3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: February 24, 2018

Bellicum gets the guidance it needs from the FDA

Company: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

Therapy: BPX-501

Disease: Graft-versus-host disease

News: BLCM, fresh off their clinical hold last month due to deaths from encephalopathy, announced that they've had discussion with the FDA about what they would need to incorporate into the study design to allow for continuation of their study of BPX-501 for allogeneic stem cell transplantation and prevention of graft-versus-host disease. In particular, the company will need to institute comprehensive, careful monitoring and management of neurotoxicity in their study. Moreover, they need to provide better education to healthcare providers and patients.

Looking forward: This is obviously a highly positive sign that the FDA is going to allow the trials to continue for BLCM, which helped them pull out of their skid. However, I think it's worth noting that Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) had a somewhat similar hold lifted, only to later be unable to overcome the neurotoxicity. The unfortunate fact is that now BPX-501 will be associated with this side effect, and the only thing clinicians can do is mitigate. It may not fly to trade one potentially fatal complication of bone marrow transplant (GVHD) for another (encephalopathy).

Still, if the uncertainty has created a clear low price point that may serve as a good entry to BLCM if you haven't considered them already.

Mesoblast finally brings the goods

Company: Mesoblast Ltd. (MESO)

Therapy: H

Disease: H

News: MESO announced that their phase 3 study evaluating their allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product for treatment of acute, steroid-refractory GVHD has met its primary endpoint, which was overall response rate at 28 days. The response rate of 69% beat the protocol-defined historical control rate of 45%. The 100-day mortality rate was 22%, compared with historic rates of as high as 70%.

Looking forward: At present, management of acute GVHD after failure of steroids is a mess. Certainly, the recent approval of agents like ibrutinib have provided a boost to this field, but all the progress seems to be made in chronic disease, which is indeed a problem. This marks a potential game-changer for the treatment of acute GVHD. It appears as though MESO may be finally poised to get a product to market after years of valuation deterioration.

Now looks as good a time as any to take a good look at MESO.

Loxo's Trk inhibitor shows huge promise in phase 1/2 study

Company: Loxo Oncology (LOXO) and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)

Therapy: Larotrectinib

Disease: Trk fusion-positive solid tumors

News: LOXO announced the publication of a new paper in the New England Journal of Medicine detailing the use of larotrectinib for patients with Trk-positive cancers. The paper highlights results from several phase 1 and 2 studies, including NAVIGATE and SCOUT. Across all patients, the objective response rate was 75%, with 71% of those responses ongoing after 1 year.

Looking forward: This marks evidence for just the second major tissue-agnostic approach to cancer that we've seen so far. The approval of pembrolizumab for MMR-positive solid tumors was a game changer, and now we're just starting to see why. These findings are a remarkable indicator that patients with Trk irregularities (and the study included 17 different Trk aberrations) can benefit from this new class of therapy. I think it's likely that we're going to see approval of larotrectinib some time later in 2018 on the basis of these findings.

However, LOXO themselves may not benefit as much from approval, since they sold much of the rights to Bayer. But this is a definite inflection point for the company's science.

