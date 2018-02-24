Eldorado Resorts' (ERI) CEO Gary Carano on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Joe Jaffoni - IR

Gary L. Carano - Chairman and CEO

Anthony L. Carano - COO and EVP

Thomas R. Reeg - President and CFO

Analysts

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Danny Valoy - Deutsche Bank

Daniel Politzer - J.P. Morgan

David Katz - Jefferies

Patrick Scholes - SunTrust Robinson Humphreys

John DeCree - Union Gaming

Andrew Berg - Post Advisory Group

Steve Emerson - Emerson Group

Joe Jaffoni

Joe Jaffoni

Thank you, Shannon and good afternoon everyone and welcome to Eldorado Resorts 2017 fourth quarter conference call. Joining us today from the company are Chairman and CEO, Gary Carano; Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Anthony Carano; and President and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Reeg. On today's call, we'll review the company's fourth quarter financial results, success with the integration of Isle of Capri operations, and progress against the company's other key strategic priorities. We will then open the call to participants for questions.

This afternoon, Eldorado Resorts issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2017. The release is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.eldoradoresorts.com. Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded and a webcast replay will be available for 90 days, the details of which are outlined in today's press release.

During our call, we may make certain forward-looking statements about the company's performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, one should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements are also subject to the inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed.

For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in our forward-looking statements, you should refer to the cautionary statements contained in our press release as well as the Risk Factors contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Eldorado Resorts undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the call.

Also, during today's call, the company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to the each non-GAAP financial measure discussed and the reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the company's website at www.eldoradoresorts.com by selecting the press release regarding the company's 2017 fourth quarter financial results. Thank you for your patience with that. And at this time it's my pleasure to turn the call over to the company's Chairman and CEO, Gary Carano. Gary?

Gary L. Carano

Excited to be here today reporting some great results of the fourth quarter. Net revenues of $428 million basically flat with pro forma year ago levels. While we grew adjusted EBITDA by 16% to $91 million reflecting a 300 basis point improvement in our consolidated EBITDA margins. For the full year pro forma net revenues were down 2% to 1.8 billion while the group performance adjusted EBITDA up almost 9% to $407 million. Our growth initiatives and operating results made 2017 a year that highlighted the transformation of Eldorado Resorts into a true regional gaming powerhouse.

Our acquisition of Isle of Capri in early May diversified our operations into new markets and our integration success with these assets over the last eight months of the year again demonstrated what we believe is a core strength of Eldorado namely our ability to acquire properties in accretive transactions and then operate them in a manner that unlocks previously unrealized upside performance. We've accomplished this now several times in our history first, with the acquisition of Eldorado Shreveport next with the acquisition of the MTR assets followed by the acquisition of Circus Circus and the 50% interest which we did not own of the Silver Legacy in Reno, and then finally with the acquisition of Isle of Capri. In each case we have successfully grown property level adjusted EBITDA across the acquired portfolios by focusing on providing great guest service, excellence combined with rational marketing and promotional programs to ensure we drive profitable revenue.

We continued to see upside in the Isle assets. We are still near the innings of affecting changes in our marketing spend across all our properties and customer segments to drive more profitable revenue as well as our continued work on managing our direct labor costs. As you can see from this quarter's results we are also continuing to capitalize on opportunities at our Legacy properties also. With that let me turn the call over to Anthony.

Anthony L. Carano

Thank you Gary and good afternoon to everyone on the call. In a moment Tom will review the fourth quarter results in detail with color around our core regional reporting segments and their respective performance in the period. But let me first provide some high level operating perspective. The fourth quarter again demonstrated strength across the property portfolio as each of our regions generated material EBITDA growth led by the East and the West. We had nine properties grow EBITDA by greater than 14% in the fourth quarter led by Lake Charles, Pompano, Black Hawk, and Reno. We were able to dig deeper into the Isle properties during the quarter after the initial discovery period following the deal closing. We have found and continue to find opportunities in customer acquisition, traditional advertising, food and beverage operations, and labor throughout the portfolio. As Gary highlighted we are still in the early stages of optimizing the acquired Isle assets even as we have already achieved our targeted $35 million in synergies and while we are further along the path at our legacy properties, we continue to see opportunities to drive additional profitable revenue from them.

We also continue to reap the benefits of the growth capital that we invested over the past few years such as the smoking patio we added at Mountaineer, the new Brew Brothers restaurant inside of [indiscernible] and the new hotel at Scioto Downs. These investments tried two returns on their own but also have contributed to growing gaming volumes. More recently as you know we've been working on comprehensive upgrades at our Reno tri properties. The upgrades were undertaken to get the backdrop of what continues to be a very favorable economic growth in the region for which the longer-term outlook continues to be positive. Downtown arena has been significantly revitalized over the last few years and development in the area is ongoing.

More broadly the region continues to be attractive to new business, investments, and it was recently reported that 107,000 acre Tahoe Reno industrial center is now nearly sold out. A recent report from McCausin [ph] Foundation note that the Reno Sparks Tahoe region ranked number one in the country for the highest startup density for MSA size class, ranked number three in the country for the most business friendly type climate, and ranked ninth among the top hundred places to live in the country.

In terms of our Tri-Properties investment program we've completed to date more than a thousand hotel rooms and suites, updated prudent beverage operations across the facilities, created new public spaces in all three properties, and opened a new poker room and sports deck. On our third quarter conference call we discussed our plan to go forward with additional growth capital in Reno Tri-Properties based on the exceptional returns we have generated thus far. In 2018 we expect to fund an additional $37.5 million on growth projects in Reno including renovation of more than 1200 rooms and suites across the Tri-Properties and a beautiful new spa at the Silver Legacy. With Safari Club [ph] [indiscernible] Reno in the first quarter of 2019 and a larger bowling group in the second quarter we should be in great shape to continue our strong momentum as these projects come online.

I think the progress we've made throughout 2017 in integrating the Isle assets including exceeding our targeted synergies, continuing to focus on effective marketing and promotional programs so that we are generating higher profitability across the portfolio, and our success with and the returns we're generating from our capital investment initiative in Reno demonstrate the potential of the Eldorado platform. I will echo with Gary -- earlier and that we continued to have levers to pull to further grow the company both organically as well as through accretive acquisitions going forward. With that I'll now turn the call over to Tom to provide some details and insights on the fourth quarter financial performance and additional details on our balance sheet and capital structure before we open the call to Q&A. Tom.

Thomas R. Reeg

Thanks Anthony. This is when the fun starts with these acquisitions. When you go into these deals you get a look from the outside as to what you think might be possible once you own these assets, then you close the transaction and you spend the first quarter so kind of getting your legs underneath here and figuring out what the real opportunities are. And then this quarter is really the first quarter where you see us starting to act across the aisle portfolio post transaction. What is gratifying is that obviously we had a strong quarter, all of the -- each region contributed and as Anthony and Gary went through most of our properties, contributed meaningfully to EBITDA growth that's validation of our strategy. I talked to a lot of you about I think that we're doing something different in terms of customer acquisition and you can see -- I hope that you see the fruits of that in terms of just relative performance versus our peers. And I'll go into some specific examples in a moment.

We had a mix of top performers in the quarter on a both legacy portfolios Lake Charles, Black Hawk, Pompano on the Isle side all had extremely strong quarters Reno and Scioto in particular out of the Legacy Eldorado portfolio, continue the strength that they've been generating for quite a while. You know in the West Reno RevPAR was up 15% for the quarter so we're continuing to show kind of mid-teens RevPAR growth even though we're lapping significant RevPAR growth quarters. So that's heartening to see. We think a lot of that has to do with -- obviously it has to do with the economic backdrop but a lot of it has to do with growth CAPEX that we put into the Reno market. Black Hawk actually outperformed Reno a little bit on a growth basis this quarter so it had just an extremely strong quarter. The Denver market remains very strong.

On -- to kind of talk you through how we think we're or what it looks like the way that we approach things versus prior owners, I talk about there's a colossal amount of waste in the regional gaming space in terms of chasing customers and that you don't get a lot of value following monthly GGR from us. So I want to take you through Pompano for a moment here in the quarter they had. Pompano I get a lot of calls during the quarter about GGR, total revenue was down 7.5% during the quarter and I talked to you a lot about what's real revenue and what's just promotional cycling through the property.

In the quarter we cut customer acquisition cost, player reinvestment on rated play by over 40% at Pompano. While we did that casino net profit improved by over $1 million just out of the casino, we cut our food loss by more than 50% in the quarter and again this is really just the start of what's happening there. Our labor savings flowed through so on a 7.5% revenue decline at Pompano EBITDA was up almost 30%. And EBITDA margin was up over 700 basis points. So when we talk about what we're doing and we're doing something differently and I hear back, well we hear that from other people they're cutting marketing, nobody is doing it on this scale that I'm aware of. And you see that the results that it's driving. We've continued to drill down on the Isle assets and we found areas of opportunity that we were not aware that where their property labor levels being chief among them. Lake Charles you know that we took that back during the quarter so we kept the $20 million deposit on a $134 million purchase. So the way I look at that is we just bought this asset for 114 million of purchase price and it was doing a little bit less than 15 million of EBITDA when we took it over.

We have a property in Shreveport that does marginally better on the revenue line and does more than twice as much EBITDA as Lake Charles. So we see a substantial opportunity there in the existing asset. EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter almost doubled that property. So we're making significant changes in these properties. There's an opportunity -- there could be an opportunity there to move to land based, if you move that thing to land base you are sub $15 million of EBITDA almost certainly is over 30. So we're just really excited with what we're finding in the Isle portfolio. When we announced the Isle transaction what we said was we saw a path to 25% consolidated EBITDA margins in the company. As we got into the assets last quarter we told you we think we could do better than 25%. I would tell you that that number keeps climbing the longer that we own these assets. I think we can ultimately get these -- our consolidated EBITDA margin into the high 20s. And I don't know that that's the end of the game. We don't see the end of the runway yet and if you look at Isle in its former state it was doing a little over $200 million of EBITDA and I would tell you by the time we're through with the portfolio I would expect our total EBITDA out of those assets to exceed $300 million.

So we've really got a lot of momentum here that the Tax Reform Act you saw the balance sheet adjustment that we had to float through the income statement in the quarter but I don't know that we could have written a better tax bill for our specific situation. We've got just on a from a rate standpoint I think we'll save in excess of $40 million of cash taxes over the next two years versus where we were before. The way that your capital is treated now you're incentivized to pull forward growth CAPEX projects that have the right ROI that would have been waiting and you can see that we've done some of that. So you get into situation where you pull forward CAPEX projects that historically have had demonstrated high ROI and it reduces your cash tax bill. I would expect this to be a deminimus federal cash tax payer in 2018.

So we've got a lot going for us. We had a very good finish to 2017. As we start 2018 we experienced the same crappy weather that everybody experienced in the Midwest, in the South, in the East in January but what I would say is we have the benefit of an easy comp in Reno and Reno has constantly been quite strong and then we have the savings from the -- we have savings that we are rolling through Isle. So yes, we were impacted by weather, what I would tell you is January is the least important month of the year from a contribution standpoint. So we think that will be a minor blip and we have some offsets as well. So we still feel very good about both first quarter and 2018 as a whole. And with that I will open it up to any questions that you have.

[Operator Instructions]. We will first go to Chad Beynon with Macquarie.

Chad Beynon

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. I want to start with margins, you guys did a phenomenal job in the quarter and then Tom your comments of raising that goal is certainly something that's my fear for investors. Can you help us think about how we should think about that goal and certain targets particularly in light of the CAPEX that you talked about that will be going on in 2018, does that kind of delay the coiled spring of margin improvement to 2019 or do you still expect to kind of continue on this path as expected in 2018? Thanks.

Thomas R. Reeg

Yeah Chad I would say we'd expect to be materially better in 2018 and better than that in 2019. 2019 had some calendar benefits in Reno in terms of group business that should accelerate as this growth CAPEX is coming on line. So 2019 should be a particularly a strong year for us. But the timing is such we feel good about both 2018, 2019 from a margin expansion standpoint. We don't know how long we can keep going. As you see in our numbers you know that the East region has -- is predominately Legacy Eldorado properties and it's still having very strong year-over-year improvement in EBITDA and EBITDA margin. And we're over three years post the acquisition of MTR. So we're learning this as we go through in terms of what's possible and how far we can go and we have not in the reduction in customer acquisition costs there's not a single market in our 20 properties where we've had to stop. So we're still going.

Chad Beynon

Great, thanks and then my follow up separately on Lake Charles, the first three quarters of the year at least from GGR perspective, that property was down roughly 10% on average in the fourth quarter that improved. So this is kind of before you took it back and implemented some of your strategies on the revenue and EBITDA standpoint. So first off could you help us think about if that market is starting to recover just kind of post flood and if you're seeing customers come back to the market? And then secondly if you can quantify if there was any margin impact just bringing this back into your portfolio because I believe it was more of a lower margin property? Thank you.

Thomas R. Reeg

Yes so it is a below average margin property even with the improvement in the fourth quarter. So it brings down our consolidated margin. So the market seems to be doing fine post hurricane. There's no -- I can't tell you that there's a dramatic spike in terms of a lot of FEMA money coming in areas like you've seen in the past. I would tell you from a revenue standpoint in 2018 I would expect a lot of noise in our reported GGR number there. This is -- we took over Shreveport from a freefall bankruptcy that was highly contested. The property was doing $7 million of EBITDA and was kind of in a debt spiral and in terms of the shape of how they were operating it, I think that was doing a little bit better than Lake Charles when we took it back. So I mean there's a tremendous amount of opportunity in Lake Charles that we're spending a lot of money chasing business that just didn't make any sense. And you're going to see that unwind very quickly and it's going to lead to some noise in the GGR numbers.

Chad Beynon

Thanks Tom. Best of luck all.

Thomas R. Reeg

Thanks Chad.

We next move to Danny Valoy with Deutsche Bank.

Danny Valoy

Hi guys, good afternoon. Just on the 37.5 million you plan to spend in Reno in 2018 can you quantify any disruption you're expecting and was there any disruption from the renovation in 4Q numbers?

Gary L. Carano

There was no disruption in the 4Q. We will likely continue construction longer into the peak period this year than we did last year. So we may have a floor or two that is out of service at peak times. But frankly we think we'll be able to make that up in the rate. So we wouldn't expect to see much in the way of disruption in the Reno numbers in 2018.

Danny Valoy

Great and just a quick one on M&A, now that there are three gaming REITs are you seeing more M&A activity in this space and along with that have your thoughts changed around holding on real estate or disposing lower EBITDA assets?

Gary L. Carano

No, there is a lot of chatter that I've heard others talk about. We would echo if there seems to be an active environment in terms of discussion. I would say from where we sit I am reasonably optimistic that we'll be able to find something that fits our goals of buying assets that we end up buying for three to six times what we're doing with that asset post transaction. I'm optimistic that we'll find opportunities that we can execute on if you're looking out in a medium term.

Danny Valoy

Great, thanks very much.

Next question comes from Dan Politzer with J.P. Morgan.

Daniel Politzer

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. So with respect to the comment on tough weather you and your peers have mentioned that you have seen in January and your strategy of limiting marketing and promotional spend, how would you characterize the traffic you are seeing and have you seen any impact regarding that strategy? I guess also as you look out across the different markets you are in, are there any markets where you're not as much impacted by weather and what are the trends there?

Gary L. Carano

I mean I would say absent weather the trends are not materially different than they were at the end of last year. You have Midwest, South, and East have all had a combination of snow and cold that you had seen going through the regional numbers. Reno has had spectacular weather versus a very difficult first quarter last year weather wise. But so you had two different questions rather from a weather standpoint for us you have got impact in three regions but you've got a significant offset in the West and then you've got reducing the -- you are still rolling through the reduction in cost out of Isle so we still looked fine. And in terms of I think the same question was have we had seen any impact on traffic based on cutting back marketing other than unprofitable players showing up less and showing up profitably when they do know we haven't seen an impact.

Daniel Politzer

Got it, thanks. And just on Pompano, in the past you have talked about expanding at property maybe with the J.V. Can you guys give us if there is any update there on that?

Gary L. Carano

I would say that's an enormous opportunity in front of us. You should expect that we're working to be in place to develop the undeveloped land at Pompano in a way that would provide significant value through the venture where we do the development and that it would stimulate significant visitation to the casino that would generate significant incremental revenue and EBITDA. And I am optimistic that we can -- we would be in a position to talk about that some point in the first half of this year.

Daniel Politzer

Thanks and just one last quick one on your CAPEX so you are doing 37 million at Reno, roughly half your 150 project CAPEX so other than Blackhawk where are you spending the balance of that project CAPEX?

Gary L. Carano

It’s a mix, so Anthony can touch on that.

Anthony L. Carano

We are doing a Brew Brothers restaurant in Waterloo, Iowa, Colorado in the fourth quarter, rooms and Spa in Reno.

Gary L. Carano

Also Bourneville gets a Brew Brothers REIT there.

Thomas R. Reeg

Yeah, on the growth side in Reno and Colorado are about 80% of that number, the rest is kind of a smattering of Brew Brothers that are a couple of million a piece in some of the Midwest markets.

Daniel Politzer

Got it, thanks so much guys.

Next question comes from David Katz with Jefferies.

David Katz

Hi, good afternoon. So I wanted to just follow up on the CAPEX question just given the change in status for Lake Charles. And it may not be necessarily the most straightforward issue but my last visit to the property was some time ago but I could certainly see and accept arguments that it could use -- it could benefit from some investment as it is right now versus contemplating a land based replacement for it. Are you thinking about allocating any capital specifically to that property or is it entirely just an operating story for the moment?

Thomas R. Reeg

For the moment it's an operating story waiting for the result of the legislature this session. Well, I would say we're certainly going to invest in the property as we do all of our properties but on a materiality standpoint the opportunity is if they go land basins you are familiar with it, if you could put a box that would connect the hotel and the parking garage, kind of replacing where the escalator and the atrium are so you bring your casino right to the front door. And that box like that cost in Iowa about $55 million. So you can do it fairly reasonably with a high return on investment.

Gary L. Carano

So all we have to do David is get Louisiana to approve the legislation and we're very excited about that opportunity.

David Katz

Got it. If I can ask just one more, obviously the margin improvement across the board is impressive, one of the issues Tom that we've talked about in the past is looking at the margin opportunity in the context of the gaming tax rates in which you operate. And is it fair to look at the West region where Reno presumably has the lowest gaming tax base relative to the others as having more opportunity than the others irrespective of Isle versus Legacy properties. If you could just sort of comment on that notion I will appreciate it?

Thomas R. Reeg

I would say that is accurate but you have to keep in mind the size and scale of the Tri-Properties introduces a lot of operating leverage to your equation. So that's going to be a big factor in terms of the margin that you can get to there. I would point to as a region we've got the Midwest into the low 30's now even in the fourth quarter which is a relatively low volume period of time with an average tax rate in the high 20's. So there's -- we're not worried about running out of opportunities regardless of the tax rate that we're in.

David Katz

Got it and if I can ask one last one specifically about the Isle assets where over time they could approach $300 million number given some of us and myself included propensity to get ahead of ourselves, if you could just talk about trajectory to make sure we were thinking about it in a measured way?

Thomas R. Reeg

Yeah, I mean what I would say is you think in round numbers -- I think in round numbers and I wouldn't take this as guidance but what I would say is 28% on our current revenue base is about 500 million of EBITDA and I only choose that because that's a round number. Does it seem possible that we can get there out of this portfolio. Yeah, it does and does it seem possible we can ultimately get beyond that, it's too early to say that but we're feeling better about that all the time as we run these assets. I would say looking at what I've seen in terms of estimates where you're in the kind of the mid 400 this year and high 400s next year that all seems eminently achievable to me. But if everybody ran out and said we are going to get through a 30% EBITDA margin next year you are ahead of yourself or you are ahead of us.

David Katz

Okay, thanks for keeping us in line. Appreciate it.

We next move to Patrick Scholes with SunTrust.

Patrick Scholes

Hi, good afternoon. Just a question on when you talk about and discuss strong returns and then at your Reno Tri-Properties and some of your development and your projects and then talk about additional investments, I am just curious can give us sort of a quantification of what a strong return might be as far as a return of invested capital and then going forward what level of ROIC return do you look for when choosing projects?

Thomas R. Reeg

Our hurdle rate is typically 15% plus. I would tell you that my analysis of the second half of the year in Reno of 2017 suggests our ROI on a growth CAPEX from last year was in excess of 50%. And it leaves no question that we should be pursuing more particularly in Reno.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. Thank you for the color on that. That's it.

Next question comes from John DeCree with Union Gaming.

John DeCree

Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking my question. Tom perhaps one free year that you wanted to circle back to that you mentioned in your opening remarks that seems to be pretty significant for the whole industry but I think you sized it up really well with tax reform and what it means for you from a free cash perspective going forward. I think first just wanted to see if you could clarify, I think you mentioned $40 million over the next two years in kind of saving all that was per year or over the next two years combined?

Thomas R. Reeg

That's over the next two combined and then 40.

John DeCree

Got it, as you kind of think about cash flow, you have talked about some growth CAPEX coming forward based on the returns, in Reno that you are seeing and some other projects that you might have as well as the opportunity for depreciation and tax benefits but when you kind of think about the balance sheet and deleveraging and other uses of cash how do you kind of prioritize those kind of after you address some of that really high value, high ROI CAPEX?

Thomas R. Reeg

Yeah, number one priority is continue to grow through acquisitions. We think there's nothing unique about Isle in terms of the way that they operated their properties. We think that most regional operators have operate similarly. Obviously some are better than others but we think there's a large opportunity set in terms of us doing the same thing operationally that we're doing in the assets that we bought so we want to keep going there. We in the interim we use free cash flow to pay down debt with EBITDA rising, our leverage is going to continue to come down quickly. I would say if we were in a position where leverage was headed down sub four times and we didn't have an acquisition opportunity in front of us I think we'd be looking to return capital to shareholders. By inclination now that would lean towards dividend versus buyback. And so you know where your model puts us as to when we would be in that position. I would tell you as we sit here today I'm optimistic we would have an acquisition before we got there.

John DeCree

Got it, that's helpful, appreciate that. And then wanted to cycle back lot of time that we've spent on this call on margin but one item that I think is worth talking about a little bit more is wage inflation, something that a lot of your peers have kind of started to talk about. I think in the opening remarks you talked about adjusting and right sizing property labor levels. So I guess first part of the question is are you guys facing some wage inflations as well? And then the second part is given what you can do on kind of managing and adjusting labor levels is it really a non issue for you as you guys think about just improving margins across the property level?

Thomas R. Reeg

I would say across the entire portfolio it's a non-issue. There are markets where particularly in the West Reno and Denver our tight labor market costs are increasing but you'll notice that those are markets where our top line is growing so that it is swamping the impact of the tight labor market. So yes, we're experiencing some of the things that others have pointed to but we're not experiencing any material wage inflation in markets where we're not seeing significant top line growth.

John DeCree

Great, very helpful. Thanks again and congratulation on the year.

Next question comes from Andrew Berg with Post Advisory Group.

Andrew Berg

Hey Tom, just a quick update on the balance sheet, where does debt stand at the end of the period actual levels in terms of what you have repaid on the term loan at this point?

Thomas R. Reeg

The term loan is in the neighborhood of $950 million at the end of December.

Andrew Berg

Okay, great. Thank you.

We next move to Steve Emerson with the Emerson Investment Group.

Steve Emerson

Congrats on yet another great quarter and year. This is a off the wall question but is there any way to on the back of an envelope give what an approximate EBITDA should be for the hotel portion of the business and I am only looking at this because hotels enjoy a mid teens EBITDA multiple.

Thomas R. Reeg

I mean what I would say is you can see our hotel revenues. Our hotel revenue is dominated by Reno which is going to be more cash than comps so it is a reasonable -- our hotel revenue is a reasonable approximation and hotel margins will run depending on the property of 60% to 70%. So that should get you to your EBITDA margin and if you want to throw a cap rate on that you can get too back of the envelope.

Steve Emerson

Excellent and should we then allocate a portion of the G&A etc to that or not relevant, it is too hard to unscramble the egg?

Thomas R. Reeg

I mean now you're getting more even deeper. I guess yeah, I would probably allocate some G&A to it.

Steve Emerson

Okay, thanks.

And gentlemen there are no further questions in the queue at this time. I will turn it back to you for closing remarks.

Gary L. Carano

Thank you very much and thank you everybody for joining us today. It was a great quarter, excited to report to you and we'll see you again in May when we report our first quarter. Thank you very much.

