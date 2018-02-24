Utilities Week In Review For February 19-23

Let's begin with interest rates, which are currently repricing across the entire bond complex.

Since the first of the year, the entire treasury curve has widened. Most of this increase, however, has occurred in the long-end as traders have adjusted their growth and inflation projections higher.

We're seeing the same situation in the corporate bond market:

The Aaa, BBB, and Baa sections of the curve have all recently increased. But I used a 5-year time frame to illustrate that rates aren't prohibitively high right now; instead, they remain within recent levels.

There are two reasons why this is important. First, utility investors are more yield sensitive than most equity traders. If corporate or government yields start to look attractive relative to utility stocks, demand for utility stocks will decrease. Second, utilities are very dependent on the debt market for their cash needs. Higher rates obviously mean higher interest expenses for the industry.

The following table shows how all major sectors performed last week:

Utilities were up .46%. However, they were the third-worst performer compared to technology and basic materials.

Utilities, however, remain out-of-favor relative to the other sectors:

The following table shows the performance of the largest members of the XLU ETF:

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) rose 2.23% on the back of a solid earnings report (see my overview of the company here). Exelon (EXC) was also higher on no major news (see my overview of the company here). Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) reported a good year (see my review of their earnings here). Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was off marginally (see my review of their latest earnings report here) as was Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) (see my overview of the company here).

Turning to the technical side of things, there are two important charts to consider, starting with this one:

This chart strips out prices; it only contains the EMAs and MACD. This helps us to ignore the noise and look for the overall trend. There are two key takeaways. First, the longer term trend is down: the 20-, 50-, and 200-day EMAs are all moving lower. Second, there is a shorter term uptrend with the 10-day EMA rising and MACD moving higher. In other words, XLU has caught a short-term bid.

Next, let's look at the underlying volume trend:

This chart adds volume to the equation. The top line is the accumulation/distribution line, which attempts to discern if more traders are buying or selling the issue (to learn more, please see this link). This started to rise in January, meaning that, on balance, traders are adding to their XLU position. Next, we have an "equivolume" candle chart, where the size of the candle reflects the magnitude of the trading volume on that specific trading day. The red bars grow larger until the end of January/beginning of February, meaning these were probably the selling climax of the most recent sell-off. The bottom section shows the Bollinger Band width is starting to decrease, indicating volatility is lower.

Finally, we have the advance/decline line for the XLU:

This leveled off a bit over the last week, which means the selling has probably slowed for now.

Overall, the technical picture is improving. This is understandable given that we've seen numerous stories arguing that the recent sell-off in this sector has created a buying opportunity. But also remember the interest rate picture. With rates rising - and the Federal Reserve expected to raise rates at least three times this year - the sector also faces some headwinds.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.