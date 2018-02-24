Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Feb. 26

Get ready for another busy week as there are another 13 Canadian Dividend All-Stars who are scheduled to report earnings, of which a number are expected to announce dividend raises. Last week was by far the busiest of the year and we have lots to catch up on so let’s get to it.

LAST WEEK - RESULTS

Last week, I wrote about a handful of All-Stars that were expected to announce dividend increases. All five announced a raise, with Magna International Inc. (MGA) [TSE: MG] and Toromont Industries (OTCPK:TMTNF) [TSE: TIH] crushing expectations. The other three, Gildan Activewear In. (GIL) [TSE: GIL], Stantec (STN) [TSE: STN] and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCPK:SNCAF) [TSE: SNC] all came through with raises in line with expectations. In the comments last week, it was correctly pointed out that I missed two key expected raises, that of Royal Bank of Canada (RY) [TSE:RY] and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) [TSE: CM]. Both companies raise dividends twice yearly, and given that my list was reflective of the last raise, these two did not come up on my screen. Finally, I was expecting CCL Industries (OTC:CCDBF) [TSE:CCL.B] to raise soon, but at the time of writing last week its earnings date was not known. It reported results and announced their dividend raise last Thursday.

*Of note, Magna International and Gildan Activewear pay out their dividends in US$

As mentioned, both Magna and Toromont far exceeded my expectations. Magna did so on the back of impressive earnings. This resulted in a better than expected 20% raise for a new quarterly rate of $0.33. Likewise, Toromont broke from its recent trend by announcing a massive 21% raise or C$0.04/share.

Although Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Royal Bank’s raises just north of 2% may seem small, investors should keep in mind that these banks raise dividends twice a year. Both banks have been averaging about 7% over the past few years, so we’ll have to wait to see if the low raise is a sign of things to come, or if they announced a higher bump later this year.

CCL Industries extended its 16-year dividend growth streak with a healthy 13% raise for a new quarterly rate of C$0.13/share. Although a double-digit raise is nothing to be disappointed about, the company’s dividend growth rate is slowing. This year’s raise is lower than last year’s 15% raise, and its 3YR average of 28%.



EXPECTED INCREASES

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) [TSE: BNS] – Current Streak – 7 YRS, Current Yield – 4.06%

Earnings Release Date: Tuesday, February 27

What can investors expect: Bank of Nova Scotia is the third of Canada’s Big 5 banks expected to raise dividends this year. The bank typically raises twice a year, the first of which usually comes near the end of February or early March. After a number of years raising dividends by C$0.02/share, BNS upped its raise to C$0.03/share in August. I don’t expect the company to deviate from its 5-7% pattern. As such, investors can expect another raise of C$0.03/share or 3.7% for a new quarterly rate of C$0.82/share.

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCPK:TCLAF) [TSE: TCL.A] – Current Streak – 16 YRS, Current Yield – 3.26%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, March 1

What can investors expect: Transcontinental is a Canadian company with operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media. Since 2014, the company has consistently raised dividends in early March. The Company's past two dividend raises were C$0.015/share. Even though earnings are expected to dip next year, its relatively low payout ratio of approximately 30% should enable a similar raise this year. A C$0.015/share or 7.5% raise would result in a new quarterly rate of C$0.215/share.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) [TSE: TD] – Current Streak – 7 YRS, Current Yield – 3.28%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, March 1

What can investors expect: Toronto-Dominion is the last of Canada’s big banks to report earnings and the only of its peers that has yet to adopt twice-yearly dividend raises. Since 2014, TD has announced their dividend raise along with first quarter results. The bank has one of the higher dividend growth rates of its peers with 1YR, 3YR, 5YR and 10YR rates between 8% and 10%. Its last raise was C$0.05/share and I expect at least the same this time around. This would result in a raise of 8.3% and a new quarterly rate of C$0.65/share.

WILL THEY OR WON’T THEY

Canadian National Resources, Ltd. (CNQ) [TSE: CNQ] – Current Streak – 17 YRS, Current Yield – 2.75%

Earnings Release Date: Wednesday, February 28

What can investors expect: Canadian National Resources is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. Although it last raised dividends in March of 2017, and has a 17 year dividend growth streak, it has no discernible raise pattern. It is not uncommon for them to keep their dividend steady beyond four quarters or to announce multiple raises per year. Last year’s raise was C$0.025 and if they were to announce a raise, I expect similar this time around. This would result in a 9% bump and a new quarterly rate of C$0.30/share.

