Denbury Resources (DNR) reported its Q4 2017 earnings recently and also provided more information about its 2018 outlook. I'd characterise its report as generally positive as it kept costs under control while also benefiting from improved oil differentials. Denbury expects its lease operating expenses to increase slightly in 2018, but overall its outlook looks slightly better than what I previously modelled. Longer-term, Denbury likely needs oil to stay close to $60 to be in decent shape for its debt maturities.

Improved Oil Differentials

Denbury has been helped by improved oil differentials. In Q4 2017, it received an average of $1.70 more than NYMEX prices due to an increase in the LLS premium to NYMEX as well as narrowing Rocky Mountain differentials. This is a $2.04 improvement versus Q3 2017's oil differential and a $3.34 improvement versus Q1 2017's oil differential.

Source: Denbury Resources - Q4 2017 Earnings Presentation

The LLS premium to NYMEX WTI oil has returned to a bit above $2 now, so it appears that Denbury's oil differential won't be as positive in 2018 as it was in Q4 2017. Denbury expects that its oil differential will be around positive $0.75 to positive $1.00 in Q1 2018 and flat to positive $0.50 during the rest of 2018. This works out to approximately positive $0.40 for the full year at the midpoint of those ranges.

Denbury has hedged LLS basis swaps at $4.17 during the first half of 2018, so it should benefit from that a bit (current LLS basis swaps hedge value is probably around $7 million).

I had modelled Denbury's oil differential for 2018 at negative $1, so this improved differential should increase its cash flow by approximately $21 million net of hedges compared to my model. This is approximately the same effect on 2018 cash flow as a nearly $4 increase in WTI oil prices. That is because Denbury is substantially hedged on WTI oil prices during 2018, so a change in WTI oil prices has a limited effect on its cash flow for 2018. It is less hedged for LLS prices though (65% of its oil production is affected by LLS pricing, while around 37% of its hedges are based on LLS prices or involve LLS basis swaps), so oil differential changes can influence its cash flow more than changes in WTI oil alone.

A Look At Expenses

Denbury has also made some strides with controlling its expenses. Denbury's Q4 2017 lease operating expense (excluding special or unusual items) was reduced to $19.85 per BOE in Q4 2017, compared to its FY 2017 average of $20.53 per BOE. Denbury believes that its 2018 lease operating expense may increase slightly to around $21 per BOE due to higher electricity rates and CO2 prices.

Source: Denbury Resources - Q4 2017 Earnings Presentation

I had modelled Denbury's 2018 lease operating expense at $20 per BOE, which appears to be a bit optimistic. However, Denbury also decreased its cash expense to around $17.6 million in Q4 2017, which may indicate that it can keep its cash G&A to $70 million over a full year versus the $80 million that I had modelled before.

New 2018 Projections

I've updated my projections for Denbury in 2018 at $60 WTI oil. The improved oil differentials help it realise around $1.272 billion in revenue net of hedges.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 21,837,950 $60.40 $1,319 Natural Gas [MCF] 4,752,300 $2.20 $10 Net Other $35 Hedge Value -$92 Total $1,272

At $21 per BOE, lease operating expenses increase to around $475 million. This contributes to overall cash expenditures of $1.194 billion.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $475 Marketing Expenses $50 Production Tax $106 Cash G&A $70 Cash Interest $180 Capital Expenditures $313 Total $1,194

Thus Denbury would be expected to have around $78 million in positive cash flow at $60 WTI oil. This decreases to around $51 million at $55 WTI oil and increases to around $105 million at $65 WTI oil. The overall net effect of the various changes to my model are to increase Denbury's projected cash flow by around $17 million compared to before.

Focus Remains On Debt

This is incrementally helpful to Denbury's situation, although a $17 million improvement in cash flow is still less than 1% of its outstanding debt. I still believe Denbury needs close to $60 WTI oil beyond 2018 in order to grow production sufficiently to be in good shape to refinance its debt maturities.

Denbury appears to be eyeing that price point as a key target as well, with its hedging objectives for 2019 aiming for collars around the $55 to $65 range and swaps near $60.

Conclusion

Denbury's Q4 2017 report and updated 2018 information was generally positive for the company. The improved oil differentials will boost Denbury's cash flow by more than a several dollar change in WTI oil prices would due to the effect of hedges. Denbury has also made strides in reducing its cash G&A, although it does expect slightly higher lease operating expenses next year.

Overall, Denbury's future is primarily tied to 2019 and 2020 oil prices. Somewhere near $60 WTI oil prices will likely allow Denbury to reduce its leverage to a level sufficient for refinancing. Lower oil prices will make Denbury's situation more challenging.