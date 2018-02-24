Investing Using The Yield Curve

But what about using this for your investing decisions?

In last week's post How Close Is The USA To The Next Recession?, several readers pointed out that they check the yield curve to understand if a recession is about to occur. A yield curve inversion historically has been an accurate predictor of an impending recession in the U.S.. But, is it useful in timing market declines?

A yield curve inversion is where short term bonds have a higher yield than longer term bonds. The graph below clearly shows inversions prior to USA recessions.

Even the Fed monitors the yield curve for signs of recession. A quote from their most recent FOMC meeting minutes:

Many participants noted that financial conditions had eased significantly over the intermeeting period; these participants generally viewed the economic effects of the decline in the dollar and the rise in equity prices as more than offsetting the effects of the increase in nominal Treasury yields. One participant reported that financial market contacts did not see the relatively flat slope of the yield curve as signaling an increased risk of recession. A few others judged that it would be important to continue to monitor the effects of policy firming on the slope of the yield curve, noting the strong association between past yield curve inversions and recessions.

The above graph shows the relationship between yield curve inversions and the economy. The graph below shows the relationship of the yield curve to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

An analysis of the data in the above chart:

Recession Months delay for market to correct* Months of contraction** Maximum decline expressed as a % of market value at inversion*** 1990 never n/a n/a 2001 14 31 28% 2007 25 28 38% *The number of months it took for the DJIA to drop below the market level at the time of the month of inversion **The number of months after the DJIA dropped below the market level of the month of inversion before it returned to the level of the month of inversion ***Amount of decline of the DJIA compared to the market level of the month of inversion

If one was using yield curve inversion to plan for market escapes:

in the 1990 inversion, the market never recessed (although it came close 17 months after the inversion, but was up almost 20% a few months later).

in the 2001 inversion, the market didn't have a strong recovery before the Great Recession began (it gained 22% for a few months before the 2007 inversion occurred).

in the 2007 inversion, one would have waited 25 months for the DJIA to decline - and likely would have assumed because of the long time frame - that this inversion was similar to the 1990 inversion (and been slaughtered).

Not putting down yield curve inversion as an investing tool, but it is far from clear what one does with the knowledge that an inversion occurred. As I continue to post, using a single litmus test to determine what to do will give one the wrong answer. Further, I will remind that there is a difference between economic cycles and business cycles both in intensity and timing.

