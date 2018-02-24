Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is another strip center REIT. The strip center REITs have a great deal in common with mall REITs, but the anchor properties are often grocery stores. BRX may prove viable for trading, but the real strength lies in the buy-and-hold proposition. This is a severely discounted REIT with a very solid business model. They have a solid track record of dividend growth, a pretty large yield (7.06% at $15.58), plenty of AFFO coverage, and room for AFFO to continue growing as they roll over expiring leases. I’m giving BRX a buy rating.

Strengths and Weakness

Let’s do a quick rundown on some strengths and weaknesses:

Weakness – BRX had an accounting scandal about 2 years ago. This is usually a red flag for me.

Strength – The board ejected the management team and hired new executives.

It is my opinion that this problem is behind them. I do not feel any extra risk-premium is warranted.

Reviewing the Challenges

Properties are overwhelmingly in areas with weaker metrics. Some analysts refer to the stronger areas as “Super Zips”. In the chart below, I’ve shown Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI), another buy-rating for strip centers in green and BRX in red:

This is one of the largest challenges for BRX. I’m okay with this problem because I think the strengths overwhelm it. The next major challenge for BRX is that they have the lowest average base rent per square foot. Again, I’ve put the green boxes for WRI and red boxes for BRX:

The low ABR PSF and the much lower rate of growth could easily concern investors. Combine that with BRX having lower scores on the demographics and it is no wonder many investors are feeling concerned and passing over BRX.

Why BRX Will Succeed

The first thing investors need to understand is the way ABR PSF growth is calculated. Each REIT scores their ABR PSF across the entire portfolio and has a year-end number (they also do this quarterly) to show the change in ABR PSF. If a REIT sells off all their lowest rent properties, their ABR PSF will increase rapidly. This metric does not adjust for “same property”.

We want to look at the results BRX has in their leasing activity. This should give us a better idea of how they are doing at growing revenues for comparable spaces:

The new leasing spreads for BRX are downright excellent. They are a leader in growing their leasing rates. In the second part of the image, we can see that 4.3% of the portfolio ABR comes from new leases the company signed. Because BRX is one of the largest strip center REITs, they also lead in sheer dollar terms of new total dollars in ABR.

The important metric isn’t where ABR was in prior years, it is where ABR will be in the next several years. The improvements in leasing rates demonstrate substantial growth:

BRX began with very low numbers for ABR, but they have been very successful at raising the rates on new leases. Where most REITs are concerned about current leases expiring, a substantial portion of ABR’s property is under contract below market rates. That makes it easier for management to raise rates on the renewals. Some tenants will leave, but they will rarely find a better deal elsewhere. The old contracts were simply too cheap. BRX has more room for growth over the next several years because they have a significant volume of cheap leases ending:

Their trailing new lease ABR PSF is running at $15.44. That is still lower than many strip center REITs, but it is dramatically higher than the rates on expiring contracts. Several of the expiring contracts include anchors who can no longer utilize options to extend their leases at the cheap rates:

BRX is continually working to improve their tenant mix by bringing in stronger renters. One of the major risks to mall REITs (BRX is a strip center REIT) has been tenants going into bankruptcy proceedings. In bankruptcy, the tenant has dramatically more power over their existing leases. REITs do not want tenants who would be considering bankruptcy.

The major tenants here are not at risk of bankruptcy. They are some of the most competitive companies in the space:

Some bankruptcies do still occur for tenants. They aren’t all exceptionally strong. Clearly, Kmart isn’t a top tier tenant. That CCC+ investment grade rating for them should make that quite clear. However, ABR PSF on the Kmart locations was only $4.14. That is extremely low. If Kmart goes under, BRX would need to spend some cash on revitalizing the stores. However, management could reasonably expect to sign a new tenant at much higher rates.

Indeed, BRX has been quite successful at replacing the weaker tenants that go under:

Leverage and Debt

This is one of the more difficult areas for BRX. I’d like to see a modest reduction in leverage:

The debt statistics look pretty good. It is a reasonable interest rate and a long maturity. Most of the debt is fixed rate, so increasing interest rates won’t impact AFFO much.

However, the leverage ratios are pretty high. At 6.5x net debt to adjusted EBITDA and 6.8x when using cash adjusted EBITDA, this is a bit higher than I would like to see things. The result of higher leverage is pressure on the credit rating. Maintaining a solid credit rating is very important for the REIT because it makes the cost of debt capital materially lower. Cheaper debt capital means a larger portion of EBITDA will reach AFFO rather than being devoured in interest.

Growth in AFFO and NOI

Dividend Growth

BRX already declared their first dividend for 2018. Shares went ex-dividend on 1/3/2018 and the amount was $.275. That is a 5.77% raise from the quarterly rate for 2017 (which was $.26). In my opinion, that is a material raise. It demonstrates that BRX is confident in their future cash flows. When an equity REIT falls apart, we often see the dividend growth rate cut to 0% before things get ugly. The latest increase in the dividend rate is a positive sign. Given the expected headwinds for retail REITs, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a smaller increase next year. Assuming no recessions, I would expect the dividend growth rate to run between 2% and 6% each year for the next several years.

I would expect the average value across many years to be between 3% and 5%.

Correlation

Recent announcements by major department stores such as Macy’s (M) have dragged on retail REITs. The closure of some Macy’s stores is a bigger challenge for mall REITs, but the correlation hit right through to the strip center REITs. In my view, the impact to mall REITs was overblown. The impact on strip center REITs is simply taking correlation too far.

As it stands, BRX trades at a very low multiple of AFFO guidance. This is one of the lowest multiples among the strip center REITs. While the demographics around the portfolio are not favorable, the opportunity to drive positive leasing spreads should leverage management’s ability to create value.

Management Knows They Are Cheap

On the Q3 2017 earnings call, management referenced their disposal of non-core assets. They were selling these non-core properties at much lower capitalization rates (low cap rates = higher prices) than the multiple assigned by the market through their share price:

Let me pause on our execution here for a moment. We are achieving cap rates on non-core assets that are at least 150 basis points tighter than we are – than where we are trading today. In their – would put them in the bottom quartile of our portfolio, truly an outstanding job by Mark and team, but also a testament to the liquidity and valuations that exist if you are willing to do the hard work as individual asset sales.

Later in the Q&A, they came back to this topic:

…I am certainly looking at the gap between where we are selling properties today and where we are trading and we are selling the bottom quartile of our portfolio in terms of demography, markets that we don’t have critical mass and that we don’t expect to be in long-term and we are going well in – where our overall portfolio is trading.

This is important for investors to understand. BRX is selling their weaker assets. The weaker properties trade at higher capitalization rates (lower prices) because of lower expected growth. However, the market is valuing the entire REIT at a materially lower valuation than BRX is receiving for their weaker properties.

That isn’t to say that this doesn’t happen anywhere else. In general, most strip center REITs and mall REITs are trading at material discounts to the net value of their assets based upon recent comparable sales.

They later followed up on those statements by authorizing a share repurchase program. That program allows them to repurchase up to $400 million in common stock. The market capitalization is $5.5 billion, so that is a pretty big authorization. During the 4th quarter, they began repurchasing shares.

Conclusion

BRX carries a 7.06% dividend yield and has room for growth. Their AFFO multiple is one of the lowest among comparable strip center REITs. The market seems to dislike them for their low ABR PSF, but the releasing spreads are excellent. Several of their tenants are strong competitors and some of the weakest also have very low rents. If those tenants leave, it creates a temporary cost but leads to material growth in revenues.

Leverage is a little high, but management is doing a solid job of growing their rental rates. By selling off some properties and creating a share repurchase program, management is giving themselves more opportunity to grow AFFO per share for shareholders. They have the dividend thoroughly covered and already raised the rate for this year.

I’m giving BRX a buy at the current prices. This choice might work out for trading. However, I think it shines for the buy-and-hold investors because of the high dividend yield, thorough coverage, and expectation for dividend growth across the next several years due to increasing rental rates over expiring leases.