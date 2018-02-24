Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/20/18: BH, DM, LGCY, LJPC, MCHX, SNAP, ZBH

|
Includes: BH, DM, LGCY, LJPC, MCHX, SNAP, ZBH
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/20/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes have started ramping up again, and will continue increasing through mid March. We’re in another very productive multi-week stretch for following insider transactions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • La Jolla Pharm (LJPC), and;
  • Legacy Reserves (LGCY).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Zimmer Biomet (ZBH);
  • Marchex (MCHX);
  • Biglari (BH);
  • Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (DM), and;
  • SNAP (SNAP).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Trinity Place (TPHS);
  • National Research (NRCIA), and;
  • AON (AON).

Don't agree with our Rating?

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Amandla Mk Trust

BO

National Research

NRCIA

JB*

$106,097,640

2

Deutsche Telekom Holding B V

BO

T Mobile Us

TMUS

AB

$22,029,136

3

Hanson Bryan C

CEO,DIR

Zimmer Biomet

ZBH

B

$3,001,210

4

Perceptive Adv

BO

La Jolla Pharm

LJPC

JB*

$1,621,000

5

Biglari Sardar

DIR,BO

Biglari

BH

AB

$1,544,987

6

Kwok Leung Lee

BO

Image Intl

IMGL

JB*

$1,352,000

7

Baines Creek Capital

BO

Legacy Reserves

LGCY

B

$1,081,888

8

Ravich Jess M

CB,DIR,BO

Alj Regional

ALJJ

B

$676,320

9

Mfp Partners

BO

Trinity Place

TPHS

JB*

$668,277

10

Edenbrook Capital

BO

Marchex

MCHX

B

$260,981

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Thomas Lee Adv

DIR,BO

Black Knight

BKI

JS*

$556,920,000

2

Koum Jan

DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$221,329,792

3

National Grid

BO

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners

DM

JS*

$171,316,128

4

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$126,455,500

5

Cd & R Allied

BO

Atkore Intl

ATKR

JS*

$123,215,512

6

Katzman Chaim

BO

Regency Centers

REG

JS*

$101,262,832

7

Blackburn Jeffrey

VP

Amazon Com

AMZN

AS

$18,500,936

8

Williams Evan Clark

DIR

Twitter

TWTR

AS

$18,221,451

9

Davies Christa

CFO

AON

AON

AS

$13,608,393

10

Khan Imran

O

SNAP

SNAP

AS

$11,877,459

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LJPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

