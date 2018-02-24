Friday Evening Thoughts On The Week That Was

It's time to take stock of the week that was by revisiting three of the most talked-about topics among market professionals.

I was reading through some of the comments on "Meet Your Driver" this evening and I was struck (again) by the extent to which some readers are trying to frame the market's recent obsession with bond yields (real yields in the case of the "driver" article) as something that only short-term traders need concern themselves with. I implore you not to buy that. Obviously, you can't understand the stock market if you don't understand the bond market. Understanding how bond yields affect stock prices is foundational. It's right out of Finance 101. And I mean that literally.

But beyond the obvious, this discussion is especially important at the current juncture. We're exiting a prolonged bond bull market at a time when the Fed and other central banks are attempting to roll back the post-crisis policy regime. As if that wouldn't already be an interesting enough setup, it's now set against an unprecedented (in terms of timing) foray into expansionary fiscal policy in the U.S., which complicates things further. Additionally, you're reminded that this month's pullback notwithstanding, stocks, bonds, and credit haven't been as simultaneously expensive as they are now in 100 years (there are some charts on that here).

Anyway, I don't want to get too far down the rabbit hole with that discussion here as I meant for this post to be a kind of quick update on some of the key things/themes I'm watching. But I did want to underscore the fact that it is patently absurd for anyone to suggest that equity investors needn't concern themselves with bond yields. If you told Warren Buffett (or any of the other legendary investors you folks like to quote so much) that, he would laugh at you - in that well-meaning way that Buffett chuckles at people.

So just a quick update on that front. In the "driver' post mentioned above, I noted that real yields are paramount and I also went back over the notion that real rates are now a function of expected inflation as the market frets over whether the Fed, concerned that the jolt from fiscal stimulus in an environment where the economy is already operating at full employment, will move more aggressively than expected on the rate hike front. As Morgan Stanley wrote on Monday, "real yields matter most because earnings are (arguably) boosted by higher inflation, the rise in rates above expected inflation (real yield) feels like the most powerful driver of relative attractiveness."

Since the January Fed minutes hit on Wednesday, this has been all that's mattered. I wanted to update the charts from the "driver" post for you. If you were wondering why stocks managed to break with recent precedent and rally strongly into the close, look no further than real 10-year yields which had one of their largest one-day declines of the year on Friday. Here's S&P futures with real 10-year yields (left-hand side is obviously inverted; Fed minutes release on Wednesday marked for reference):

(Bloomberg, my annotation)

And see what I was trying to communicate in the "driver" post is that this stuff is painfully obvious, which is what I guess is sometimes frustrating about the reader commentary. Consider this from Bloomberg's Sebastian Boyd:

Rather than nominal yields, there's a case to be made for real yields as an indicator for stocks weakness. If nominal yields rise and TIPS yields don't, then you're looking at higher inflation expectations, which, all else being equal, should benefit stocks over bonds. So I've been keeping an eye on the 10-year TIPS yield, which has spent the last week or so trying to break through 80bps. That would have set up a move toward the five-year high at 93bps. Today, though, Treasuries rallied while breakeven remained unchanged and the 10-year TIPS yield came back down to 75bps. That may help stocks avoid their after-lunch sag.

That last bit is a reference to what I said on Thursday about how stocks were having trouble sustaining an intraday rally. Boyd was simply suggesting that if real yields continued to fall, Friday's close would likely be strong. Sure enough, Friday broke the trend:

(Heisenberg)

Anyway, that's what's driving equities right now and that's what's going to be driving equities for the foreseeable future.

As I mentioned above, the point of this post is just to kind of update you on the latest regarding all of the things I've been looking at and discussing on this platform recently. One of those things is the veritable exodus from high yield funds, documented extensively here.

To be sure, the environment for the high yield market is still relatively benign, something I tried to make clear in my post from earlier this week. While the bull case is largely still intact, the recent uptick in equities volatility can't be ignored, especially considering the very real possibility that it will prove some semblance of sustainable (i.e., VIX remains elevated). For instance, BofAML's default rate model just registered its first uptick in projected defaults since mid-2014. To be clear, the new next 12-month issuer-weighted default estimate of 2.7% still posits lower defaults (given that the current realized level is 3.3%), but 2.7% on the projection is a pretty notable move up from 2.0% where it stood late last month.

On the liquidity front (remember: my main concern with high yield is the liquidity mismatch in junk ETFs which promise intraday liquidity against an underlying basket of bonds that aren't liquid), there's some positive news. Consider this from BofAML:

HY trading volumes, where Trace volumes expressed as 30-day trailing average as a percent of market size is currently running close the 90th percentile of its post-GFC range (Exhibit 1). HYG share trading volume has spiked to the 95th percentile. This pickup in trading volumes is a reflection of the ability of this market to “generate liquidity” at the time of stress.

Still, this remains largely untested. And even those who, like Voya Investment Management's Randall Parrish, think fears of high yield ETFs are "overblown", nevertheless admit that this is an issue. Here's what he told Bloomberg this week:

We’ve seen what happens when you get volatility and you get flows but what’s going to happen when the market turns? You’re essentially allowing people to day trade high yield.

Meanwhile, you should also note that CDX spreads are kind of hanging out wider despite the snapback in equity vol. Here's CDX.HY spreads versus the VIX:

(Heisenberg)

Moving on, another thing I've talked quite a bit about lately is the impact systematic deleveraging had on the market during the drawdown. On some estimates, risk parity and CTAs were forced sellers of some $200 billion in equity exposure. The psychological overhang from that (i.e. the fear that more might be on the way) was cited by more than a few folks on Wall Street as a complicating factor during the week that began with the short vol. ETP implosion.

As I outlined previously, there's an argument to be made that a note from JPMorgan helped dispel those fears and may have supercharged the afternoon rally on Friday, February 9, thus setting the stage for the strong rebound that unfolded the following week.

The note in question was by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou (who writes the bank’s popular “Flows & Liquidity” pieces, usually out on Fridays), but obviously the guy everyone wants to hear from on this is Marko Kolanovic (affectionately known as "Gandalf" and the man who has made a name for himself tracking risk parity, vol. targeting funds, CTAs, and other quant strategies). He's released about a half-dozen updates over the past couple of weeks and he was out on Thursday reiterating that the systematic deleveraging is out of the way. Have a look at this chart:

(JPMorgan)

What you're looking at (obviously) is the difference between the orange-shaded row in the table and the bright-green shaded row. That change (from January 31 to February 9) is dramatic. You should note that not all of that is down to quants - that's why he separates out CTAs.

Those interested in this can read more from Marko's latest here, but suffice to say he's sticking with the idea that the systematic deleveraging is behind us and he also notes that thanks to the equity selloff, the pension rebalance flow might support stocks into month-end.

So that's a quick (by Heisenberg standards) update on three of the most talked-about topics among market professionals this month. As far as the outlook from here, I would argue that at some level, the only thing that matters is the incoming data. That's something we haven't been accustomed to in a long, long time. For years, we've been so far away from policy normalization that each incremental data point was seen through the lens of the extent to which it did or didn't support the case for rolling back accommodation at some largely unspecified time in the future. In other words, the data didn't really matter given how far off we were from an earnest, coordinated move to normalize DM monetary policy (and please, spare me the "but the Fed has been hiking for a while" bit, because U.S. financial conditions have continued to ease throughout this hiking cycle and the ECB and the BoJ are still in NIRP and are still buying billions and billions of assets every, single month).

Well now, the tightening cycle is really picking up in the U.S. and the "Fed risk" is on the upside (i.e. at this point it's difficult to imagine that the near-term data could possibly come in bad enough to skew the balance of risks to the downside on Fed hikes). Meanwhile, the time table on the ECB's normalization push is beginning to take shape - that is, there's more and more specificity to the discussion the dovish January minutes notwithstanding. Further, there's an argument to be made that Kuroda's reappointment in Japan actually represents a nod to the necessity of rolling back accommodation (theoretically, Abe could have said Kuroda hasn't done enough given where inflation is and given that USD/JPY is looking pretty stubborn again).

Finally, watch the inflation discussion. As you're probably aware, Steve Mnuchin made a rather contentious claim about wage growth on Thursday evening. Jeff Gundlach immediately took him up on it in a series of tweets. The key thing there (again), is the nexus between inflation, the market's perception of how the Fed will react to inflation/expectations, and the effect that perception has on real rates. That's what's going to drive equities going forward.

