cost over the course of the year. A number of the materials that we have seen the most inflation on in 2017 are used in the Interior Solutions sector. For example, steel profiles, paper and gypsum with a move towards natural gypsum and away from synthetic gypsum, resulting in some additional cost across the industry as explained in the first half results.

Interior Solutions is also the area where our teams pushed price the hardest with good success with prices up 3.1% for the year, 3.5% in the second half and even 4.1% in the last quarter. So we are seeing momentum here even though we experienced a time lag just start compared to the raw materials and energy inflation.

Exterior Solutions delivered organic growth of 6.7% over the year with an acceleration to 10.1% in the second half. This acceleration was driven by an improvement in all three businesses but in particular exterior products in the U.S. This business benefited from additional weather-related demand resulting from repairs after the hurricanes in the U.S. and also of very good construction and renovation activity in the U.S. overall.

The pricing environment of exterior products remains a little bit tougher in the U.S. but begin to recover lead by pricing in the context of strong inflation in raw material and energy costs. Volumes where lower year-on-year remaining hit by the lack of significant export contracts but stabilized in the second half with an upturn in Brazil and an improvement in China. And motors had a great year with growth exaggerating in the second half, thanks to Asia and emerging countries with a better performance in Brazil. Despite the raw material and energy cost inflation, we managed to achieve a wider margin of 8.4% for the year, up from 7.9% in 2016.

And lastly, building distribution, so organic growth of 3.6%, despite the impact of the cyber-attack which was most pronounced on the sector. France continued to recover, led by good momentum in new construction but also by the progress in renovations in the later part of the year. So Nordics continue to deliver a solid growth while U.K. grew at the same rate in the second half as the first half but with the pricing contribution increasing and the volumes down.

Germany was down slightly and the environment remains difficult in Brazil. We are focusing on building distribution investments in digital and logistics across in the short term but from which we should see progressive benefits in the years to come.

Now, trends by regions. Let's now look at those trends where we saw organic growth in all four regions this year. France grew 3.5% like-for-like over the year and 4.8% in the second half with both price and volume positive. This growth was driven both by dynamic new build activity and also progress in renovation. We saw an acceleration in Q4, with sales up 6% like-for-like, thanks to the progress in renovation and the less negative impact from pipes at the end of the year.

It was noting that if we exclude the negative impacts of the cyber-attack and pipe, France growth would have been around 5% for the full year. We saw further growth in the rest of Western Europe, up 3.1% over the year with progression in all countries aside from Germany which remains hesitant and which was affected by production transfers. The U.K. continues to grow driven by pricing, despite volume settling and the lack of visibility. The Nordics once again showed good growth in our main markets Norway and Sweden. And regarding Southern Europe, we had a good year led by Spain.

North America, we mentioned that already when we talk about high performance materials and when we talked about construction products, North America grew by 6% like-for-like over the year with 9.8% growth in the second half. In construction, volume continues to trend well and was boosted by additional weather-related demand in the second half. And I mentioned early that in the industry, we saw good volume improvement overall and particularly in Ceramics.

And finally, Asia and emerging countries had another excellent year with sales up 9.2% driven by all four regions as detailed on the slide. The second half was even more impressive with an acceleration to 11.4% organic growth, thanks in particular and Pierre-Andre mentions that to a better performance in Brazil.

When you look at operating income by region, as the operating margin widened in France to 3.1% for a year from 2.9% in 2016, driven by the recovery in like-for-like growth are affected by the cyber-attack on the other hand. In the rest of Western Europe, we saw the margins tighten from to 5.9% from 6.2% the year before, hit by the cyber-attack which was most strongly felt in this region and also by the time lag between pricing and the rising raw material and energy costs particularly in the second half which particularly impacted this region. As a result operating income decreased slightly for this region this year.

North America to the opposite, so margins widen by 80 basis points to 11.3% and operating profit in this region rise by 12.3%. In Asia and emerging countries not only is our fastest growing area, but it's also our most profitable one with very good improvement with margins up to 11.5% from 10.9% last year and an impressive 16.8% increase in operating income.

And lastly looking at the EBITDA generation and the CapEx by region, I think as the main remark I would make is that we are clearly focusing CapEx investments in the most attractive markets and regions and you saw that on the preview slides both in terms of growth and in terms of profitability with a clear end of our Cap Ex on Asia and emerging markets.

And now, I'll leave it to Pierre-Andre to give you more detail on this as he gives you an update on the strategy.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

So first, a few points about strategy where we basically implemented the roadmap that we explained to you at our Investor Day in last May. We'll just cover briefly four points. First, growth with an acceleration of growth in 2017 which is going to continue three engines mostly: first, recovery of our markets which have been going less positive than the overall economy for a number of years, I've started to shift and it should continue. Two, examples which are also our two biggest country France and the U.S. where we clearly see our markets being better than the overall economy and this will continue. Overall, I think they are good engines a little bit everywhere in the world.

Second factor of our growth is our long time focus on innovation. Two example of products we are launched recently which are not still yet very big part of our sales but which are growing very, very fast. You remember we announce these new plasterboard last year where sales are growing up very fast and our electronic glass is now in a more commercial mode, so sales are accelerating.

Search engine is clearly a challenging in profile compared to a few years ago driven by the acceleration from a low base of the type of solution we provide into emerging markets. And this is based on the growth of the middle classes in these countries, that's why organic growth in those regions is growing very fast with now very good coverage. It is representing 35% of our profits in 2017, despite still low level in Brazil compared to what it has been and Brazil is starting to come back.

So this is a significant part of our growth and which will continue in 2018, it is a structural growth and that's where we concentrate very significant part of our well growth CapEx. So as you have seen, this is stealing our growth, we are increasing our CapEx, with three main priorities. First, new geographies where there is growth Guillaume mentioned a few examples that's clearly where we are putting our growth CapEx.

And secondly, speed up in the digital transformation of our distribution activities with significant investments in IT and in logistics.

And third and I explained to you this program in the May last year, we are speeding up our investments in modernizing our plants using all the new technologies that is called 4.0 in Germany with a new wave of productive. So we forecast again an increase of our CapEx in 2018 but we stay we are very tight on the other CapEx, I mean all our maintenance CapEx and we stay in the range that we have announced in May.

Second point, which is linked with this new way of investment in productivity. In cost savings, we are stepping up in line with our program to generate over the next three years around €300 million. In fact in 2017, we generated €290 million. And you will hear a few example of what we are doing. I think in most of our activities now we have started some pilot sites and we are going to expand and they follow some metrics in terms of our robots, in terms of the number of projects where we are using that analysis which requires a source of investments in IT where there is a new way of productivity in all our industrial businesses, which is coming and which is fund fueling this cost reduction results.

So the point digital is not only in our plans, our digital transformation is quite faster at the moment in all aspects and mostly I would say in the relationship with our customers. We have a large number of new initiatives acquiring a few small startup been very reasonable in terms of prices and launching some internal startups like NEU we talked about a number of times. But I would say that big part of our efforts to digitalize what we do is first which is less known is digitalizing all our customer offering with is what we call Pink Product and Formation Management and we are covered now a big part of our range both in our industrial businesses and in construction and in distribution.

We are also rolling out the new what is called demand building information modeling which is going to change possessively is the productivity of our customers with a number of projects. We are growing our new business model like NEU but that is not an influence into intermediation to get closer also to the end user which is gaining more significant role in the value chain. These requires clearly a step up in our IT expenditures in the especially in distribution which is having also an impact on our cost and distribution so there is a significant increase in the IT costs and this will be there for two, three years, which is explaining that the recovery to some extent in terms of the profit is taking a bit longer that we could have expected. But I think it's a very important investment for the future. And of course we have increased also our IT expenses related to cyber security as I mentioned.

I would like to give you with a short video a small example of the kind of things we do in logistic and IT with this a new automotive warehouse that we have installed in Norway. If you can have the video

[Advertisement]

So this is just an example but you see that in distribution we have very automated logistic, it will go significant investment but this position us very well for the future.

The last points on strategy is an acceleration in terms of the small and middle size companies where we explained to you in your in May that we were planning around €500 million of acquisitions on average in the next three years. We have done a little more than that €640 in 2017 with 28 small acquisitions, which should generate significant value. We are very strict with our criteria to create value in year two or three, which means that if I take the one we have done last year, if I include synergies that we generate in this year two and three, we have multiples which are on average below 7 times EBITDA.

We have a very good pipeline at the moment and we have already signed deals for more than €200 million at the beginning of this year, but we are quite selective and in fact there are a lot of small opportunities, but I say no more often than yes at the moment because we want to stay very disciplined in terms of prices and there are some countries our prices are becoming too expensive for us.

The focus has not changed, so three priorities on bolt-on acquisition where then the idea is to deliver very quickly cost synergies and increase our local footprint. We have also acquisitions in new geographies and it's really then to help the group to bring the other businesses in the geography. You remember that the first step in a country generally is a culturally the most difficult one but then we can accelerate. And technological niches where the idea is to buy not a technology which is very close to what we do in the other and then to rule out using the same channels around the world. We have had some very good nice examples in HPM but so in other activities. So you see a few examples of what we're doing. Sometimes I have classified these acquisitions into three categories but sometimes there are some which I would say tick two boxes of these priorities which is even better.

So now in terms of outlook, first to express its confidence in our outlook, the board yesterday decided to increase the dividend to €1.3 per share which represents 44% of the recurring net income. You know that our policy to be between 35% and 40% of the net income, but we have decided to increase to propose to the shareholders to increase the dividend as we are getting back to that range. This dividend will be paid in cash just during the same time in 2017, we have brought as Guillaume said 8.3 million of share and consume 7 million of them as of now.

So now in the outlook, as you understood, I am quite optimistic about 2018 and the trend of the fourth quarter is quite encouraging from that standpoint. I think we are going to have a further good growth in France, led by the new build and which is now the big engine which is a bigger one for us of renovation as started and I am confident about 2018 in France.

We should have a good progression of other Western European countries whether it is in the South, whether it is in the north and in Germany. There is one country where there are some uncertainties which is clearly the U.K. given the process a very uncertain process of the Brexit which is more creating uncertainties on the market than I think a direct impact in Saint Gobain, we buy what we produce in the U.K. is sold in the U.K. So it's more, we are not going to be affected strongly by what's going on between Europe and the U.K. But the general climate in the U.K. is uncertain at the moment.

Very strong growth in North America and I would say there are much more optimistic after all the Tax Reform which is going to have a significant impact for two 2018 on the industrial businesses and construction is going to stay good. So I think the U.S. will deliver as good growth in 2018. And we should have a good momentum in Asia and emerging countries. At the moment I mean most countries are going well and including which is new from the fourth quarter Brazil, so I think we should have a good growth there. What does that mean for our businesses? I think that for innovative methods we should have good continued growth and we should also have good margin level.

In construction projects, clearly we'll have better volumes, better prices but clearly our focus is to have a better cost price spread that in 2017. The end of the year boards well and what we have announced at the beginning of this year in a number of countries is also positive, but we have still significant inflation in these business. And distribution should benefit from volume growth in Western Europe.

So in these overall framework, what our priorities no surprise, the first priority is price which is clearly, but you see that the trend has been good, I'm pleased with the fourth quarter and I think - but it is absolutely necessary that we do that. The environment is getting a bit more supportive but in some cases, we are clearly to take some risk in terms of short term, in terms of our market share, we are ready to do that. In some cases, the industry is having the same pressure on cost and also is acting. It is a clear focus for Saint Gobain.

We continue to deliver our cost cutting program and this year I expect to €300 million in line was what I told you. So CapEx program will increase in line with that I told you from a strategic standpoint, we will be around 4% of sales in 2018 with focus and on growth of CapEx mostly in emerging countries and also in the U.S. in some cases, productivity with 3.4 program and the digital transformation particularly in building distribution.

We will continue to have a strong commitment on R&D which is growing regularly in line with our revenues to support our differentiated high-value-added strategy and a good focus again on cash flow generation, you have seen that we have increased the free cash flow in 2017 despite the increase in CapEx. So overall, I am targeting for 2018 of those are like-for-like increase in operating income for 2018 with good confidence in the economy and ability of Saint Gobain to deliver faster growth.

So that's what we had to tell you and now Guillaume and I, we are ready for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Josep Pujal

Yes. Good morning. Josep Pujal from Kepler Cheuvreux. I have two questions both on pricing, please. The first one, would you say as CEO of one of your peers let's say who consider that passing prices in an inflection point where we have had two years of deflation and suddenly cost inflation comes back, these inflection period is a little bit more tricky because clients are not used et cetera. So do you think that there is a sort of burden or negatives that has been impacting you in H2, 2017 but that increasing prices will be easier going forward?

My second question is if you could be more precise in those areas where it's for competitive reasons more difficult to push price increases I understand that not all the businesses, in some businesses it's relatively easy to let's say grow prices according to cost increases but there are a few ones where it's tougher because the competition is tougher. Could you share with us the situation?

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

I will start because you asked the question to me so I will start and Guillaume will expand. Yes, I think that - but it is clear from the trend you have seen quarter-after-quarter that we are getting out of the situation you described which means that our environment is now realizing that we are back to not to huge inflation removed but we are out of the recession. And it's clear that the first one is the raw materials and it's coming through the chain. And the reaction that I hear at the moment from even from the customers of distributions of all the craftsman's of the contractors is more positive in most countries and it was one year ago with especially for these categories of customers, the issue is that when they are contractors of projects they don't want to change their pricing during the projects. So that's was one of the issue we had let's say in Q3. You've seen the Q4 is getting a better. So I'm becoming more optimistic about that.

That being said then you are the competitive situation in each business that and I have seen that many times in the past. The competitive situation is not necessarily according to what you can study in business schools and it's not when the capacities are full that necessary pricing is good and it's not - when the capacities are limited, there are plenty of capacity available then the pricing is necessarily good. It depends by industry, by the behavior of various actors and that kind of different consequences, so there is not one specific situation. As in most cases the leader in our markets Saint Gobain as a very strong stance in that and that's what I explained in my presentation.

Maybe Guillaume, you want to add something?

Guillaume Texier

No, because I would repeat what you said. It's a question of several parameters of pricing, it's a question obviously of capacity utilization, but also of competitive structure of the market and lastly about behaviors. And it's something which is new really predictable. When capacity utilization is extremely high then we usually have a very good pricing power and this was an example for example in the last few years in Flat Glass in Europe, we had good pricing power on the back of good capacity utilization.

But when there is a low capacity utilization, it doesn't mean that the opposite is true. And the truth is changing from year to year. A place where we have usually low market share in the U.S. but it doesn't mean that in the U.S. we always have difficulties to increase price. It depends really on the moment on the behaviors and so is there is no real clear answer to be given and that it depends on the countries and even sometimes on the regions inside the country.

Sven Edelfelt

Sven Edelfelt, Natixis. Three for me if I may. Firstly on the building distribution, looking at the full year, it seems to me that the operating leverage is bit weak or at least a bit below the guidance you gave a couple of years ago, which was between 20% and 30%, just would like to understand the reason behind it, is it digital, is it FX?

Second question is on Sika. Looking at the share price, it stand above your acquisition price or at least the option you have Sika. Why wouldn't you simply exercise your option on wait for the laws in court to rule, is it something you think of?

And then the last question is on the elimination between the operating profit, it seems that the figure is three times higher over last year, can you elaborate on that please?

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

I will answer first two and Guillaume will answer the third one. On the operating leverage in distribution, I think that you mentioned the two main reasons for there is clearly an exchange rate issue concerning the U.K. which is having an impact. And then I would say that we have more cost linked to IT and digital transformation especially in France and the U.K. I would say Nordics, we have made those investments already. We have some big programs going on in France in terms of IT which is having not only CapEx impact but also a cost impact, so that is also lowering the leverage. But I would say that country by countries, there are some countries where we have a good leverage is a little bit lower this year that what we have in mind and that we flagged, I left mostly for two these reasons.

So third point on distribution which is this one is behind but has had a clear impact is that it is a business where the cyber-attack was the most important. And the cost impact of the cyber-attack versus the sales drop is clearly higher than the leverage. So it has a negative impact on the leverage is very clearly in distribution in 2017. A big part in the first half but also some in the third quarter. So that was I would say more unfortunately or fortunately for the future well off.

On Sika, as you know we have a contract with Burkard family and our goal is - and we are confident. We wait that the Burkard family gets back their property rights. And I will mention always that this will happen before the end of the year.

Guillaume Texier

And on the elimination in fact what you're talking about is what we call the holdings which is what is centrally accounted for in operating profit and it's true that it's higher this this year. And there are several reasons, one of them being in trances because that we have self-insured and we had for example an earthquake in the Mexico where we suffered damages in our flood less installations all of that is accounted for in holdings. And those effects already mentioned but there are several of them. Another factor I would mention is the evaluation of free shares as the performance of the group is increasing.

Nabil Ahmed

Hi, Nabil Ahmed, Barclays. Thanks for taking my questions. Three if I may. First one, could you come back on the operating income bridge in the second half of the year 12.4% like-for-like obviously a very good number versus 7.4% printed. I think in your presentation you mentioned that the contribution of the acquisitions were much higher than the group on average for Ceramics regions and business mix regions. I was wondering if you could clarify what's the bridge in terms of contribution of acquisition in H2 versus FX and as well give a guide in 2018 given the amount you have spent so far, how much should we expect as an operating profit impact for 2018 and also on Forex?

Second question, I think you mentioned an increase in litigation costs beyond asbestos, could you please clarify and come back on that?

And finally, last question is on the innovative materials, margins already very high from a historical standpoint. You seem to be pretty relaxed and pretty bullish on growths, do you see potential for margin increasing in Flat Glass and HPM? Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

I will take the third question and Guillaume will take the first two. So in terms of margins for innovative materials, you remember that I was asked many times whether we'll get back to 10% in Flat Glass, so we are there and I'm pretty happy we have delivered that. Especially when I look at the results of our main competitors I think that the gap has in fact increased.

I think we the goal for me in Flat Glass is stay double-digit. And on the back of the good growth in volume driven by our investment both in where we are getting share a little bit everywhere and in float glass in emerging countries, we will have the main driver of the growth and I think the goal is to stay at double-digit.

Concerning HPM, we had I think one year a better margin than the one we have had in 2017. And I think also this level we are at is in 2018, I feel quite confident we will stay at that level and that we will generate. And so HPM good growth. As I told you, I am I repeat myself but I am quite bullish at the moment on what's going on in the U.S. industrial activities we have very strong order books. And I think we should have a good year in HPM.

Guillaume Texier

So on litigation costs, we have this year as you saw €337 million in non-operating costs overall which is €25 million higher than last years and slightly lower to give your perspective compare to what we have in 2015. And there are three components as I mentioned here as there is as we discussed which are relatively stable in fact very stable. Then there is a restructuring costs. And as I mentioned, we are trending down in terms of restructuring costs. We continue to have restructuring costs as its part of optimization programs but as our activities getting better, we are doing a little bit less of large restructuring.

And then there is litigation and environmental costs, which are quite variable year-on-year and we have many prevention policies on this one to try to reduce as a number of all currencies of those events and I think we're very successful in doing that. But as I mentioned during the Investor Day, those side of the situation is that every event is costing more in a worldwide litigation costs are higher.

So this year, we are in a relatively high year with for example legal fees linked to the fact that we are one of thousands of parties involved in the Greenfield we improve in the U.K. Or in the U.S. our voluntary efforts to remediate water pollution around three of our former existing sites in high performance materials. So those are two examples of what happens this year. It's very lumpy year-over-year and this year is a relatively higher but the remaining below what we had in 2015. The two I was mentioning for example, I mean as we addressed, which are exceptional.

And you other question about contribution of FX and perimeter to operating profit, usually we don't get into such details. But I think I mentioned during my presentation that the exchange rates in fact this year on the operating profit was disproportionately higher and negatively higher compared to the exchange rate on themselves because of our specific geographical mix and because of what I mentioned for example on the U.S. where we have a good level of profit and in some Asian and emerging countries where there was a lot of currency variation in countries where we were generating profits.

When it comes to perimeter, I think the guidance we have given is that the acquisitions that we have done this year will generate on a new full-year basis approximately €500 million. And I would say that the profitability of all of those acquisitions is more or less in line with the rest of the group.

In the 2017 numbers, I don't have the figure in mind but what I would say also is that they are going to be acquisitions next year. So all-in-all it compensates.

I gave the answer on sales, but really I wouldn't get into such details on operating profit because here it depend so much on the situation country-by-country and on the specific profitability that we have in each country. For example, one big element is evolution of the dollar in a country which is representing a substantial part of our profits, so it's very difficult to predict.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

The rate of the dollar for 2018, I will answer your question. Given the present one is going to be more then what we had in the second half that's what the answer from Guillaume during his presentation, if it is exist but one.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] Two questions from me. The first one is coming back to France, you are confident in France but we have today more or unless €330 million EBITDA standpoint that use to hit €600 million ex-value, could we in the reasonable future hit back €600 million contribution number first? Secondly, to get back to the two difficult activities of Lapeyre, where do we stand to this businesses, are they today hitting positive numbers on it? Many thanks.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

So, I think you answered to your question. To answer your questions the profitability fronts is by the fact that these two businesses have clearly not good performance even though Lapeyre is improving. Our pipe business is starting to improve by the end of the year. The fourth quarter was better. We have launched significant actions to reduce our cost base in France, but the French business of pipe has been affected by clearly very significant drop of our exports for both regions, which other fact that the oil countries which have been historically buying a lot of pipes are don't have given the price of oil the last three years have had drop in there order. This is starting slowly better but in fact the recovery has been behind what I was expecting.

And the second reason is also and that's why we reduced our cost base in France is that there is new competition for this export business and that we are lacking competitiveness in France to compete in some of these export markets. In terms of the domestic markets in Europe for pipe, France in fact is a market which is better.

And I think the outlook for the French market in pipes is getting better. The work for instance going on around Paris for the next few years are positive. Other countries are still weak, Spain which is a country where we have a significant potential has been below what we expected mostly because of the political situation and that's I'm not talking about category, I am talking about the fact that we didn't have a government for quite some time and this is taking time to come back.

So I think that the activity from the pipe standpoint is, we have touched a point of fourth quarter as a comparison with was better. So those two activities are have an impact on the profitability in France. The other impact is what I told you we are under a big investment program at the moment in our distribution business. But I am confident that with the volume progressively, we are going to significantly improve the profitability of France.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical Difficulty]

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

We are still, if I combined the two, we are still making losses in 2017, yes.

Eric Lemarie

Hello. Eric Lemarie, Bryan, Garnier. I got three questions if I may, please. The first one on raw materials and energy, Pierre mention it but I missed that, could you remind us what was the impact of raw materials and energy last year and what could be your guidance for 2018?

The second question on Sika, I can see you are very confident to finalize a deal in 2018, but I was wondering if you are not a bit worried by the fact that we are still waiting for the Court of Appeal decision on the voting right of SWH and that appeal left that is likely. Do you think you will have the time to closer deal this year because of this legal issues time lag?

And the third question regarding Europe, could you remind us why Germany was so soft last year and why you believe it will be better next year, I mean in 2018? And on Nordics, we can in some time some negative comments regarding construction in the Nordics, you are doing very well in this part of the world, are you by any concerned about the construction markets in the Nordics today? Thank you.

Guillaume Texier

So I will take the first one. On raw materials and energy, what I said during my presentation is that the cost impact for last year was over €500 million. For this year, we continue to see an inflationary environment, but we think we are cautious about giving guidance, but we think that cost inflation is going to be there, it's going to be less than last year but probably more than €300 million from what we can see at this stage with continued inflation in some raw materials. We saw most of those flattering, but overall, we think between €300 million and what we had last year.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Concerning Sika, I am not an expert on legal timing of tribunals in Switzerland, but what I understand is that the procedurals at the Federal Court in Law is relatively short one. So as I told already our main scenario is that we will an outcome at the end of the year. And if by accident we don't have an outcome by the end of the year, I can assure you we will together with the Burkard family, we will find the appropriate course of action in due time. In concerning Germany, as I think I said already, we had some closures of businesses in Germany that were transferred to Eastern Europe which had an impact in our activity in Germany, this was mostly in our Flat Glass business.

Concerning our construction business is whether it is a construction products or whether it is distribution businesses, first Germany was more difficult last year than other countries in terms of pricing. So that's one country we have difference in terms of cost and price was not very easy. Germany was quite hit by cyber-attack given our systems we had last year. And also I would say that the construction market is has been in 2017 from our standpoint a bit disappointing. I things of the main reason is that our customers are find labor. There are labor shortages in the construction market which means that the activity is slowed down by this factor. I think that these - I think that some of these factors will not play in 2108. And concerning the what's going on in the labor markets, I think they are, I feel a bit more optimistic about that because aesthete is a clear shortage, there was a clear shortage is as lowest have been the gaps being filled through different ways by the German economy.

Concerning Nordics, I am positive about the Nordics. I am not at all as - sometimes, I hear some negative comments about the Nordics. We have had a fantastic year in Sweden, I think Sweden will stay good. Nowhere was not such high in terms of the economy and we perform well and we have a good, very good recovery at the moment in Finland which will continue. So all-in-all I'm not pessimistic, Guillaume is heading our distribution business and he is from Norway and can give you more color of what's going on in the Nordics.

Guillaume Texier

Thanks very much what's Pierre-Andre said, because it's always a discussion when we have such a good market and also high price increases in the living - in the housing. We see for 2018 a good market also report given by the Norwegian bank was very positive unemployment is going down, so the economy stays stable. We also have to remember that we are not only in new building, we are in renovation on all kinds of different sectors and so we can leverage from that because infrastructure is increasing especially in Norway.

In Sweden, price increases in housing has been significant we see a little bit of flattening of that for 2018 but the market stays strong. So we expect from those two market resource a huge impact on over result and turnover a good market or 2018. Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

So now we go to the question on the phone. And then we will go to the Internet. So further call, the phone.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Arnaud Lehmann from Bank of America. Sir, please go ahead.

Arnaud Lehmann

Thank you very much. Good morning, gentlemen. Two questions from me. Firstly on CapEx you give guidance €1.7 billion for 2018, 4% of sales. Do you believe that 4% of sales is like new nominative level for Saint Gobain or is 2018 slightly higher than average because of digitalization another 4.0 industry CapEx spending that's my first question.

My second question is regarding the M&A outlook or your acquisition outlook you've indeed been relatively active in the coming in the last months. What is the state of your M&A pipeline do you believe you will be able to continue the pace of acquisition in the coming months? Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Okay. So I'll answer the two question. On CapEx what we guided for is 3.5% to 4%, 4.5% of sales we will be we have been at the low end we will be in the brackets. I am not going to give you an exact percentage of sales for the next three years. I think that there are some CapEx which are going to be higher in 2018 than in terms of - it will be in the long run we may be still have distribution high CapEx in 2019. But I think that it's not it's probably significantly higher than the long run average.

In terms of the growth CapEx, it depends or so on the growth that we see in those countries where we follow the growths of our markets. So as you have seen we have a very good growths in these emerging markets and we will we will follow so don't know exactly we are just all the time the pace of our CapEx in those countries depending on the trends that we see. That's where we spend the bulk of our CapEx and concerning industry 4.0. I think that we are going to have more CapEx like in 2018 than in the years we have had.

So in other words, I think that I would say in between what we have at that low point and what we will have in 2018 it's probably where we are heading but we could have a bit higher or ratio or so we are going to stay in our range 3.5% to 4.5%. In term of acquisition, I think I already explained that in my presentation. We have a good pipeline as the year we have started with already a few deals signed so around €200 million are really into first quarter.

And for the rest, I cannot give you a number I'm very careful on pricing at the moment. We don't want to overpay and it depends on it's very difficult to know in advance. As I said, I said, no. I have asked my colleagues to provide me with many ideas and we said no more often than yes but we have a good pipeline I cannot tell you what is the number. I got the range on average or which is around €500 million, it may be a bit more, maybe a bit less I cannot give you and I don't I don't want to have a number in mind for the year I think I always been saying that in the past and I am sticking with that with that support [ph].

Arnaud Lehmann

Thank you very much.

Operator

We have another question from Elodie Rall from JP Morgan. Ma'am, please go ahead.

Elodie Rall

Yes. Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Can I just come back on pricing always to expect cost inflation to be more than €300 million for this year but less than €500 million? So can I ask what would be the annualized in fact of the price hikes that you've already in non-peak Q4 and how much more would be needed to upset the cost inflation that you forecast for the year, so that's my first question, please.

Second on roofing. You said volumes were supported by strong term activity in 2017, as so your expectations for 2018 I think when crowning as guided mid-single-digit decline for 2018 is that what you expect as well?

And third, please. Do you expect wage inflation to be higher in 2018 than last year and is there higher cost savings target aimed at offsetting that? Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Yes, so on the price cost inflation I think you question is a about how much is already in the price increases that we have and how much is in the future. In fact it's a tricky question and there is a little bit which is already a little bit of a price increase which is already been because of the price increases that we have announced but on the other side, if you look at the cost price inflation there is also a little bit of cost inflation which is already in the contracts that we have. And so only one is offsetting and it's a wash. So I think a very simple we have calculating what we need to do is to take the 300 and do the division because approximately both effects linked to 2017 actions are equivalent on the cost and the price side.

On roofing, yes we saw what one Guillaume said about the outlook for next year, first of all, as I mention rightly it depends very much alike always on the weather situation which I'm even less able to predict than the exchange rate. But I would say that overall because of a geographical footprint we are a little bit less exposed to storms it doesn't mean that we're not exposed to storms but we are a little bit less exposed to storms or when it's going so because of that I think we would have a slightly more optimistic vision of 20108 and we expect at this stage to see a flattish market in 2018 given the fact that in 2017 we've been if it indeed from some storms.

And I think your last question was about wage inflation. Yes there are some countries especially for example in Eastern Europe where we are starting to see increased inflation because simply activities getting more busy it's also the flipside of the good activities that we have benefitting from. And yes part of our cost savings efforts and in particular automation and industry 4.0 are aiming at compensating is that and making us a little bit less sensitive to those inflations. So I don't know if it's a complete answer but we're pushing as hard as possible as a cost saving side to offset overall cost increase that we see every year.

Elodie Rall

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Operator

We have another question from Manish Beria from Societe Generale. Sir, please go ahead.

Manish Beria

Good morning. So I have two questions, first is on the operating leverage, so for 2017, I see something like 12% even if I remove the fiber impact or it is something like 15% to 16% for the group. So do you see this operating leverage number improving in 2018 and also I wanted to ask so I thought maybe the fixed cost will come later so the operating leverage at the initiative years will be much higher. So when do you think with the improvement in volumes that fixed cost coming back into the business?

My second question is I wondered to ask, can you finance your acquisition, buyback and dividend with internal cash flow generation. So in other words, do you see your net debt falling overtime? Thank you.

Guillaume Texier

Okay. So on the first question on operating leverage I think we have no change of vision compared to what we said at the Investor Day. This year was as you said a little bit disappointing in terms of leverage and it's mostly because of two effects as a cyber-attack and cost to price spread as we explained. We increased prices quite substantially and we are happy with what we have done but on the other hand we saw an acceleration of inflation during the year and as Pierre-Andre mentioned, I think it's true that it's an inflection point also where this like a little bit of approaching profit.

And if you remember well what we had explained at the time of the Investor Day is that we were clearly anticipating leverage in the future years. But that it would depend also on what we were able to do on cost to price spread it was assuming a constant cost to price spread. So the answer to your question in 2018, we'll depend very much on what we do on this side and I think this question has been addressed very much by Pierre-Andre.

In terms of where and how long can we last without adding fixed costs I would say that it depends very much on the situations and on the businesses depends for example in capacity utilization and if you remember well what we are traditionally saying is that in Europe in construction products in construction related activity there are many businesses where we still have room for additional volumes in our existing capacity which does not mean that at some point you don't have to add shift or things like that, but leverage and as a capacity to increase volumes with limited fixed cost maybe higher than in those are countries for example emerging countries where clearly we are building capacity to follow the growth a very impressive growth of the markets.

Now you're second question was on debt if I remember well and our capacity to self-finance. I mean you saw the net debt evolution last year, it increased by approximately €400 million which is exactly the amount of share buybacks. On the other funds, there was one exceptional item last year which is that we contributed once again to the pension fund for a little bit more approximately half of that. So I would say overall, we are balanced if I look at that, in a year like last year with €641 million of acquisitions and 400 millions of share buybacks, we probably debt stable plus. So I think it will depend in the future and on what we do in terms of share buybacks and in terms of acquisitions and as Pierre-Andre mentioned, we have a general guidance and acquisition but it's not precise year-after-year.

Manish Beria

Okay. Maybe if I can add one more. So on Sika, I mean the price that has been negotiated if you're much less than the current share price, so do you think the situation when you have to pay more maybe the family wants the more for that stake, so do you see a scenario when you have to pay more over to Sika? Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

No, I think there was some speculation last week in Switzerland in some newspaper which has been which is wrong and I have nothing to add to what I said more on Sika, I think that our alignment with the Burkard family is total. And I would like to add something on the debt is that the way we manage is more of to keep our rating at the level of ITs and from that standpoint we are in a very comfortable situation at the moment, so we have some room. So question on the acquisition is to stay disciplined which is a strong commitment I can give you from my side.

If there is no more question on the phone, we move to the Internet. So we have a question first from Paul Roger from Exane.

Paul Roger

Our new price increases plan in U.S. wallboard insulation and roofing and will the price cost spread be stable for the interior solution division of all this year?

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

So I can give you the announcement we have done in the U.S. in terms of pricing, it doesn't mean that we have this price realization, but we have announced significant price increase in insulation between 12% and 15% in February, in gypsum in January also 15% and roofing around 3%. This may be the timing of those is the beginning of the year, which is usual in the U.S. I can tell you at this point that we are we are really pushing hard on these price increases.

In terms of price cost spread be stable for Interior solution division of all this year. You can derive from what I said is our goal is to do that and maybe to do even a little bit better, but all our efforts are in the direction, we will give user results when we know it. And I refer you to various commands based by at the beginning of this morning on the pricing depending on the situation.

Do you expect the recent trend of insulation companies expanding install to continue? How could the penetration of different type of insulation trend posed a Grenfell strategy, maybe Benoit, you want to answer that question.

Benoit Bazin, heading our Construction Products sector.

Benoit Bazin

Clearly, there's a strong inflation market overall on many applications and it's of course one of the matters, you also offer and we see also glass coming back on some applications like [indiscernible]. So for each application they are several solutions being part of you Flat Glass as well and all their materials, which varies according to the regulations, according to countries, according to marketing that were the insulation peers have done. So yes, it is growing, and the whole the insulation market is quite strong right now.

Paul Roger

And the short question from Paul Roger is, are you more confident on the year ahead than you were at this stage 12 months ago?

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Yes. I would say yes. I would say yes for under two main. First, I think that we are getting out of this deflationary environment which was a drag and I refer to the first question on that. So I'm more confident from my standpoint. And on the overall economy, I think it's better with two countries which are two countries where I'm clearly more confident than I was, false clearly and the U.S. I would say and the U.S. where the last part of the year was very good and the Tax Reform is going to have for 2018 a very positive impact.

Unidentified Analyst

Question from [indiscernible]. Could we have more granularity on the discrepancy between the €7 million share concerns and the reduction of outstanding shares by a 2.6, was the difference got mostly from the employee savings plan issuance which was 4.5 million shares this year? So it's very arithmetic.

Given those strong price increases in H2, will this impact the potential for further price increase in H1 2018?

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Well I've given you the example of what we are doing in construction products in the U.S. and the answer there is clearly, no. I think that the situation we have to be analyze business-by-business depending on what we have been doing but the answer is clearly, no. There may be one country well one business in one country where the answer would be different.

Unidentified Analyst

Please can you remind us guidance for group tax rate on an ongoing basis after taking into account, the changes in U.S., France, Belgium, et cetera, Guillaume?

Guillaume Texier

Yeah, it's always difficult to predict the tax rates how many evolutions during the year. That being said you saw that the tax rate went down from 27% to 25% on recurring net income this year. A part of that was exceptionally linked to reimbursement of the dividend tax in France but not everything because it's true that we have reduction in tax rates for example in the U.S. on an ongoing basis and in other countries. So in the end, at this stage, our expectations are to be around in between which means 26% between last year and this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Third question, you guide to strong growth in North American industrial in 2018, what gives this confidence and who should we expect this to be most evident in HPM and therefore helpful to margin?

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

So first part of the question, I already answered many times I think the Tax Reform and the good momentum we have seen in the fourth quarter and the good order book we have at the moment. And yes, this will benefit industrial, it's mostly our HPM business where 40% of sales are in the U.S. And clearly, as HPM has higher margin than the average so the overall margin of Saint-Gobain is positive.

Unidentified Analyst

What was French like-for-like growth in H2 excluding cyber-attack and pipe.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

I would say, it's closer 6 and 2.5, the average is 5, Guillaume?

Guillaume Texier

No, but you don't have that number. But I think it would be closer to 6 and to 5 in the second half.

Unidentified Analyst

Building distribution investment in digital and logistic, is this reflecting a step up in online competition in this business, if so in what regions?

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

The main - the two main, well we are investing in digital in all our countries in distribution but clearly in terms of the CapEx the two big ones at the moment are France and U.K. In Nordics, we have done changes in our IT already some time ago and logistics is now already I would say nearly down, even though it's continued refining. We are looking at on an expansion in Sweden of our logistics warehouse to similar to what I have shown you in the video. So but basically it's mostly France and the U.K.

Unidentified Analyst

The question is, how we - when it's clearly I would say to be in a position to be in terms of distribution?

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

There are challenges in all type of distribution, we consider that our type of distribution because of the facility of our products is less challenged by new entrants than in other type of distribution, but clearly we want to be ready for chances as they happen. And for us the answer is IT and logistics. From that standpoint, I would say that we are investing heavily in France but I think we have probably ahead. In the U.K. we are probably a little bit behind some others, so it's different situation in those two countries.

Unidentified Analyst

Please, can you confirm if you do or don't have the power to extend the offer for the Sika share at the current big price without agreement of all the book really it is not achieved by and of December?

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

I think answered two or three times this question. That's what I have.

There is another question on the phone, I understand. Could go back to the phone.

Operator

Yes, sir. We have another question by the phone from William Jones from Redburn. Sir, please go ahead.

William Jones

Just a couple from me, please. The first when we're looking at the notes the accounts with regard to the pension charge that went against EBIT, it looks like it dropped quite a lot last €125 million charge it was about 200 in the previous year and most of the change was in the second half. Is that correct and I guess why did it happen and does that benefit kind of hold through 2018?

And then the second is just two part question around distribution. Firstly, just coming back to the extra investments in digital, is away to quantified the OpEx effect last year of that or and if not can you just help us will we step up in OpEx on that issue be its growing, will it be kind of easing year-on-year from here forward or is it a similar effect in 2018? And then I guess staying in that division just maybe a quick run through of the kind of competitive backdrop from your traditional case and distribution part by key country would be helpful? Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Okay. I will take the first one. So overall we pay year-after-year approximately €8 billion in salary, wages and pensions to our employees. So this is a very important cost that we are watching closely and now pushing to optimize every year. So pensions in one of the components of those 8 billion that we are working on, you remember that last year for example we did a special contribution to pension fund in the U.S. to optimize the tax component of the pensions. We do other things on an ongoing basis like for example buying back pensions in some countries we did in Europe in the U.S. Like changing the plans in some countries also we did in the U.S. And so overall this explains the fact that we were able to reduce the pension and cost. It shows one thing which is those €8 billion and outside the scope of what we are working on in terms of the cost base, it's not part of the cost savings, but it's something also that we are working on. Is it going to have an impact on next year? First of all we will continue to optimize next year and secondly, what we have done is year is going to have an impact on the service cost for next year, yes.

Guillaume Texier

On the question on the distribution cost, I would say that overall compared to two three years ago into 2017 was probably 2.3 or more in terms of cost. I don't expect a significant increase of that but on the other end, we are going to have addition cost compared to where we were a few years ago for another two to three years I would say, but I don't expect that to grow from what it was in 2017.

William Jones

Great. Sorry the other was just around kind of just general kind of competitive levels of your traditional?

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

In distribution?

William Jones

Yes, in distribution.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Well, I would say that in the Nordics, we have relatively good competitive situation with the stronger competitor in our plumbing and heating business. Overall, I think we are doing a more or less as where they are. We are doing better than competition in the building material side in the Nordics clearly. In the France, I would say that we are doing a bit better than competition both in terms of gross and in terms of margins. And in the U.K. as you know, we are probably sayingbetter results in Saint-Gobain is that it has been the case for a number of years.

I would say as a gap last year in terms of sales growth has been reduced, that's what I would say globally about our main situation of assessment competitors.

William Jones

Thank you.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar

Okay. There are no questions. Thank you very much.

Guillaume Texier

Thank you.