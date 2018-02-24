Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Tuesday:

It's the latest trade tension escalation between the world's top two economies. China has threatened retaliation after the Trump administration received a green light to impose steep tariffs on aluminum and steel imports on national security grounds. "If the final decision from the U.S. hurts China's interests, we will definitely take necessary measures to protect our rights," said Wang Hejun, a senior official at China's Commerce Ministry.

Wednesday:

Britain could withhold payment of its £39B Brexit divorce bill if the EU doesn't give it a trade deal, according to Brexit Secretary David Davis. "We have been very plain... Article 50 says the withdrawal agreement has to take into account the future relationship. They're bound up in one, they're not a separate issue."

Stocks sold off into the close after being higher for most of the day as the release of the minutes from the January FOMC meeting did little to ease worries that the Fed could move to raise rates more than three times previously expected for 2018. Almost all FOMC members expected inflation to increase in 2018 and a majority of members believed a stronger outlook for economic growth raised the "likelihood that further gradual policy firming would be appropriate."

Thursday:

President Trump's Council of Economic Advisers has warned that taxing gasoline to pay for infrastructure improvements is an "imperfect" system. "The gas tax's current design isn't really a 21st century design - that the gas tax was set at levels that were needed to fund highways back in the days when fuel economy was really low and we didn't have electric cars," said Kevin Hassett, the council's chairman.

Friday:

There were few surprises in the Fed's semi-annual monetary policy report. Anyone looking for a hint that four rate hikes are planned for this year (vs. the three expected by markets) probably won't find it. And anyone looking for a hint that there will be fewer than three won't find that either. Next week, Fed Chairman Jay Powell makes his first appearance in front of Congress.